China will abolish decades-old fines for couples with more that one child as it looks to raise birth rate

Vanessa Gu
·2 min read
Children take part in outdoor activity with the guidance of teacher at Beijing Primary School in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2021.
Children take part in outdoor activity with the guidance of teacher at Beijing Primary School in Beijing, capital of China, July 19, 2021. Peng Ziyang/Xinhua via Getty Images

  • The government said it will end fines - implemented since the 80s - on couples who have more children than allowed.

  • The government said it's no longer necessary since the three-child policy "represents a fundamental change."

  • It's also looking at lowering the costs of raising children through tax rebates, and opening more preschools.

  • Visit Insider's homepage for more stories.

China will abolish fines - implemented since the 80s - on couples who have more children than allowed, according to a document released by the Communist Party of China central committee and the State Council on Tuesday.

The number of children a person has will also no longer be a factor in household registration, employment, and school enrollment, it added.

In May, China announced its new three-child policy, which "represents a fundamental change from previous goals of birth policies, such as curbing the excessively rapid population growth," Yang Wenzhuang, an official with the National Health Commission, told Xinhua news agency.

The document also detailed how the government will lower the costs of having children through tax rebates, providing more preschools, and regulating the highly competitive tuition industry.

The government is looking into implementing tax rebates for couples with children under three years old and giving parents with children preferential treatment for public housing, the statement said.

It will also ramp up its pool of early childhood professionals to ensure there are enough nurseries and childcare to support parents. On top of that, policies for more flexible working hours and parental leave will be more strictly enforced.

Taking aim at the competitive education landscape, the statement said it would "strictly regulate off-campus training," which includes private tuition and extracurricular classes, and supervise the costs and frequency of these classes.

Just last month, China established an Off-Campus Education and Training Department to oversee companies and organizations that provide extracurricular classes to students from kindergarten through to high school, reported the South China Morning Post.

It also pledged to raise the quality of schools across the country to curb "school choice fever," where parents pay high prices to purchase properties near elite schools to give their children a better head start.

Without giving a specific timeline for when the measures will be implemented, the statement said they would be "basically" established by 2025, and fully rolled out by 2035.

Read the original article on Insider

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Covid-19: India outrage over 'no oxygen shortage death data' claim

    A minister's claim that no Covid deaths were reported from a lack of oxygen has sparked anger.

  • Vaccine passports will have 'serious' impact on hospitality and young, SNP warned

    SNP ministers have been urged to rule out implementing domestic Covid passports amid warnings over the "serious" impact they would have on beleaguered hospitality businesses and young people. Speaking at a coronavirus media briefing on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon refused to give a date for when a decision will be taken on vaccine passports North of the Border after Boris Johnson announced that nightclubs in England would require them for entry by the end of September. The First Minister insisted an

  • Three soldiers, 'dozens of terrorists' killed in Burkina fighting

    Three Burkina Faso soldiers and a militiaman were killed on Friday by highway bombs in the country's north, the army said, adding that "dozens of terrorists" had been killed by security forces the same day.

  • With increasing defiance, Cuban churches urge government to listen, not repress

    Cuba's churches have defended those who participated in unprecedented protests and even set up a hotline to advise the families of detainees, a sign of increasing boldness from spiritual leaders on the Communist-run island. Protests erupted https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/street-protests-break-out-cuba-2021-07-11 nationwide on July 11 against shortages of medicine and food, power outages, the COVID-19 surge and curbs on freedom. The government blamed counter-revolutionaries it said were exploiting hardships caused by decades-old U.S. sanctions.

  • Airbus delivers first A350 jet from Chinese completion plant

    Airbus on Wednesday delivered the first A350 widebody jet from its Tianjin final assembly line to China Eastern Airlines, further bolstering its industrial footprint in China relative to rival Boeing Co. The work conducted in Tianjin on the jet includes cabin installation, painting, production flight test, and aircraft delivery, Airbus said in a statement. Foreign media were not allowed to attend the delivery event in Tianjin.

  • US launches air strike targeting Al-Shabaab in Somalia

    The US military conducted an air strike against Al-Qaeda affiliated Al-Shabaab jihadists on Tuesday, the first since President Joe Biden took office, the Pentagon said.

  • At six months, Biden convenes Cabinet but roadblocks loom

    President Joe Biden marked six months in office with a crowded Cabinet meeting, a gathering meant to symbolize both a return to normalcy due to vaccines and a display of the federal government doing the people’s business. Biden crammed 25 Cabinet-level officials, as well as another 18 senior staffers, into the ornate West Wing space on Tuesday to hear the president extol his administration's actions after taking office during a once-in-a-century pandemic. “The bottom line is we’re delivering on our promises,” Biden said.

