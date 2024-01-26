Chilly weather is forecast after a warm Miami marathon weekend. How cold will it get?

You may soon need to wear a sweater or two to stay warm in South Florida.

After this Sunday’s Life Time Miami Marathon and Half, when temperature highs are expected in the lower 80s, a cold front is forecast to bring chilly weather to Miami, Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach.

When will the cold front arrive? How long will the cold snap last?

Here’s the latest update from the National Weather Service in Miami:

The front is set to arrive Sunday evening in South Florida, bringing with it below-average temperatures. But a few days later, it will start warming up again.

Sunday:

Anticipate a mostly sunny Sunday with lows in the lower 80s. Ten to 15 mph winds and gusts up to 25 mph are expected.

Monday

The beginning of the cooldown will be felt starting early Monday morning, with lows in the lower to mid-50s. In Palm Beach County, near Lake Okeechobee, expect lows in the high 40s. A mostly sunny day is forecast with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Tuesday

The coldest hours are forecast early Tuesday morning, with lows in the low 50s. Near Lake Okeechobee, expect lows in the high 40s.

But breezy to gusty northerly winds will make it feel even cooler, with wind chills, or how the temperature feels, dipping into the 40s across most of the region.

Tuesday’s highs are forecast in the low 70s to upper 60s.

Minimum apparent temperatures for early Tuesday morning are forecast in the 40s across South Florida.

Wednesday

Lows in the lower 50s are expected early Wednesday morning.

Although it is forecast to be mostly sunny with highs in the lower 70s, the below-average temperatures are expected to continue until Thursday.