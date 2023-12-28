How chilly will New Year's weekend be in the Phoenix area? Here's what to expect

As Phoenix area residents prepare for New Year’s celebrations this weekend, they can expect average temperatures for late December with light showers in the forecast for Saturday and slightly cooler weather on New Year’s Eve.

Last week, Phoenix broke a daily heat record for the first day of winter with a high of 78 degrees. Since then, temperatures have returned to normal with a high of 67 degrees and sunny conditions reported for Thursday by the National Weather Service.

Weather Service Meteorologist Tom Frieders said they will be keeping an eye on possible light showers in the Valley on Saturday night. Any rainfall would be light, he said.

“Anything that does occur, if it does even occur, is going to be isolated,” Frieders said.

As the system works its way through the Valley, it’s expected to bring slightly cooler temperatures with it. Frieders expects New Year’s Eve to be in the 60s and chill even further at night. The low temperature on Saturday and Sunday night are both expected to be in the 40s.

The forecast also predicts increased cloud coverage on Friday and partly sunny conditions throughout the remainder of the weekend.

“If you’re out and about late in the evening, it is New Year’s weekend, so it will be getting chilly out as it progresses through the evening and overnight hours," Frieders said. "Definitely dress appropriately for cool conditions."

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Here's what weather to expect for New Year's weekend in the Phoenix area