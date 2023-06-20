Chimayó man arrested in shooting death of sister's partner

Jun. 20—A Chimayó man was arrested Tuesday after being accused of fatally shooting his sister's partner after a series of arguments late Saturday night and early Sunday morning.

Ray Martinez, 52, is being charged with first-degree murder and abuse of a child, according to online court records.

New Mexico State Police responded to a County Road 101 residence in Chimayó late Saturday night after a verbal altercation between Martinez and Joshua Montoya, according to a brief arrest warrant affidavit filed Tuesday in Rio Arriba County Magistrate Court. Neither man was removed since they both lived in separate residences on the property.

Police responded to the Chimayó residence again after receiving several reports of gunshots. Officers found Montoya with an apparent gunshot to the head, according to the affidavit.

State police spokesman Lt. Mark Soriano did not immediately respond to questions about the cause of the argument.

The mother of one of Montoya's children — and the suspect's brother — told investigators she took Montoya's gun and put it inside her truck before the fatal argument began. According to the affidavit, she said she attempted to get Montoya to abandon the argument in front of Martinez's home and encouraged him to "sleep it off" before she heard a gunshot. Montoya then stumbled back into their home and fell onto the kitchen floor. She said her 14-year-old son was with her, trying to persuade Montoya to come inside when the shooting happened.

Martinez was booked into the Rio Arriba County jail Tuesday afternoon. A court appearance in his case is scheduled for Wednesday morning.