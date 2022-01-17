China 2021 crude steel output retreats 3% from record high on stringent production curbs

Workers wearing face masks work next to a furnace at a steel plant in Hangzhou, Zhejiang
Min Zhang and Dominique Patton
·2 min read

By Min Zhang and Dominique Patton

BEIJING (Reuters) -China's annual crude steel production fell for the first time in six years in 2021, retreating from record levels it logged in 2020 as the country steps up efforts to contain emissions in its mammoth ferrous sector.

The world's biggest steel producer produced 1.03 billion tonnes of crude steel last year, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Monday, slipping 3% from the 1.065 billion tonnes output in 2020.

Beijing had urged the industry since the beginning of 2021 to keep full-year steel production at no more than the previous year's levels to reduce pollutants and greenhouse gas emissions, as the country vowed to reach its carbon peak by 2030.

The target was seen "unlikely" to be achieved as robust downstream demand from the construction and manufacturing sectors boosted profits at mills and sent China's steel output in the first six months nearly 12% higher than the same period in 2020.

However, steel production has started to contract on both an annual and monthly basis since July when the government tightened environmental controls. An unexpected power shortage - fuelling raw material prices - and a debt crisis in the property market also dented demand for the industrial metal.

In the second half of 2021, China made 470.86 million tonnes of crude steel, down 16% from July-December a year earlier.

Steel production in the last month of the year stood at 86.19 million tonnes, up from November's output of 69.31 million tonnes but was still 6.8% lower compared with December 2020, the statistics bureau said.

December's average daily output was at 2.78 million tonnes, jumping more than 20% from a month earlier, according to Reuters calculations based on the NBS data.

Looking forward, analysts expect the coming Lunar New Year and Beijing Winter Olympics to continue to weigh on production, before consumption gradually picks up after the holidays.

A government consultancy anticipated that China's steel demand will fall slightly this year, and crude steel production will dip around 0.7% from 2021.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Cuts Two Key Rates to Support Slowing Economy

    China's central bank on Monday cut two key interest rates that would likely translate into lower benchmark lending rates, in a bid to provide more support for the slowing economy. The People's Bank of China lowered rates on the one-year medium-term lending facility and seven-day reverse repurchase agreements by 10 basis points each, according to an official statement. The MLF interest rate, which is used to price China's benchmark loan prime rate, was cut to 2.85%, while the reverse repo rate was lowered to 2.1%, the PBOC said.

  • EU Targets Fictitious Finnish Power Company in Cyberattack Test

    (Bloomberg) -- The European Union began testing its cyber-defense responsiveness on Friday with a simulated attack on a fictitious Finnish power company as the bloc seeks to strengthen its digital defenses amid concern about a potential attacks.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow

  • Doing It Yourself: The Self-Directed 401(k) and IRA

    Self-directed retirement accounts typically offer a broader range of investment choices than regular 401(k) and IRA plans.

  • RHOSLC : Jen Shah Questions Meredith Marks for Hiring a Private Investigator During Trip to Zion

    The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo

  • Unilever to Weigh Raising Offer for Glaxo Consumer Unit

    (Bloomberg) -- Unilever Plc has held talks with banks about additional financing for a potential sweetened offer for GlaxoSmithKline Plc’s consumer products division, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conservative ChannelThe Viru

  • India proposes mandatory side, curtain airbags in all cars from Oct

    India, which has among the world's deadliest roads, on Saturday proposed mandating at least six air bags in all passenger cars manufactured from Oct. 1. The government wants automakers to provide two side air bags and two curtain air bags, to protect those seated in the rear seats, in addition to the already required two air bags for all vehicles. The side air bags are to "help mitigate primarily torso injury" during a side crash, while the curtain air bags would "deploy in a side impact crash or roll over to help mitigate primarily head injury", the ministry of road transport said in a notification.

