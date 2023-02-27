China accuses US of 'bullying' with new 'illegal' sanctions

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., right, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., left, speak during a news conference on legislation labeling the Russian Wagner Group as one of the Foreign Terrorist Organizations, Thursday, Feb. 16, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
3
·2 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China on Monday accused the U.S. of “outright bullying and double standards” in leveling what it called “illegal” sanctions on Chinese companies as part of U.S. actions against Russia’s Wagner Group and related companies and individuals.

The entities were targeted for their role in the war in Ukraine and mercenary activities, including human rights abuses, in Africa.

The sanctions “have no basis in international law or authorization from the Security Council, and are typical illegal unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said at a daily briefing.

The punitive measures were “seriously harming China’s interests” and China “strongly rejects and deplores that and has lodged solemn complaints with the U.S. side,” Mao said.

“While the U.S. has intensified its efforts to send weapons to one of the parties to the conflict, resulting in an endless war, it has frequently spread false information about China’s supply of weapons to Russia, taking the opportunity to sanction Chinese companies for no reason," she said. “This is outright bullying and double standards."

The Treasury and State departments announced the moves in coordinated statements that targeted dozens of Wagner Group affiliates, including some in the Central African Republic and the United Arab Emirates, as well as the president of Russia’s Kalashnikov Concern, the original manufacturer of the AK-47 assault rifle.

Wagner, a private Russian military company, has been involved in heavy fighting in the east of Ukraine.

The sanctions also hit the Chinese company Changsha Tianyi Space Science and Technology Research Institute Co. Ltd., also known as Spacety China, which has supplied Wagner Group affiliates with satellite imagery of Ukraine that support Wagner’s military operations there. A Luxembourg-based subsidiary of Spacety China was also targeted.

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy plans to meet Xi Jinping after China proposes Russia peace plan

    As his country's bitter war with Russia reached the one year-mark, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he wanted to meet with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, to discuss Beijing's proposals for ending the conflict.

  • Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister visits President Zelenskyy

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has held a meeting with Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia. Source: Zelenskyy on Telegram Quote: "This is the first official visit of the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Ukraine since the establishment of diplomatic relations.

  • Spy chief opens up about strike on intel building in Kyiv, hunt for him

    Defense Intelligence head Kyrylo Budanov spoke about the missile attack on the agency's building in Kyiv and commented on attempted assassination attempts for the documentary by Dmytro Komarov about the year of Russia's full-scale invasion broadcast on Feb. 24.

  • Transcript: Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice on "Face the Nation," Feb. 26, 2023

    The following is a transcript of an interview with former Secretary of State Condoleeza Rice that aired on "Face the Nation" on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023.

  • The 8 biggest problems SC civil court faces, the 1st statewide study of system shows

    This 18-month-long, 300-page, comprehensive study looks at the legal problems low and moderate-income residents face in the state’s civil court system.

  • In Nigeria, voters set on defending a free election

    Nigerians of all ages were determined to ensure a credible election outcome, monitoring polling centres as initial results from a presidential election trickled in on Sunday.In the southern city of Port Harcourt, a dozen people were still at their polling station after the counting had finished late on Saturday, shouting at the electoral official to destroy unused ballots."The empty ballots, we want them to void them, so that they don't use them!" exclaimed 42-year-old Nkechi Njoku, who sells fabric and said she had not left since arriving to vote in the morning."We are protecting our votes," agreed Robert Ihuoma, a 38-year-old data analyst standing next to her.Nearly 90 million people were eligible to vote for a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari, who is stepping down after two terms marked by worsening security and growing poverty.The three frontrunners vying for the job are former Lagos governor Bola Tinubu, 70, of the ruling All Progressives Congress, former vice president Atiku Abubakar, of the Peoples Democratic Party, 76, and surprise third candidate Peter Obi, 61, of the Labour Party.The vote was mostly peaceful but the uploading of results to the central online database has been slow and fears of rigging are mounting.&nbsp;In the southeastern city of Onitsha -- in a region of Anambra state known for separatist violence and also Obi's home state -- voters gathered outside newsstands on Sunday hoping to read reports of early election results.&nbsp;"If Obi doesn't win, we will know there was a problem somewhere," said Ben Obah, 55, reading a daily paper.- Impatience -Near the city's St. Mary church, Franklin Arinze said he would pray so that the "fraud guys are not elected."Voting went ahead mostly peacefully in the state capital Awka but many people stayed up late to watch the counting.&nbsp;Hundreds of people, mainly students, counted out loud along with an electoral official showing the ballots one by one at a polling unit at Nnamdi Azikiwe University."For now, the election seems free and fair. I really hope it will be," said 24-year-old Kelvin Modilim.&nbsp;But nearby, voting continued late at night, causing anger.&nbsp;"The vote didn't even start before 12:00pm. They said the machine was not working. It is not normal. I will wait all night, I came to vote and I will," said 21-year-old student Blessing Mbanefo.&nbsp;Voters expressed similar fears in Port Harcourt, capital of the oil-rich Rivers state.Inside Oginigba Townhall in the Obio Akpor area, the situation was chaotic on Saturday afternoon.A hundred people surrounded the electoral officer trying to register voters who were shouting at her, waving their voters cards and pushing others."I've been here since 8:00am and I have not voted yet. We want to vote out the bad government! Most of us here are Obidients (Obi supporters), that's why we are waiting," said Josephine Samuel, 29, a marketing student.The determination to vote freely was also strong in Lagos, which has the highest number of registered voters.At a primary school in the Yaba area on Saturday, young voters were "surveilling" a polling unit, to "make sure" people could cast their ballots freely.&nbsp;Suddenly, fighting erupted because "everyone could see how people were voting". As the electoral officer agreed to move the voting booth, gunshots resonated in the distance.&nbsp;"They want to scare us because here a lot of people want change," said Jide, 35, who came back from Cameroon where he lives to vote for "a good president, a president for the youth".- 'Brighter future' -As of Sunday morning, only 20 percent of results for the presidential election were available on the website of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).The commission has 14 days to officially announce results but an online tally could be made available in the next hours or days.Meanwhile, the Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos led a joyful morning celebration on Sunday."Nigeria is looking forward to change and a brighter future," said pastor Ibironke Lamidi, wearing a blue glittery dress.&nbsp;It is now "in the hands of God for a credible candidate to win."bur-lhd/pma/kjm

