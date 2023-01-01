China accuses U.S. of distorting facts after aircraft clash

A Chinese military plane came within 20 feet (6 meters) of a U.S. Air Force aircraft
131
·1 min read

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - A U.S. military plane involved in a confrontation with Chinese aircraft in disputed southern waters last week had violated international law and put the safety of Chinese pilots at risk, a defence ministry spokesman said.

The U.S. military said on Thursday that a Chinese Navy J-11 fighter jet had come within 10 feet (3 metres) of a U.S. air force RC-135 aircraft on Dec 21, forcing it to take evasive manoeuvres to avoid a collision.

But Tian Junli, spokesman for China's Southern Theatre Command, said in a statement late on Saturday that the United States had misled the public about the incident near the disputed Paracel Islands in the South China Sea.

He said the U.S. plane violated international law, disregarded repeated warnings by China and made dangerous approaches that threatened the safety of China's aircraft.

"The United States deliberately misleads public opinion... in an attempt to confuse the international audience," Tian said.

"We solemnly request the U.S. side to restrain the actions of frontline naval and air forces, strictly abide by related international laws and agreements, and prevent accidents in the sea and the air."

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its sovereign territory, but parts of it are contested by Vietnam, the Philippines, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Neil Fullick)

Recommended Stories

  • Chinese Fighter Jet Pulls 'Unsafe Maneuver' Within 20 Feet Of U.S. Air Force Plane

    American pilot was forced to take "evasive" action to avoid a collision, officials revealed.

  • Chinese fighter jet nearly collides with Air Force plane in interception attempt

    Chinese fighter jet nearly collides with Air Force plane in interception attempt

  • Russia readies air defenses over Moscow, gives shelter maps to border city ahead of New Year

    Russia has stationed air defenses over Moscow and handed out shelter directives to residents living in Belgorod on Ukraine's border ahead of the New Year.

  • Lukashenko gives himself permission to remain in Belarusian parliament for life just like Putin

    On Friday 30 December, Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, signed amendments to the law "On the National Assembly [Parliament] of the Republic of Belarus" which will allow him to remain in politics even after the formal termination of his powers.

  • Supreme Court's John Roberts says judicial system 'cannot and should not live in fear'

    The U.S. Supreme Court dominated headlines and our political discourse in 2022 down to the final days with its narrowly divided decision on Title 42 capping off a truly historic year. On Saturday, Chief Justice John Roberts used his annual year-end report to address the avalanche of criticism, political attacks and threats of violence that besieged the court in 2022. Roberts alluded to the protests outside the justices' homes and the attempted assassination of Justice Brett Kavanaugh, though does not directly cite specific controversies or cases from the past year.

  • 33 years ago, the US Army's elite Delta Force pulled off its first successful hostage rescue mission

    In the early morning hours of December 20, 1989, Delta Force operators descended on a Panamanian prison holding CIA operative Kurt Muse.

  • Man gets manslaughter charges dismissed during a ‘stand your ground’ statute plea

    A man is no longer facing manslaughter charges after a controversial, deadly shooting outside a popular St Johns County bar.

  • Mexican authorities uncover human skulls in package headed for U.S

    Four human skulls were discovered inside a package at a Mexican airport that was due to be sent by courier to the United States, local authorities said on Friday. The skulls were found wrapped in aluminum foil inside a cardboard box at Queretaro Intercontinental Airport in central Mexico, a statement from the National Guard said. The package had been sent from the western coastal state of Michoacan - one of the most violent parts of the country - and was destined for an address in Manning, South Carolina, it said.

  • Netanyahu: Israel not bound by 'despicable' U.N. vote

    STORY: Israel condemned and the Palestinians welcomed on Saturday a United Nations vote over Israel's occupation of the Palestinian territories.The General Assembly passed a resolution on Friday to ask the International Court of Justice for an opinion on the legal consequences of the (quote) "occupation, settlement and annexation... including measures aimed at altering the demographic composition, character and status of the Holy City of Jerusalem."Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday called the vote "despicable." He said the Israeli people are not occupiers, and would not be bound by the resolution. The vote presents a challenge for Netanyahu, who took office this week as the head of a new hard-right government that has made settlement expansion and annexation a priority.Palestinian officials hailed the vote as a victory Saturday. A spokesman for Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas said the time has come for Israel to be a state subject to law. Along with Gaza and East Jerusalem, the Palestinians seek the occupied West Bank for a state. Most countries consider Israel's settlements there illegal, a view Israel disputes citing historical and Biblical ties to the land.The Hague-based International Court of Justice is the top U.N. court dealing with disputes between states. Its rulings are binding, but it has no power to enforce them.

