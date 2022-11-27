China Actions Spark Canada Review of Rules on Foreign Investment

Mathieu Dion
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Canada’s new Indo-Pacific strategy calls for changes to foreign investment screening as a result of concerns about Chinese state-owned enterprises, a development that comes less than two weeks after China’s Xi Jinping lectured Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on the sidelines of a Group of 20 summit.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Trudeau’s government will revise the Investment Canada Act, a key law governing foreign investment, to add new provisions to protect the country’s infrastructure, resources, technology, supply chains and intellectual property, according to a strategy document to be released Sunday.

Canada to Increase Military and Economic Ties in Indo-Pacific

The document, an advance copy of which was seen by Bloomberg, doesn’t outline specific amendments to the law, but says Canada will act “decisively when investments from state-owned enterprises and other foreign entities threaten our national security.” It’s part of a section on the country’s new approach toward China, which Trudeau’s government describes as an “increasingly disruptive global power” that disregards international rules and norms.

“We need to make sure we protect our national security, period,” Melanie Joly, Canada’s foreign minister, said in an interview at Bloomberg’s offices in Montreal. “The goal of reopening this act is really to make sure that we have an approach that is much more transparent and that brings predictability.”

Lithium Decision

Canada has already moved to limit Chinese investment in some critical minerals, ordering Chinese firms to divest from three junior lithium explorers in early November.

Also this month, police arrested a former Hydro-Quebec employee and charged him with espionage for allegedly obtaining trade secrets for China. The man was a researcher on battery materials.

Read more: China’s Ties to Canada Miners Face Chill in Key Metals Crackdown

Chinese foreign direct investment in Canada reached C$21 billion ($15.7 billion) in 2021 while Canadian direct investments in China were above C$14 billion, according to Statistics Canada.

Joly, who characterized herself as pragmatic, said the business community should know the geopolitical risks of dealing with China.

“My job is to highlight that,” she said, adding that diplomacy comes with “what we stand for,” even if it may harden relationships.

Xi confronted Trudeau at the Group of 20 summit, accusing him of leaking details of a private meeting to news media in a candid exchange that was caught on camera.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Stocks, China Assets Face Rough Open as Covid Unrest Hits Mood

    (Bloomberg) -- Protests against China’s Covid curbs may cast a shadow on the nation’s assets and broader risk sentiment in global markets as trading resumes after the weekend.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases SanctionsAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermUS Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black FridayBefore it becomes clear how Beijing will respond to the late

  • Canada to Increase Military and Economic Ties in Indo-Pacific

    (Bloomberg) -- Canada is boosting military spending and expanding trade ties in the Indo-Pacific region as part of a “generational” shift in foreign policy aimed at building stronger ties with Asian allies and countering China’s influence.Most Read from BloombergNext Covid-19 Strain May be More Dangerous, Lab Study ShowsChevron to Resume Venezuela Oil Output as US Eases SanctionsAt Nantucket Retreat, Biden Family Weighs Run for Second TermUS Shoppers Kick Off Holiday Season With a Muted Black Fr

  • Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) stock falls 6.8% in past week as three-year earnings and shareholder returns continue downward trend

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited ( NYSE:BABA ) shareholders should be happy to see the share price up 24% in the last...

  • Microsoft likely faces FTC antitrust investigation into Activision acquisition

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley discusses the likelihood of an antitrust challenge to Microsoft's planned acquisition of Activision Blizzard.

  • Oil Stocks Rally Despite Falling Prices. Why People Are Buying.

    Oil prices have been falling, but oil stocks continue to rise. Now general investors seem more engaged with energy names.

  • Many shoppers can't find Apple's latest iPhones on Black Friday

    Many shoppers looking for Apple's latest high-end phones returned empty handed from its stores this Black Friday as the technology company struggles with production snafus in China. Among them were Sally Gannon and her son Michael, who were visiting an Apple store in Bethesda, where they found no iPhone Pros in stock. Similarly, Abisha Luitel wanted to get an iPhone 14 Pro for her 21-year old cousin.

  • Amazon Stock Is Down Big. Get Ready for a Huge Rally.

    The stock is down 50% from its high last November. In 2008, a 56% decline set the stage for a 270% rally.

  • Vatican says China violated pact on bishops, wants explanation

    VATICAN CITY (Reuters) -The Vatican on Saturday accused Chinese authorities of violating a bilateral pact on the appointment of bishops by installing one in a diocese not recognised by the Holy See. A statement said the Vatican learned with "surprise and regret" that the bishop of another district had been installed as auxiliary, or assistant, bishop in Jiangxi. The unauthorized installation appeared to be one of the most serious violations of a 2018 agreement between the Vatican and Beijing on the appointment of bishops.

  • Federal Reserve listening to consumers to set proper tune for melody of economy

    Investors will be greeted with a chorus of economic data this week. Among those listening for some harmony will be Federal Reserve leaders, as they prepare to deliver their last interest-rate decision of the year.

