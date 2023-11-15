Chilly weather, clouds and rain forecast for northern California

TechCrunch

General Motors is taking a more active role in shaping the safety culture at Cruise, following a string of incidents that prompted California regulators to suspend permits that allowed the self-driving car subsidiary to operate commercially in the state. The legacy automaker is inserting one of its own executives, who is also a Cruise board member, to head up the self-driving car company's legal and policy, communications and finance teams. Craig Glidden, GM's EVP of legal and policy and a Cruise board member, will come on as chief administrative officer at Cruise.