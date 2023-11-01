Chilly cauldron brewing for Halloween Night
Happy Halloween, Utah! There aren’t any ghouls around today, just cool temperatures as daytime highs will range about 5 degrees below average.
Happy Halloween, Utah! There aren’t any ghouls around today, just cool temperatures as daytime highs will range about 5 degrees below average.
"SAY LESS IM RUNNING BEFORE THEY SELL OUT."
Lewis, the $180 8-foot tall ghoul with a jack-o'-lantern for a head from Target, is 2023's hottest Halloween decoration.
It's spooky season, and if you don't want to have to ask someone about their costume this Halloween, we've got you covered.
Daytime TV hosts really turned it up this year, transforming into entertainment icons including Taylor Swift, Cher, Beyoncé, Pink, Bob Ross and more.
The candy wrappers, discarded costumes and molding pumpkins may seem innocuous – but can cause environmental harm.
What parents should, and shouldn't, stress about on the spookiest night of the year.
Just wait 'til The Great Pumpkin comes ... to your watchlist.
You can always rewatch "Hereditary" this Halloween, but just in case, here are five indie A24 horror movies to try.
Jorge Martin presents several tough fantasy losses from Week 8, most fueled by the electrifying Lions rookie.
Warm and wonderful, they keep the cold out and suck everything in.
Wall Street expects the Federal Reserve to keep rates steady on Wednesday as economic data leaves open the possibility of future hikes.
Ahead of the AI Safety Summit starting tomorrow morning taking place outside of London in Bletchley Park, today, the U.K. government has confirmed more details about who is actually going to be attending the event. Organizers have said that some of the headline conversation topics will include the idea of catastrophic risk in AI; how to identify and respond to it; and establishing an agreed concept of "frontier AI".
Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum have said little about their private romance in the more than two years they've dated. Here's what they have said.
With Edgar Allan Poe's "Fall of the House of Usher" all the rage on Netflix, we take a listen to famous folks reading his most famous poem.
Bangs and fur coats, bobs and miniskirts, curly hair and tube tops. Why? Because it just makes sense. The post We asked a stylist if the viral theory that certain hairstyles go with certain outfits is actually true appeared first on In The Know.
The newly named congressional leader’s stances on issues like abortion, LGBTQ rights and government spending run counter to the beliefs of the majority of American voters.
This countertop oven is absolutely stunning, with an extra-large basket to boot, but the price is hard to swallow.
What to consider when reaching for candy alternatives.
The Pittsburgh Steelers running back received a second hefty fine for unnecessary roughness.
The company is betting its new chips can help it gain position in the AI race.