  • Early Rate Hikers Hit Jackpot as Local Bonds Trounce Dollar Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- Emerging-market central banks were the first in the world to raise interest rates from their pandemic lows last year. That proactive tightening is starting to pay off big time in boosting returns from their local bonds.Most Read from BloombergOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarPutin’s Troops Wouldn’t Get Cheers in This Once Pro-Russia CityDirecTV to Drop One America News in Blow to Conserv

  • Wall Street Week Ahead Earnings: Goldman Sachs, Procter & Gamble, United Airlines, and Netflix in focus

    Investors will focus on Q4 earnings for stocks that are economically sensitive, which should show better profits than technology stocks.

  • Shanghai government caps price on 'blind boxes', prohibits sale to children aged below 8

    Shanghai's market regulator on Friday issued a new directive that puts a cap on the price of so-called blind boxes - popular sealed packages that contain collectible goods - and restricts sales to young children. The Shanghai Administration for Market Regulation said the price of a blind box shall not exceed 200 yuan (US$31.46) and that sales to children under eight years old are now prohibited, according to a policy document published on the agency's website on Friday. The city's directive mark

  • A GOP senator who was called a 'moron' by Dr. Fauci is planning to introduce the FAUCI Act, which will require financial records for administrative officials to be public

    Just days ago, Fauci called Sen. Roger Marshall a moron on an apparent hot mic after he said Fauci's financial records weren't open to the public.

  • China's Q4 GDP beats forecasts but momentum cooling

    BEIJING (Reuters) -China's economic growth was faster than expected in the final quarter of 2021 but still its weakest pace in one-and-half years, with the central bank cutting loan rates to cushion slowing momentum in the world's second-largest economy. Gross domestic product (GDP) expanded 4.0% in the October-December period from a year earlier, against 4.9% growth in the third quarter, National Bureau of Statistics data showed on Monday. China's economy got off to a strong start in 2021 as activity rebounded from a pandemic-induced slump the previous year, but it has lost steam due to a property downturn, debt curbs and strict COVID-19 curbs which have hit consumption.

  • Russia detains six more suspected REvil group members

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -A Moscow court on Saturday remanded in custody for two months six more suspected members of the ransomware crime group REvil over illegal trafficking of funds, a day after Russia claimed it had dismantled the group at the request of the United States. The court identified the six men as Mikhail Golovachuk, Ruslan Khansvyarov, Dmitry Korotayev, Alexei Malozemov, Artyom Zayets and Daniil Puzyrevsky.

  • Comedian Joe Rogan's 1965 Restmod Stingray Proves He Has Serious Taste In Cars

    Well, except for the Tesla...

  • Power outages reported as trees come down in South Carolina

    Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer reports from Travelers Rest, South Carolina, where sleet and freezing rain have brought down trees limbs, causing power outages on Jan. 16.

  • Afghan family makes new life in the Missouri Ozarks with help of one U.S. veteran

    "I am wordless," Romal Noori mumbled as his family embraced the family of the man who got him out of Afghanistan.

  • Australia leaves door open for Djokovic to play at next year's Open

    Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has left the door open for Novak Djokovic to compete at next year's Australian Open despite the tennis superstar facing an automatic three-year ban from entering the country. The world number one player left Australia late on Sunday after the Federal Court upheld a government decision to cancel his visa, capping days of drama over the country's COVID-19 entry rules and his unvaccinated status. Under immigration law, Djokovic cannot be granted another visa for three years unless Australia's immigration minister accepts there are compelling or compassionate reasons.

  • 1 Major Firm May Be Giving Up on an Office Return. Will More Follow?

    One company is making it easier for workers to do their jobs remotely. That's bad news for office buildings.

  • Cracker Barrel was ordered to pay $9.4 million to a man who was served toxic chemicals, but it is unlikely he will receive the full amount under Tennessee law

    William Cronnon alleged that he suffered "severe permanent injuries" after being served Eco-San, a solution used to clean kitchens, at Cracker Barrel.

  • Tesla reportedly told a law firm to fire an attorney who was involved in the SEC's Elon Musk probe or risk losing the company's business

    The law firm refused, and Tesla has acted to replace it or hire additional counsel, while SpaceX stopped using it for regulatory work, per WSJ.

  • The 1 Retirement Benefit You Can Only Get With a Roth IRA

    Though there are plenty of good reasons to save in a Roth IRA, here's one perk you can't ignore.