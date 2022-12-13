Chilton High School goes into lockdown due to unspecified 'threat' to school campus; school deemed safe after search

Chilton High School at 530 W. Main St. in Chilton went into lockdown Monday night in response to a "possible threat," according to superintendent Susan A. Kaphingst.

The school building was on lockdown as "a precautionary measure," Kaphingst said, while authorities searched the campus. The school was deemed safe and students and others were released afterward. "At no time were students in any danger," Kaphingst said.

She also said Tuesday's school day and any associated events will go on as normal with an increased police presence.

According to media reports, the lockdown took place before the high school's winter concert scheduled at 7 p.m. Monday night.

