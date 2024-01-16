Chilly winter temps extend MLK Jr. weekend for North Shore students

Students across the North Shore enjoyed an extended Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend after classes were canceled Friday, Jan. 12 with some closures on Tuesday, Jan. 16 as Winter Storm Gerri brings snow and icy temperatures.

New Trier High School, Winnetka District 36, Wilmette School District 39, Avoca School District 37 and Glencoe School District 35 all canceled classes Jan. 12 citing the weather. Winnetka’s North Country Day School, Sacred Heart School, and Faith, Hope and Charity School are also closed Friday for the weather.

All Evanston schools across Districts 202 and 65 held e-learning on Jan. 12 and 16 where students completed classwork from home. Loyola Academy in Wilmette also opted for e-learning both days.

With warmer weather and temps trending in the mid to low 20s on Saturday, some families took to the hills with sleds to enjoy the winter weather.

Glencoe resident Brent Harrison brought his daughter, Caroline, to Watts Park in Glencoe for some fun.

“It was very bouncy and when you landed, it was definitely a shock but it was fun. We got a lot of air,” Brent Harrison said. “We’re just happy there’s snow this winter.”

The hill slowly gathered sledders, becoming crowded by 11 a.m. including sixth grader Carter Schmidt and siblings Sammy and Ethan Elisco.

Winter temps reached as low as 27 below zero with wind chill on Tuesday, Jan. 16 with wind chill warnings in portions of central, north central and northeast Illinois extending until 9 a.m. Wednesday according to the National Weather Service. Reports from weekend snowfall showed about 3.5 inches fell in Evanston.