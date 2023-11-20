A chilly start to the week across Colorado
It will be a chilly start to the week with high temperatures only in the 40s Monday afternoon.We'll see a brief warm up on Tuesday and Wednesday before our next storm hits.
For meat, beverages, baking and more, this digital doodad has nearly 60,000 sizzling reviews — and it's nearly 50% off.
As the holiday-shortened week begins, focus has shifted to weighing when the Federal Reserve could start cutting rates.
Bronny James seems closer to making his debut with the Trojans.
Here’s a list of the best SSDs for your PlayStation 5, as tested by Engadget editors.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Monday Night Football.
Plus, score Apple AirPods for just $80, a Keurig coffee maker for 50% off, a 32-inch Fire TV for $110 and so much more.
ChatGPT, OpenAI’s text-generating AI chatbot, has taken the world by storm. Since its initial launch nearly a year ago, ChatGPT has hit 100 million weekly active users, and OpenAI is heavily investing in it. What the company is not investing in further is the leadership of former CEO Sam Altman, after a weekend that presented and dispelled the possibility of his return following a sudden firing on November 17 upon the board releasing a statement they had lost confidence in Altman's ability to lead the company.
Microsoft has hired OpenAI co-founders Sam Altman and Greg Brockman to head up a "new advanced AI research team," the software conglomerate's chief Satya Nadella said Monday, capping three days of intense discussions following the unexpected decision by OpenAI's board to dismiss Altman. Altman will serve as the chief executive of the new AI group at Microsoft, Nadella said.
As we enter Thanksgiving week it's starting to become clear which teams are true contenders and which are just playing out the string. Matt Harmon and Scott Pianowski break down each game from the Week 11 Sunday slate and provide their instant fantasy reactions.
What signals did fantasy managers get from Week 11's Sunday action? What was just noise? Matt Harmon gives his take.
Cruise co-founder and CEO Kyle Vogt has resigned, following GM's recent installation of a Chief Administrative Officer.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Buffalo Bills vs. New York Jets game.
Amon-Ra St. Brown has delivered great performances on a weekly basis, solidifying his status as one of the top receivers for fantasy.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Sunday Night Football.
Rising hasn't played at all in 2023 because of a knee injury he suffered in the Rose Bowl.
Are you ready for the 2023 Billboard Music Awards?
Two wide receivers — a rookie and a vet — could command major waiver wire attention in Week 12.
The Broncos have now won four straight games.
On a day bounce-back performances were everywhere, Trevor Lawrence and Calvin Ridley led the charge. Scott Pianowski examines that and more.
The Bills have had multiple players suffer scary injuries, dating back to last season.