Chilly weather stays for weekend, winter weather possible later in weak

(PINPOINT WEATHER) — Arctic cold and real winter weather are building into the Carolinas. Sunshine will dominate the weekend but late on Sunday clouds will increase.







A snowstorm developing in Tennessee on Monday and WE will have to be monitored for potential winter weather here. Mountains AND the Piedmont. Near 50 degrees at best today and Sunday and bitter cold for much of next week

