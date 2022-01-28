China’s $1.2 Trillion Rout Deepens Despite Media, Fund Support

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s stock market is extending its nearly $1.2 trillion rout this month even as mutual funds, state media and companies all intensify efforts to support stock prices.

At least 10 mutual funds have committed to buying their own equity-focused products in the past couple days, a move that may have been coordinated. A series of recent articles in state media have touted the attractiveness of Chinese stocks on valuation and policy supports, with the Securities Times calling the act of the funds as “setting a good example.”

Read More: China State Media Step Up Call for Stock Confidence After Slump

The concerted efforts still failed to stem losses, as China’s CSI 300 Index fell deeper into bear market territory on Friday, taking this year’s decline to more than 7%. Even as a growing number of strategists and fund managers have turned overweight on the nation’s equities, citing monetary easing and fewer regulatory concerns, worries over China’s growth and the property market distress are casting doubts over a swift turnaround.

Mutual fund pledges -- which were also made during the rout seen early last year and the one at the start of the pandemic selloff in 2020 -- have typically helped boost the market. The promised buying this time amounts to at least 770 million yuan ($120 million). Still, the CSI 300 Index fell 1.1% as of 10:25 a.m. local time, even as some of its regional peers rebounded from Thursday’s crash.

Losses this year were part of a global selloff and as traders locked in gains ahead of a week-long holiday on the mainland. Markets traded near multi-year highs ahead of the break last year, only to tumble when investors returned on concerns about sky-high valuations.

“Confidence and sentiment is dwindling as stocks fall, and when the market is so bearish, we can only count on the momentum to naturally peter out,” said Hou Anyang, fund manager at Frontsea Asset Management. “The skepticism on growth is mainly due to property, there isn’t any industry that can take up its role right now, and the transmission period is bound to be tough and without bright spots.”

China’s authorities have taken steps to calm markets in previous routs, using a range of avenues from state-media articles, regulators’ speeches, enlisting help from mutual funds, and in some cases, direct buying through state funds.

Earlier this year, China’s securities regulator chief vowed to adopt various measures to stabilize the stock market. The stakes are high for the nation’s policy makers, as they seek to avoid market turbulence overshadowing the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Meanwhile, the Shanghai Securities News on Friday also cited buybacks and increase of shareholding this year by owners at over 70 companies, saying it shows firms are taking “real action to boost morale and confidence”. China Securities Journal added in a front-page article that investors should not be “blinded by the floating clouds” of issues.

(Updates with latest market prices, comment.)

