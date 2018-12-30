Chilly Santa Ana winds to whip through Southern California as 2019 begins

A disruptive wind event will unfold in Southern California early this week, with Pasadena's Tournament of Roses at risk for blustery weather.

Gusts will be strong enough with this event to create difficult travel and a heightened risk of wildfires, tree damage and power outages.

New Year's Eve and Day festivities may be disrupted as well.

The winds will arrive as a storm, known as an inside slider, dives southward across the interior West into Tuesday.

The storm will pack cold air and another round of snow for New Mexico, including Albuquerque.



Monday Eve US 12.30 AM More

A few showers could even dampen New Year's celebrations in San Diego on Monday evening as the storm passes by.

However, the biggest story will be the winds, which will ramp up on Monday night and continue through Tuesday.

"This will be a moderate to strong Santa Ana wind event with gusts of 50-60 mph in the passes and canyons that are orientated northeast to southwest and 60-80 mph in the mountains," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Kristina Pydynowski said.



SoCal winds 12.30 AM More

Winds of this magnitude can topple trees and power lines, toss around loose outdoor decorations or furniture and turn them into dangerous projectiles.

High winds will also create difficult travel for drivers of high-profile vehicles.

"Drivers of these vehicles should use extreme caution or consider altering their travel times if their journey takes them through I-15's Cajon Pass," Pydynowski said.

"There is such a strong push of cold air with this event, so that can work to bring more wind to Southern California and to areas that typically do not get windy during Santa Ana wind events," Pydynowski added.

This includes in Pasadena, where gusts to 40 mph are possible during the Rose Parade on New Year's Day.

"These winds can cause some of the loose materials to fly off the floats," Pydynowski said.



Rose Parade 12.30 AM More