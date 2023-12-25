Chilly Christmas to give way to warmer temps later in the week

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Merry Christmas, Utah! Calm and cold weather to celebrate the holiday. A chilly northwest flow remains in place for Monday leaving temperatures slightly colder-than-normal across the state, similar to Sunday. Daytime highs should reach the mid-30s for much of Wasatch Front, while St. George will see a high near 50°.

The overall weather pattern remains fairly quiet throughout the short work week. High pressure will be building in across the region should allow for a gradual warm-up in temperatures by midweek with partly cloudy skies. A few clipper storms on Tuesday and Thursday should help keep haze in the valleys at a minimum. They could also bring a few light snow showers to our mountain areas with a few flurries in the valleys. Otherwise, dry weather is expected to continue throughout much of the week.

As we head to the New Year weekend, forecast models are hinting at another chance of moisture moving in. The forecast is far enough out the timing and intensity will certainly change between now and then so stay tuned.

With Utah’s 4Warn Forecast both on-air and online you can stay on top of all the weather changes the Beehive State has to offer! We are Good4Utah!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.