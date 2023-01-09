Chin Teck Plantations Berhad (KLSE:CHINTEK) Looks Interesting, And It's About To Pay A Dividend

Chin Teck Plantations Berhad (KLSE:CHINTEK) stock is about to trade ex-dividend in 3 days. The ex-dividend date is one business day before a company's record date, which is the date on which the company determines which shareholders are entitled to receive a dividend. The ex-dividend date is of consequence because whenever a stock is bought or sold, the trade takes at least two business day to settle. In other words, investors can purchase Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's shares before the 13th of January in order to be eligible for the dividend, which will be paid on the 31st of January.

The company's upcoming dividend is RM0.10 a share, following on from the last 12 months, when the company distributed a total of RM0.37 per share to shareholders. Based on the last year's worth of payments, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad has a trailing yield of 4.5% on the current stock price of MYR8.64. If you buy this business for its dividend, you should have an idea of whether Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's dividend is reliable and sustainable. So we need to check whether the dividend payments are covered, and if earnings are growing.

If a company pays out more in dividends than it earned, then the dividend might become unsustainable - hardly an ideal situation. Chin Teck Plantations Berhad is paying out just 14% of its profit after tax, which is comfortably low and leaves plenty of breathing room in the case of adverse events. Yet cash flow is typically more important than profit for assessing dividend sustainability, so we should always check if the company generated enough cash to afford its dividend. The good news is it paid out just 17% of its free cash flow in the last year.

It's encouraging to see that the dividend is covered by both profit and cash flow. This generally suggests the dividend is sustainable, as long as earnings don't drop precipitously.

Have Earnings And Dividends Been Growing?

Stocks in companies that generate sustainable earnings growth often make the best dividend prospects, as it is easier to lift the dividend when earnings are rising. If earnings decline and the company is forced to cut its dividend, investors could watch the value of their investment go up in smoke. It's encouraging to see Chin Teck Plantations Berhad has grown its earnings rapidly, up 22% a year for the past five years. Chin Teck Plantations Berhad earnings per share have been sprinting ahead like the Road Runner at a track and field day; scarcely stopping even for a cheeky "beep-beep". We also like that it is reinvesting most of its profits in its business.'

Many investors will assess a company's dividend performance by evaluating how much the dividend payments have changed over time. Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's dividend payments are effectively flat on where they were 10 years ago.

Final Takeaway

Is Chin Teck Plantations Berhad an attractive dividend stock, or better left on the shelf? It's great that Chin Teck Plantations Berhad is growing earnings per share while simultaneously paying out a low percentage of both its earnings and cash flow. It's disappointing to see the dividend has been cut at least once in the past, but as things stand now, the low payout ratio suggests a conservative approach to dividends, which we like. There's a lot to like about Chin Teck Plantations Berhad, and we would prioritise taking a closer look at it.

While it's tempting to invest in Chin Teck Plantations Berhad for the dividends alone, you should always be mindful of the risks involved. Be aware that Chin Teck Plantations Berhad is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 2 of those don't sit too well with us...

