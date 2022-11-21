Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's (KLSE:CHINTEK) Low P/E No Reason For Excitement

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Chin Teck Plantations Berhad (KLSE:CHINTEK) as an attractive investment with its 7.5x P/E ratio. Nonetheless, we'd need to dig a little deeper to determine if there is a rational basis for the reduced P/E.

Chin Teck Plantations Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. It might be that many expect the strong earnings performance to degrade substantially, which has repressed the P/E. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

Is There Any Growth For Chin Teck Plantations Berhad?

In order to justify its P/E ratio, Chin Teck Plantations Berhad would need to produce sluggish growth that's trailing the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 58% gain to the company's bottom line. The strong recent performance means it was also able to grow EPS by 235% in total over the last three years. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Shifting to the future, estimates from the twin analysts covering the company suggest earnings growth is heading into negative territory, declining 12% per annum over the next three years. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 8.7% each year.

In light of this, it's understandable that Chin Teck Plantations Berhad's P/E would sit below the majority of other companies. Nonetheless, there's no guarantee the P/E has reached a floor yet with earnings going in reverse. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

We'd say the price-to-earnings ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

We've established that Chin Teck Plantations Berhad maintains its low P/E on the weakness of its forecast for sliding earnings, as expected. At this stage investors feel the potential for an improvement in earnings isn't great enough to justify a higher P/E ratio. It's hard to see the share price rising strongly in the near future under these circumstances.

Don't forget that there may be other risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Chin Teck Plantations Berhad (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