  • Henan floods: 12 dead in Zhengzhou train and thousands evacuated in China

    Commuters describe how they climbed onto chairs to keep their heads above the floodwaters.

  • An Australian couple was convicted of enslaving an Indian grandmother for 8 years

    The woman, from Tamil Nadu, India, told the court the couple beat her multiple times and poured hot water on her.

  • China Roundup: What's going on with China's data security clampdown?

    Hello and welcome back to TechCrunch’s China Roundup, a digest of recent events shaping the Chinese tech landscape and what they mean to people in the rest of the world. More details of China's new cybersecurity rules have recently come to light as Didi, the SoftBank-backed ride-sharing dominator in China, became the target of the Chinese government's latest effort to heighten data protection. Just two days after its $4 billion IPO in New York, the ride-hailing giant was hit with a probe by China's Cybersecurity Review Office on July 2.

  • FIFA, U.S. Soccer win dismissal of promoter's antitrust lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Tuesday dismissed a sports promotion company's antitrust lawsuit accusing soccer's world governing body FIFA and the U.S. Soccer Federation of blocking foreign clubs and leagues from staging competitive matches in the United States. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni in Manhattan said Relevent Sports LLC failed to show an illegal conspiracy to restrict where teams play, despite a 2018 FIFA policy against official matches outside teams' home territories. Caproni said that even absent a formal "meeting of the minds" there were "obvious rational reasons" for U.S. Soccer to honor the ban, including the prospect that FIFA might otherwise exclude U.S. men's soccer players and teams from the World Cup.

  • Bipartisan senators unveil bill to claw back Congress' national security powers

    Sens. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Mike Lee (R-Utah) unveiled draft legislation Tuesday intended to overhaul the role of Congress in national security matters, including by reclaiming authority on war powers, arms exports and national emergency declarations.Why it matters: All three senators have been critical of the executive branch's unilateral decision-making on key national security issues, including both President Trump and President Biden's attacks against Iran-backed

  • Nigeria secures release of 100 kidnapped mothers and children

    The group, most of them women and children, were kidnapped last month in Nigeria's Zamfara state.

  • John Kerry Urges China to Help Break Climate ‘Suicide Pact’

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. climate envoy John Kerry called on China to step up its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, or put the world at risk of missing international targets.Without sufficient curbs by the world’s biggest producer of greenhouse gases, limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius is “essentially impossible,” Kerry said during a speech in London.“It is not a mystery that China and the U.S. have many differences,” he added. “But on climate, cooperation is the only way to break free f

  • Duck mites, sledgehammers, an abandoned Macy's: How Olympians stayed ready during COVID

    When COVID struck, many would-be Olympians were left without traditional ways to train. So many had to improvise.

  • Hungary plans referendum on child protection issues in battle with EU

    BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary announced plans on Wednesday to call a referendum on child protection issues to combat pressure from the European Union over legislation which the bloc says discriminates against LGBT people. Stepping up a battle of cultures with the European Commission, Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the EU executive of abusing its powers in challenging recent amendments to Hungary's education and child protection laws. "The future of our children is at stake, so we cannot cede ground in this issue," he said in a Facebook video.

  • Germans question handling of floods as hopes of finding survivors fade

    BERLIN (Reuters) -A relief official said on Wednesday rescue crews were unlikely to find any more survivors in the rubble of villages devastated by floods in western Germany, and a new poll showed many Germans felt policymakers had not enough to protect them. At least 170 people died in last week's flooding, Germany's worst natural disaster in more than half a century, and thousands went missing. "We are still looking for missing persons as we clear roads and pump water out of basements," Sabine Lackner, deputy chief of the Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW), told Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland.

  • France Cracks Down on Car, Home and Plane Emissions in New Law

    (Bloomberg) -- France’s Parliament has adopted a law that cracks down on emissions linked to transport, manufacturing and housing as the government seeks to implement new measures to fight global warming.The Climate and Resilience bill adopted Tuesday is based on proposals of an assembly of 150 randomly picked citizens created by President Emmanuel Macron. Coming ahead of next year’s presidential election, it’s a response to the Yellow Vest movement which, almost three years ago, violently rejec

  • Tragic 'spy' who sparked China's table tennis domination

    When China begin their quest to extend their Olympic table tennis domination at the Tokyo Games, they will be following a path forged by tragic trailblazer Rong Guotuan.

  • The Latest: Australia wants to change AstraZeneca advice

    Australia’s prime minister says he’s urging the government’s adviser on vaccines to change its advice against adults under age 60 taking the AstraZeneca shot. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization last month lifted the minimum recommended age for taking AstraZeneca from 50 to 60 because of the greater risk of rare blood clots associated with the vaccine in younger people. The change followed the death in Australia of a 52-year-old.