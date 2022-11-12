Chin Well Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:CHINWEL) Prospects Need A Boost To Lift Shares

When close to half the companies in Malaysia have price-to-earnings ratios (or "P/E's") above 14x, you may consider Chin Well Holdings Berhad (KLSE:CHINWEL) as a highly attractive investment with its 4.3x P/E ratio. However, the P/E might be quite low for a reason and it requires further investigation to determine if it's justified.

Chin Well Holdings Berhad certainly has been doing a good job lately as it's been growing earnings more than most other companies. One possibility is that the P/E is low because investors think this strong earnings performance might be less impressive moving forward. If not, then existing shareholders have reason to be quite optimistic about the future direction of the share price.

How Is Chin Well Holdings Berhad's Growth Trending?

Chin Well Holdings Berhad's P/E ratio would be typical for a company that's expected to deliver very poor growth or even falling earnings, and importantly, perform much worse than the market.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 313% gain to the company's bottom line. Pleasingly, EPS has also lifted 71% in aggregate from three years ago, thanks to the last 12 months of growth. Accordingly, shareholders would have probably welcomed those medium-term rates of earnings growth.

Looking ahead now, EPS is anticipated to slump, contracting by 11% each year during the coming three years according to the three analysts following the company. That's not great when the rest of the market is expected to grow by 8.8% per annum.

With this information, we are not surprised that Chin Well Holdings Berhad is trading at a P/E lower than the market. However, shrinking earnings are unlikely to lead to a stable P/E over the longer term. Even just maintaining these prices could be difficult to achieve as the weak outlook is weighing down the shares.

The Final Word

While the price-to-earnings ratio shouldn't be the defining factor in whether you buy a stock or not, it's quite a capable barometer of earnings expectations.

As we suspected, our examination of Chin Well Holdings Berhad's analyst forecasts revealed that its outlook for shrinking earnings is contributing to its low P/E. Right now shareholders are accepting the low P/E as they concede future earnings probably won't provide any pleasant surprises. Unless these conditions improve, they will continue to form a barrier for the share price around these levels.

And what about other risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Chin Well Holdings Berhad (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

