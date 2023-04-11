China accused of spying to create passenger jet
China is rolling out a new passenger airliner, designed to directly compete with Boeing and Airbus. Some say the designs were gathered through corporate espionage. Kris Van Cleave has the story.
The People’s Republic of China seemingly set its sights on breaking Airbus and Boeing’s duopoly over the commercial aviation market. According to CNBC, Airbus and Boeing combined control 99 percent of the market for large commercial planes. The Comac C919, China’s first large airliner, was delivered to its first customer last December. However, China might have used illicit means to design its first large single-aisle airliner.
Building bridges isn’t easy. It takes time, care, and dedication to truly make another person feel comfortable in your presence, to break down those barriers that so often interfere in the earliest days of new relationships. Even more difficult than that, however, is building real, actual, physical bridges. Take, for example, the Italian plans to link Sicily to the mainland — a project that’s been in the works for over 150 years.
A state-owned Chinese aircraft manufacturer designed the first-ever large commercial jetliner, the C919, with the goal of one day dominating the aerospace industry. A look at how the plane was developed reveals how China acquired sensitive aviation technology through legal and illegal means. Kris Van Cleave reports.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia is poised to introduce electronic military draft papers for the first time in its history in an effort to make it harder for men to avoid being drafted after the lower house of parliament gave its backing to the legislation on Tuesday. The move is part of a wider push by Moscow to perfect a system it has used to bolster its military forces in Ukraine, though government officials say there are currently no plans to compel more men to fight in Ukraine where Moscow has suffered tens of thousands of casualties according to Western officials. The new draft regime will close numerous loopholes exploited by draft dodgers and give Russia the organisational infrastructure to carry out a much more thorough and wider mobilisation campaign if and when it decides to do so.
Twitter Inc., no longer exists as a Delaware entity after the social media platform merged with Elon Musk’s Nevada-domiciled X Corp. Why Musk picked Nevada over Delaware has experts guessing. The revelation came from a court document filed April 4, in which attorneys for Musk’s wrote, “Twitter, Inc. has been merged into X Corp. and no longer exists.” X Corp was formed in Nevada on March 9, according to Nevada’s business portal. Its parent company is X Holdings A Twitter user calling itself SpacTrader110 noted the Nevada filings before other media outlets picked up on it.
The House bill would require Iowans to be physically present to participate in the state's caucuses. Democrats have proposed a mail-in system.
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -China is expected to drop its demand for multilateral development banks to share losses alongside other creditors in sovereign debt restructurings for poor countries, breaking a major roadblock to debt relief, a source familiar with the plans said on Tuesday. The development is expected at a high-level sovereign debt roundtable on Wednesday on the sidelines of the World Bank and International Monetary Fund Spring meetings in Washington. The source said that Beijing would no longer insist that the World Bank and other multilateral lenders take "haircuts" on loans to poor countries, while the IMF and World Bank agreed to ensure that their debt sustainability analyses of countries undergoing debt restructurings would be made available to Chinese authorities earlier in the process.
A photo of the patch came out amid large-scale military drills held by China over the weekend, and now it is going viral.
Mexico’s government has announced plans to investigate the impact of genetically modified (GM) corn imports on tortillas, an essential ingredient in many of the country’s staple dishes.
The leaked classified documents of the US have revealed that agents of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) are responsible for blowing up an A-50U, a Russian airborne early warning and control system (AWACS) at the Machulishchy airbase in Belarus.
Belarus' request for a Russian security guarantee was dismissed as "weird" by one Ukrainian official, and comes soon after Finland joined NATO.
JERUSALEM/NEAR NABLUS, West Bank (Reuters) -Israel halted visits by Jews and tourists to a flashpoint Jerusalem holy site on Tuesday and its military said soldiers shot dead two Palestinian gunmen in the occupied West Bank, as a wave of unrest showed no sign of subsiding. Last week, an Israeli police raid at the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, a tinder-box in the decades-old Israeli-Palestinian conflict, triggered rocket attacks from Gaza, south Lebanon and Syria that drew Israeli air and artillery strikes. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement after security talks that visits by non-Muslims to the sacred compound, known in Judaism as the Temple Mount, will be stopped until the end of Ramadan, expected around April 20.
(Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the four new sites that the US can access under an expanded defense agreement are intended to bolster the Southeast Asian nation’s capability to defend its territory, and not for any offensive moves.Most Read from BloombergKatie Cotton, Who Led Apple’s Media Strategy for 18 Years, DiesElizabeth Holmes Will Have to Wait Out Her Appeal in PrisonUS Navy Challenges Beijing in South China Sea Amid Taiwan DrillsApple’s 40% Plunge in PC Ship
The crash is the first meteorite fall detected by radar in the state, the agency said.
China declared its preparedness to “fight” on Monday after wrapping up a series of military drills around Taiwan that simulated precision strikes and sealing off the self-governed island in the event it decides to take it by force. Dubbed as “Joint Sword,” the “combat readiness patrols” sought to warn Taipei following high-profile meetings between President Tsai Ing-wen and leaders in Central America and the U.S. The Taiwanese leader ended her 10-day trip meeting U.S. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy in California, an event Beijing previously threatened to respond to with “resolute countermeasures.” “The theater’s troops are ready to fight at all times and can fight at any time to resolutely smash any form of ‘Taiwan independence’ and foreign interference attempts,” China’s military said, as per the Associated Press.
The addition of TOS-1A thermobaric rocket systems suggests that Russia wants to give its paratroopers a role in new offensives, the UK MOD said.
The police body cam videos from the shooting at Nashville’s Covenant School left few unimpressed. The training and professionalism of the officers was obvious, and despite the tragic loss of life, it could have been far worse. Their actions were a stark juxtaposition with what transpired in Uvalde, Texas, or Parkland, Florida, where disorganized or […]
Senior Ukrainian military officials did not address the claims directly, but said their forces were holding firm against fierce attacks in what once was a city of 70,000 and keeping Russian forces in check. Wagner fighters have led Russia's months-long efforts to capture Bakhmut. Wagner head Yevgeny Prigozhin said his forces, who have played a major role in Russian advances in the east, were pressing on with their encirclement of Bakhmut.
At my grandmother's two-bedroom apartment in Bengaluru, my mother and I shared a bed for the first time in almost 10 years. Filtered coffee is a point of pride in South India. It is nothing like the drink we pour from our coffee makers in the States.
TAIPEI (Reuters) -The Chinese navy continued with "actual combat training" around Taiwan on Tuesday, state media said, a day after Beijing announced the end of drills and as Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen criticised China for its "irresponsible" behaviour. China began the exercises on Saturday after Tsai returned to Taipei following a meeting in Los Angeles with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy. China, which warned the U.S. not to allow Tsai to visit or meet McCarthy, claims Taiwan as its own and has never renounced the use of force to bring the democratically governed island under Beijing's control.