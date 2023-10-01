Chilly temperatures on Monday morning
Here's how much of the prize you would take home after taxes and five ways to invest your windfall.
Save on Patagonia, The North Face, Nike and more. The post DICK’S Sporting Goods is having a 2-day flash sale, and you can get up to 50% off appeared first on In The Know.
"You can't drink hot coffee too quickly, so it's a nice reminder to slow down," says coffee expert Maryna Gray.
Shoppers say it helps to firm crepey skin and minimize fine lines while you sleep.
It's Biossance's serum to the rescue for this Hollywood favorite — get it now for $15 off!
Taylor Swift's appearance at Travis Kelce's NFL game has some accusing them of faking a romance.
Discord has come back online after an hours-long outage, the instant messaging service confirmed on Friday morning. The company said the outage was due to the platform experiencing "unusual traffic spikes." The issues began at around 6 AM ET/3 AM PT, according to third-party web monitoring service Downdetector.
The biggest news stories this morning: macOS Sonoma made me hate widgets less, Scientists confirm some black holes spin, These origami-inspired flying robots change shape in mid-air
The biggest news stories this morning: Meta’s chatbot platform starts with over 25 AI personalities, Valve fails to get out of paying its EU geo-blocking fine, Logitech’s new racing cockpit is a $299 foldable chair.
Meta announced at its Connect event on Wednesday that it will release a line of digital personalities on WhatsApp, Instagram, and Messenger built on the company's freshly announced Meta AI chatbot platform.
This meal ticket includes $0 delivery fees — just in time for the season of staying in.
Thinking you've pulled off a miracle win just to come up yards short? Yeah, that hurts. Jorge Martin runs through Week 3's bad beats.
Journalists of color, specifically Black women, are becoming increasingly visible in broadcast and cable television news. But experts say networks must strive for diversity at all levels of the newsroom, especially in local news.
We're only two episodes into 'The Voice' Season 24, but the show's much-hyped new coach already seems like the one to beat.
Ford announced that it’s suspending construction on its $3.5 billion EV battery factory in Michigan. Union leaders have accused the automaker of using the closure as a job-cutting threat during the current auto strike.
Mike Trout opened up about another season being shortened by injury and said he is looking ahead to Angels spring training.
Google announced this morning it will be shutting down its Google Podcasts app later in 2024 as part of its broader transition to move its streaming listeners over to YouTube Music. The company earlier this year announced YouTube Music would begin supporting podcasts in the U.S., which will expand globally by year-end, and more recently said it was adding the ability for podcasters to upload their RSS feeds to YouTube also by year-end. Today, Google says it plans on further increasing its investment in the podcast experience on YouTube Music and making it more of a destination for podcast fans with features focused on discovery, community and switching between audio podcasts and video.
SAG-AFTRA members voted overwhelmingly on Monday to authorize a strike against the video game industry. The union -- which includes video game performers like voice, motion capture and stunt actors -- has been negotiating a contract for over a year with a collection of studios, like Epic, EA, Activision and more. “After five rounds of bargaining, it has become abundantly clear that the video game companies aren’t willing to meaningfully engage on the critical issues: compensation undercut by inflation, unregulated use of AI and safety,” said SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland in a statement.
We don't have a definitive timeline for Bronny's return, but his coach is encouraged by his progress.
Feeling protective, Sigler reacts to claims that "RHONJ" guest slept with "Sopranos" star Gandolfini.