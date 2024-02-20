Chilly night ahead following rain-filled weekend

After a soggy weekend, we are drying out and cooling down.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said it will be chilly tonight.

Frost is even possible in Western Marion County, where a frost advisory is in place tonight.

Frost is even possible in Western Marion County, where a frost advisory is in place tonight.

The weather’s cool and quiet, with pleasant afternoons for the next few days.

Read: Rebuilding Together Central Florida in need of home repair applicants

The following quick batch of rain is possible on Friday.

This may be our only chance of more rain over the next two weeks.

The following quick batch of rain is possible on Friday.

Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.