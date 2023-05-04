Chilly temps remain in forecast for northeast, California braces for rain, snow: Weather updates

The northeast isn't escaping cold temperatures just yet, with Thursday highs expected to be stuck in the mid 50s in cities including Boston, New York and Pittsburgh.

Earlier this week, high temperatures across the region matched the average highs for mid-to-late March, AccuWeather forecasters said.

Meanwhile, warm and dry conditions have been building in the western U.S. and might bring an end to the chilly weather in the east as soon as this weekend, the outlet reported.

In California, Los Angeles and San Diego will likely get heavy rain Thursday morning, and travel delays are possible, according to AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno.

In the central U.S., Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas can look ahead to some much-needed rain Thursday and Friday.

Cold temps to linger in northeast until weekend

"Unseasonably cool" weather will continue across the eastern U.S. through the work week, the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Washington, Pittsburgh, Buffalo, Albany and Syracuse have all had high temperatures stuck in the 50s and even the 40s this week.

On Thursday, the temperatures will be slightly warmer, but just barely, the weather service said.

The low pressure system will finally move into the Atlantic Ocean on Friday, giving high pressure a chance to bounce back into the region, the weather service predicts.

"The region will dry out and temperatures will return to near seasonable values over the weekend," the National Weather Service said Wednesday.

The dreary weather has to end eventually, right? Look for the sunshine and warmer weather to return by Friday! 😎 pic.twitter.com/Eu0ck3f8Z9 — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) May 3, 2023

California to see more cold temps, rain

Cool weather will move across California and then shift toward the northwest U.S. on Thursday, AccuWeather reported.

Forecasts showed rain clouds building Thursday morning off the coast of Southern California, with potential to unleash heavy rain on Los Angles and San Diego around 7 a.m.

Rain falls on pedestrians on the University of Southern California campus on March 21, 2023, in Los Angeles. More rain is in the forecast for Southern California on Thursday. (Photo: Marcio Jose Sanchez, AP)

There's a 10-20% chance of thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service in Los Angeles. The rain is expected to cause some flooding on roadways, and driving could be hazardous due to slick roads.

Thunderstorms could bring lightning and hail, the office said.

"I would expect travel delays," Rayno said.

Mountainous areas around Los Angeles are under a winter weather advisory through Thursday evening and several inches of snow could drop in higher elevations.

WHERE'S THE RAIN??? Our storm system has pulled off the coast a bit, along with the rain & clouds. It is still poised to move over land tonight & Thu, with higher totals (now 0.50-1.00 inches, except 1-2 in favored foothills & mountains). See images for rough timing #cawx #larain pic.twitter.com/4keNZWniS0 — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) May 3, 2023

On Thursday night, the storm system is expected to push eastward into the Mountain West and bring rain to cities like Reno and Salt Lake City, AccuWeather said.

The weather pattern is also expected to bring cooler than average weather to Phoenix and Las Vegas, and high temperatures in Denver will settle in the mid 70s Thursday.

Central US gets much-needed rain

There will be a strong chance of thunderstorms throughout much of Texas on Thursday, the National Weather Service said Wednesday. But the storms will have likely lost most of their "steam" overnight Wednesday, AccuWeather forecasters predict.

There will be a slight risk of severe thunderstorms in Texas and in Oklahoma, with large hail, damaging winds and tornadoes possible, according to the weather service.

Rain throughout the central U.S. will come as the region has undergone "exceptional" drought conditions for the past several months, AccuWeather said.

