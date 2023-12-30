Chilly start to NYE weekend in Central Florida on Saturday

https://www.orlandosentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/7AM-WX-UPDATE-FOR-SENTINEL-9.mp4

Central Florida is experiencing a chilly start to the weekend this morning, Spectrum News 13 Dual Certified Meteorologist Zach Covey said, with temperatures gradually warming up in the afternoon.

The average high is usually 72 degrees this time of year, Covey said. The highs today will be in the low 60s. Temperatures will reach the 30s overnight, Covey said.

Covey said despite the cold, it will be a sun-filled day.

The high today will be 61 degrees and the low will be 46 degrees.