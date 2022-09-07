Chimpanzee escapes Ukrainian zoo, returns in a raincoat and riding a bike
A chimpanzee who escaped a zoo in Kharkiv, Ukraine, is back at the facility after zookeepers lured it in with a raincoat.
Watch as a bright yellow jacket and a hug also help bring back the adventurous chimp.