  • In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competition

    PARIS (Reuters) -French President Emmanuel Macron will be hosted by U.S. President Joe Biden next week in a rare state visit aimed at highlighting Franco-American friendship rather than the bitter economic competition between the two sides of the pond. More than a year after Washington, London and Canberra torpedoed a big French submarine contract, pushing Franco-US relations to breaking point, the two countries are expected to put on a show of unity on common threats from Russia and China. Macron will try to convince the United States it is in their interest not to weaken European companies at a time Western allies are facing intense economic competition from China, which they say uses its economic might as diplomatic leverage.

  • 72% of Buyers Who Failed to Find a Home in 2022 Will Resume Their Searches in 2023. Should You?

    At the start of 2022, mortgage rates were still quite competitive. At this point, the typical buyer wanting to take out a 30-year mortgage is probably looking at an interest rate of around 7%. Interestingly, though, a large percentage of buyers who dropped out of the housing market this year plan to try again in 2023.

  • Black Friday recap: Iowa squanders huge chance to win Big Ten West in 24-17 loss to Nebraska

    Iowa now needs both Purdue and Illinois to lose to make the Big Ten title game.

  • Protests of strict lockdown hit Shanghai, other China cities

    Protests against China's strict “zero-COVID” policies resurfaced in Shanghai and Beijing on Sunday afternoon, continuing a round of demonstrations that have spread across the country since a deadly apartment fire in the northwestern city of Urumqi led to questions over such rigid anti-virus measures. Crowds stood and filmed as police started shoving at people who had gathered in on the same street in Shanghai where police had cleared hundreds away with force just hours before. Since Friday people have held protests across China, where street demonstrations are extremely rare.

  • Japan PM Kishida's approval hits new low after ministers resign

    Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida's public support slipped to a new low in a poll published on Sunday, as a series of cabinet resignations has compounded anger over the ruling party's ties to a controversial religious group. Support for Kishida's cabinet fell to 33.1% from 37.6% a month ago in the Kyodo news poll, his lowest in the agency's surveys since he took office in October 2021. Kishida's support has been sliding since the July assassination of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe revealed deep and longstanding ties between ruling Liberal Democratic Party politicians and the Unification Church, a group that critics say is a cult.

  • Ghana readies for South Korea after opening World Cup loss

    Ghana coach Otto Addo has been impressed with Son Heung-min ever since he coached the South Korean forward at the youth level. The two will be reunited on Monday when Ghana meets South Korea in a World Cup Group H match at Qatar's Education City Stadium. Addo added with a smile: "I always wish him all the best, except tomorrow."

  • Shanghai residents hold vigil for Urumqi fire victims

    STORY: The fire in a high-rise building in the Xinjiang capital, which killed 10 on Thursday night, went viral on social media as many internet users surmised that residents could not escape in time because the building was partially locked down. On Saturday night, a group of Shanghai residents lit candles and laid flowers for the victims on a section of Wulumuqi Road, named after Urumqi in Mandarin spelling. Video from a witness showed some people carrying signs that paid tribute to the Urumqi victims, while many appeared to express frustration towards the authorities by holding up blank pieces of paper. One person even held a sign that said "wake up" in English, along with the Chinese opening line to the national anthem, "Rise up, those who refuse to be slaves". Shanghai, China's most populous city and financial hub that endured a two-month lockdown earlier this year, tightened testing requirements on Saturday for entering cultural venues such as museums and libraries, requiring people to present a negative COVID test taken within 48 hours, down from 72 hours earlier.

  • Insiders at Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) sold US$14m worth of stock, possibly indicating weakness in the future

    Many Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS ) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the...

  • Lincoln statue in Chicago’s Edgewater park defaced

    A statue of young Abraham Lincoln was splashed with red paint on Thanksgiving Day with the words “COLONIZER” and “LAND BACK!” written below it in Chicago’s Edgewater neighborhood. The vandals also reportedly wrote “Dakota 38,” in apparent reference to 38 Dakota Sioux who were executed on Lincoln’s order following the U.S.-Dakota War of 1862, also known as the Sioux Uprising. This was the ...

  • ECB's Makhlouf sees smaller interest rate hikes in 2023, if needed

    The European Central Bank will likely increase interest rates by smaller increments next year if further hikes are needed, governing council member Gabriel Makhlouf was quoted as saying on Sunday. The ECB began to push up rates at its fastest pace on record in July and markets are betting on a 50-75 basis-point increase at the next Dec. 15 meeting. Makhlouf said this week that his mind is open on the size of that hike.

  • Go to Asia for Only $680 Thanks to This Airline's Black Friday Sale

    Don't miss out on the Cathay Pacific Airlines Black Friday sale. There are deals on flights to over 30 destinations. Get a flight and plan your next adventure!