  • ‘Turmoil and turnover’: How politics might be causing Midlands superintendents to leave

    Four of the seven school districts in Lexington and Richland counties had superintendents depart over the last 2.5 years.

  • The high-tech weed sprayers cutting herbicide use

    Using AI technology, the latest weeding systems can automatically find and spray individual weeds.

  • Tesla, Salesforce, Target, Zoom, Goldman Sachs, Costco, and More Stocks to Watch This Week

    Earnings from Occidental, Zoom Video, AutoZone, Target, Lowe’s, Salesforce, Snowflake, Best Buy, Broadcom, Costco, and Kroger. Plus, Tesla investor day, PMIs, and other data.

  • JWST may have spotted "impossibly massive" galaxies in the early universe

    The tiny red dots in these images are galaxies seen by the James Webb Space Telescope that appear far more massive than they should be.

  • Palestinian gunman shoots and kills two Israeli brothers in West Bank

    A Palestinian gunman shot and killed two Israeli brothers in the northern West Bank on Sunday, casting a shadow over peace talks that took place in Jordan.

  • Poland Says Russia Stops Oil Flows Via Key Druzhba Pipeline

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Ukraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivCovid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns to ‘Make-or-Break’ Unit as CEO Solomon Put to TestPoland’s largest oil company PKN Orlen SA has unexpectedly stopped receiving oil via the Druzhba pipeline from Russia, Chief Executive Officer Daniel Oba

  • California storm brings flooding and leaves thousands without power

    Mass power outages, flooding and the closures of motorways and beaches are reported in California.

  • Iran's currency hits new low amid anti-government protests

    Iran’s currency fell to a new record low on Sunday, plunging to 600,000 to the dollar for the first time as the effects of nationwide anti-government protests and the breakdown of the 2015 nuclear deal continued to roil the economy. Many have seen their life savings evaporate as the local currency has deteriorated. Inflation reached 53.4% in January, up from 41.4% two years ago, according to Iran's statistics center.

  • New Warner Bros Movie Bet Is Almost Guaranteed to Be a Sensation

    On a recent earnings call, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav announced a deal has been made to make "multiple" films from J. R. R. Tolkien's beloved fantasy series. New studio leaders Mike De Luca and Pam Abdy will work in concert with director Peter Jackson, who made both the beloved "Lord of the Rings" trilogy that ran from 2001 to 2003, as well as the less beloved but still financially successful trilogy based on "The Hobbit," 2012 to 2014. Jackson, as well as his collaborators Fran Walsh and Philippa Boyens said Warner Bros. Discovery and Embracer (more on them in a second) "have kept us in the loop every step of the way," according to Variety.

  • Putin: will 'take into account' NATO's nuclear capability

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview broadcast Sunday that after Russia suspended its participation in the last arms control agreement with Washington, it would “take into account” the nuclear weapons capabilities not only of the United States but of other NATO countries such as France and Britain. Putin had said in a speech suspending Russia's role in the 2010 New START treaty earlier this week that France and Britain, not parties to the agreement, had joined the United States in targeting Russia with nuclear weapons.

  • Singapore Seeks Stronger Regional Ties as US-China Tensions Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s top diplomat lauded recent inroads made with Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei as part of a strategy to build “overlapping circles of friends” amid worsening geopolitical tensions in the region.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.Ukraine Latest: Saudi Foreign Minister in Surprise Visit to KyivCovid-19 Pandemic Most Likely Came From Lab Leak: WSJMusk Deflects Criticism of Dilbert Cartoonist’s Racist CommentsGoldman Turns

  • EPA temporarily halts removal of contaminated waste from East Palestine derailment

    The federal government has ordered a temporary halt to the shipment of contaminated waste from the site of the train derailment in eastern Ohio that has prompted environmental and public health concerns. Federal authorities paused shipments of waste out of East Palestine, Ohio, on Saturday. Norfolk Southern, the company that owns the train that derailed,…

  • Mets' Justin Verlander explains 'first normal spring since 2019,' why it feels like going to a new high school

    Justin Verlander may be entering his 18th big league season, but the three-time Cy Young Award winner said Sunday from Mets camp in Port St. Lucie that it's his 'first normal spring since 2019.'

  • Vouchers are not school choice. They privatize public funds and are open to fraud | Opinion

    Idaho already has school choice. Adding vouchers without accountability will open taxpayer funds to potential fraud and abuse.