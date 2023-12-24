Chimayó man accused of raping child

Dec. 23—A Chimayó man faces five felony counts after police accused him of raping a 6-year-old girl.

Gilbert Martinez, 52, had not been taken into custody by Española police as of Saturday afternoon, but police are looking for him, said Chief Mizel Garcia.

An affidavit for an arrest warrant for Martinez, filed Friday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court, states the victim underwent a sexual assault examination and an interview during which the child described the attack, police wrote.

The abuse was reported by an employee at the victim's elementary school, according the affidavit.

Martinez was charged with two counts of first-degree criminal sexual penetration, two counts of criminal sexual contact with a child under 13 and abuse of a child.