  • Trey Lance undergoes second ankle surgery, expected to return for 49ers OTAs

    Quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery Friday to remove hardware from his right ankle that was inserted during the initial surgery in September.

  • Ukraine conflict casts shadow on Russia as it enters 2023

    Russian President Vladimir Putin’s New Year’s address to the nation usually is rather anodyne and backed with a soothing view of a snowy Kremlin. This year, with soldiers in the background, he lashed out at the West and Ukraine. The conflict in Ukraine cast a long shadow as Russia entered 2023.

  • These Companies Are Forced to Give At Least 90% of Their Profits to Investors Each Year

    In 2017, business magnate Warren Buffett did something that’s somewhat unusual for him. He poured hundreds of millions of dollars into a real estate investment. Buffett has been dismissive of real estate investing in the past. He’s called it a “lousy investment” in part because real estate can be expensive to maintain. Real estate also often requires “sweat equity” or the physical effort needed to upgrade properties or simply keep them from falling into disrepair. Yet in 2017, Berkshire Hathaway

  • Russia launches major New Year’s Eve missile strike against Ukraine

    Yahoo News visited impact sites Saturday in Kyiv. One missile scored a near direct hit on the Alfavito Hotel in the central Pecherskiy District; another struck a parking lot in the middle of a civilian housing estate.

  • Putin uses New Year address for wartime rallying cry to Russians

    (Reuters) -Russian President Vladimir Putin devoted his annual New Year's address on Saturday to rallying the Russian people behind his troops fighting in Ukraine and pledging victory over Ukrainian "neo-Nazis" and a West supposedly intent on "destroying Russia". In a stern and combative recorded video message, broadcast on national television, Putin cast the war - which he calls a "special military operation" - as a near-existential fight for the future of Russia. Its soldiers, he said, were fighting for "our motherland, truth and justice ... so that Russia's security can be guaranteed".

  • Xi tells Putin that road to peace talks on Ukraine will not be smooth

    China's President Xi Jinping told Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Friday that the road to peace talks on Ukraine would not be smooth and that China would continue to uphold its "objective and fair stance" on the issue. Xi said Beijing and Moscow should closely coordinate and cooperate in international affairs and emphasised Russia's willingness to engage in negotiations over Ukraine, Chinese state broadcaster CCTV said in its report on a call between the two men.

  • India suspends construction, demolition work in Delhi as air worsens

    India suspended most construction and demolition activities in and around Delhi on Friday after its air quality deteriorated and was forecast to worsen because of calmer winds and other atmospheric conditions, a government body said. Many of Delhi's 20 million residents complain of serious breathing problems between November and January. The Commission for Air Quality Management in the National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas said Delhi's air quality hit 399 on Friday - in the "very poor" category - and was forecast to become "severe" in the coming days because of "calm wind and stable atmospheric conditions".

  • The most powerful countries on earth in 2022, ranked

    US News & World Report ranked nations by their level of power, and a turbulent year meant many countries' positions shifted.

  • A Charity Tied to the Supreme Court Offers Donors Access to the Justices

    In some years, Chief Justice John Roberts does the honors. In others, it might be Justice Sonia Sotomayor or Justice Clarence Thomas presenting the squared-off hunks of marble affixed with the Supreme Court’s gilded seal. Hewed from slabs left over from the 1930s construction of the nation’s high court and handed out in its magnificent Great Hall, they are a unique status symbol in a town that craves them. And while the ideological bents of the justices bestowing them might vary, there is one co

  • Black support for GOP ticked up in this year's midterms

    Black voters have been a steady foundation for Democratic candidates for decades, but that support appeared to show a few cracks in this year’s elections. Republican candidates were backed by 14% of Black voters, compared with 8% in the last midterm elections four years ago, according to AP VoteCast, an extensive national survey of the electorate. In Georgia, Republican Gov. Brian Kemp more than doubled his support among Black voters to 12% in 2022 compared with 5% four years ago, according to VoteCast.

  • Putin's inner circle is frustrated because the Russian president 'doesn't know what to do' with war in Ukraine, report says

    Putin does not have a plan for the Ukraine war and is becoming increasingly isolated, sources told The Washington Post.