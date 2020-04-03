China 2020: Insights Into the Impacts of COVID-19 on 12 FMCG & Service Industries

DUBLIN, April 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Impact of Coronavirus on FMCG and Service Sectors in China" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak is set to deliver significant impacts on the Chinese economy and key industries throughout 2020 and beyond. This report will utilise the numerous analysts on the ground in China to deliver insights into the impacts on 12 industries. Changes in consumer behaviour in China will also follow in other crisis-hit countries.



The Impact of Coronavirus on FMCG and Service Sectors in China global briefing offers an insight into to the size and shape of the Packaged Food market, highlights buzz topics, emerging geographies, categories and trends and identifies the leading companies and brands.

It also offers strategic analysis on driving packaged food industry trends like health and wellness, premiumisation, convenience and value-for-money and how those trends influence factors like new product developments, packaging innovations, retail distribution and retail pricing both historically and into the future.



Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.



Key Topics Covered



Introduction Alcoholic Drinks Apparel & Footwear Beauty & Personal Care Staple Food, Fresh Food Consumer Appliances Consumer Foodservice Consumer Health Dairy Home Care and Tissue & Hygiene Luxury Travel Video Games Conclusion

