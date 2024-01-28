Chilly temps are coming tonight, National Weather Service says

It’s going to get chilly, and soon, the National Weather Service said today.

In an advisory issued this morning, the NWS said a cold front will reach South Florida this afternoon and move across the area tonight. Below-normal temperatures will settle in for several days, the service said.

The peak of the chill will be felt Tuesday morning, with wind chills in the mid-upper 40s for eastern metro areas in South Florida and upper 30s to lower 40s for interior regions and Southwest Florida.

Will temperatures drop cold enough for 'frozen iguanas?'

But the nippy temps will arrive overnight, with Monday morning temps seeing wind chills in the low to mid-40s inland to upper 40s near the coast. The expected high temperature Monday is 64, the Weather Service said, falling to 49 on Monday night.

All this will be accompanied by breezy to gusty northerly winds that will make it feel cooler.

South Florida temperatures are forecast to mellow through the first week of February with the Climate Prediction Center forecasting near-normal temperatures. Rain chances through Feb. 8 are slightly above normal.

The normal high for late January in West Palm Beach is 75 degrees with a normal low in the upper 50s. Temperatures today in advance of the front were in the low 80s, well above normal.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: West Palm Beach weather: Cold front to drop South Florida temperatures