Chimayó man accused in New Year's shooting death

Jan. 6—A Chimayó man is accused of killing a friend during a New Year's Eve party in what police say was a deliberate shooting and the suspect claims was an accident.

New Mexico State Police officers were dispatched Sunday to a home on County Road 93 in response to a 911 call from a man — later identified as Joshua Chavez — who said he accidentally shot his friend, adding he didn't know the weapon was loaded, according to an arrest warrant affidavit filed in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court.

When police arrived and searched the house, they found the body of Simon Christopher Jaramillo.

Chavez was arrested and booked early Sunday morning into the Rio Arriba County jail on a count of first-degree murder.

It is not clear what kind of weapon was fired. According to the affidavit, Chavez told police he picked up an "AK" that was on a table in the living room, and it went off. Chavez said he didn't remember pulling the trigger.

When asked by police if there were any witnesses who could corroborate his story, Chavez refused to give names and said he knew the people at the house, but they did not want to be identified, the affidavit said.

Chavez later told police he blacked out and did not know who was there.

One witness told police he was outside when he heard a gunshot and saw people at the party run out of the residence.

The witness said Chavez told him he did not intend to shoot Jaramillo.

During interviews, Chavez told officers he was a part of the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program, which allows those who have been charged with a crime to do community-based health services instead of going to jail.

Court records show Chavez had previously been charged with trafficking controlled substances and negligent use of a deadly weapon while intoxicated.

The charges were dismissed without prejudice, which means they can be refiled.