Chilly start to spring as millions under freeze warnings and watches; more rain, snow to hit California: Live weather updates

Spring got off to a frosty start Monday, and chilly temperatures will continue into Tuesday when more than 30 million people will be under freeze watches and warnings in the Southeast.

And California will once again see rain and snow this week that will spread to other parts of the western U.S.

It was a relatively quiet weekend on the West Coast after another atmospheric river storm hit California last week, which brought more rain and extended flood watches throughout the Golden State.

The state already began seeing the effects of one storm Sunday, and a second one later in the week will likely have the characteristics of an atmospheric river, AccuWeather meteorologist Mary Gilbert said.

Here's what you need to know about Monday's and Tuesday's weather:

More rain, snow hit California, will reach Rocky Mountains

A winter storm warning was in effect for parts of Northern California on Monday as the region began to receive additional heavy snow; total snow accumulations of 1-3 feet were likely in the Sierra Nevada mountain range.

"Moisture associated with this storm system will spill into the Great Basin and the Rockies on Monday, resulting in periods of mountain snow and valley rain showers," the National Weather Service said. "Snowfall totals are forecast to surpass a foot in the higher elevations of the Great Basin, the Wasatch and the western Colorado Rockies."

Winter storm warnings, watches and winter weather advisories were in effect throughout portions of the western U.S. Monday. Many will last into Tuesday and Wednesday, the weather service said.

Millions under freeze warnings amid chilly start to spring for much of US

About 56 million people were under freeze warnings from Texas to North Carolina on Monday, and another cold morning is on tap for Tuesday, forecasters said.

Freeze watches and warnings will be in effect Tuesday morning in the South, and about 40 million people from Mississippi to Virginia are at risk of sub-freezing temperatures, the weather service said.

"Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing," the weather service warned.

