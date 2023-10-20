A chilly night... Much warmer tomorrow afternoon
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about dry weekend weather and how we'll be taking a ride on the temperature rollercoaster
Chief meteorologist Jay Cardosi talks about dry weekend weather and how we'll be taking a ride on the temperature rollercoaster
Ready to have the best hair of your life?
Viral beauty, fashion, kitchen gadgets, designer sunglasses and super cheap sheets are majorly marked down.
Tibbetts, who is reportedly the highest-paid coach in the league, declined to address his salary.
Identity and access giant Okta said a hacker broke into its customer support ticket system and stole sensitive files that can be used to break into the networks of Okta's customers. Okta chief security officer David Bradbury said in a blog post Friday that a hacker used a stolen credential to access the company's support case management system, which contained browser recording files uploaded by Okta customers for troubleshooting.
With the touch of a button, you'll stay cozy now and through the winter — could 55,000+ shoppers be wrong?
United Auto Workers President Shawn Fain said on Friday the union had received fresh contract offers from GM and Stellantis in the past 24 hours and all three Detroit automakers had converged on a 23% wage hike, but "there is more to be won."
Score a pair of AirPods for $99, a 40-inch smart TV for $168 and plenty of gift ideas to give you a head start on holiday shopping.
Biden is now something of a wartime president. He shouldn't count on that overcoming his poor ratings on the economy.
Note to self: Test for dry rot before thrifting a pair of boots. The post What is dry rot? One woman goes viral when her vintage boots crumble after one wear. appeared first on In The Know.
'Tis the season for 40 new Hallmark holiday movies!
From the most affordable to the top leather option and the best deal, these are the best weekender bags that will actually last.
Travel credit cards earn rewards in the form of points or miles. Here are some tips to help you find the best travel credit card for your next adventure.
Movie night must: It's a marvel of modern silicone, producing cheap, healthy goodness every time — take it from over 23,000 fans.
Now is the time to invest.
Red Bull Racing is eying another winning weekend in Austin, and it'll be running a unique livery while vying for the podium.
"The one thing people always get wrong about wedding planning is the wedding favors."
The best CD rates are higher than they have been in over 20 years. Learn how to find the best deals and other details you should consider when choosing a CD.
The NASCAR Cup Series is in South Florida this weekend for the second race of the playoff Round of 8.
This is our Friday show, and we’re talking about the week’s biggest startup and tech news. Deals of the Week: Allara raised $10 million for women's hormonal health, Agnikul raised $26.7 million for its orbital launch technologies.
Week 7 is upon us! Matt Harmon and Kate Magdziuk tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip this weekend in our weekly fantasy viewer guide.