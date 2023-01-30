China accuses Washington of abusing export controls

FILE - Netherland's Prime Minister Mark Rutte, left, speaks with U.S. President Joe Biden during a round table meeting at a NATO summit in Madrid, Spain, June 29, 2022. Biden is set to host Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte for talks. The U.S. administration is looking to persuade the Netherlands to further limit China's access to advanced semiconductors with export restrictions. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China’s government on Monday criticized U.S. controls on technology exports as a trade violation, after Japan and the Netherlands agreed to join Washington in limiting Beijing’s access to materials to make advanced processor chips they say can be used in weapons.

The Foreign Ministry didn’t mention the latest development but accused Washington of abusing export controls and organizing other governments to “maintain its hegemony” and contain China.

The United States is trying to block China from acquiring the most powerful processor chips and technology that would help its fledgling industry develop the ability to make them. Washington says they can be used to make weapons and to facilitate the ruling Communist Party’s surveillance and human rights abuses.

“This seriously violates market principles and international trade order,” said a ministry spokeswoman, Mao Ning. She said it “undermines the stability of global industrial and supply chains.”

A person familiar with the agreement told The Associated Press on Sunday that Japan and the Netherlands, important suppliers of technology and raw materials to make chips, agreed to join in U.S. controls.

Mao gave no indication how Beijing might respond to tighter export controls.

The Communist Party has invested billions of dollars to develop its own chip industry, but its vendors still need foreign manufacturing equipment, raw materials and other technology.

Industry experts say Chinese producers are improving but cannot make chips required for the most advanced smartphones and other products.

