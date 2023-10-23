Is it chilly in Rochester today? People can't agree. This week's weather will convince us.

On a weekend fall day in Rochester, there's a dude downtown in short-short sleeves and shorts.

A more sensible woman runs along East Avenue in lightweight long-sleeves and shorts. Two miles away, couples bustle into Wegmans in hoodies and jeans.

As dusk approaches, a dog outside Dicky's Corner Pub (is it the oldest bar in downtown Rochester?) wears a warm sweater. And an older person strides down South Avenue in a winter jacket, winter hat and gloves.

Gloves!

What kind of weather is it right now? Cool and beautiful, with autumn activities and warm drinks — but no heat turned on yet in the house?

Or is it chilly weather season in western New York with your extra thick sweatshirts and beanies freshly laundered?

It seems like Rochester pedestrians can't decide whether it's time to slide most of the T-shirts into the closet and bust out the flannel. In a coffeeshop downtown, fluctuating temperatures this weekend meant sweatshirt on, then too warm ... sweatshirt off, later a bit chilled.

In one restored home in South Wedge, a young adult was under a blanket with a creaky radiator turned on. Down the hall, a middle-aged dad did chores with the overhead fan on and the window open.

This weekend from lunchtime Saturday to lunchtime Sunday, it was within those full 24 consecutive hours as high as 52 and as low during the daylight as 44.

But on Saturday alone, when many people were doing chores and running errands, there was just a tiny temperature swing — staying right in the chilly/not chilly zone:

On Saturday, the high temp was 53 in Rochester, according to Weather Underground.

The historical average high temp on this date is 59. The record high is 80 .

On Saturday, the low temp was 48 in Rochester, according to Weather Underground.

The historical average low high temp on this date is 42. The record low is 21 .

So it was cooler than normal at its warmest and warmer than normal at its coolest.

Is your heat on?

Did you put away your lighter leggings for the season and break out the warmer yoga pants?

Have you switched from iced coffee with a straw to mugs of hot java?

This week, the weather is forecast for a 20-degree swing at daily peak from Monday to the weekend. It should be in the 70s for a high temperature most days of this week. Break those jorts back out.

By the weekend it should be cooler again.

— I am an editor at the Democrat and Chronicle, focused on enterprise and climate topics. Also, I work with USA TODAY Network-Northeast's wider team of journalists on special projects, so I am based in Virginia with frequent travel to Rochester. Please contact me for general climate impact story ideas or if you have backyard chickens. We have 20 hens in our suburban backyard!

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: New York fall weather swings: Temperatures tremble in hot, cold zone