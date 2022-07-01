China Adds $45 Billion to Stimulus to Pay for Infrastructure

Bloomberg News
·3 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China announced another stimulus measure to finance infrastructure projects, part of its push to drive investment and increase employment in the second half of this year as the economy starts to recover from the effects of Covid lockdowns.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The government will raise 300 billion yuan ($44.8 billion) to finance infrastructure projects by selling financial bonds and other methods, the State Council chaired by Premier Li Keqiang decided Wednesday, according to a report by the official Xinhua News Agency. Those bonds are usually sold by policy banks. The money will be used to replenish the capital of major projects such as new types of infrastructure, the statement on Thursday said.

These types of financial tools can help “expand effective investment, drive employment and facilitate consumption” and allow China to stick to its stance of “not flooding the economy with stimulus or over-printing money,” the meeting concluded, adding that this will help banks achieve a better match between their loans and deposits and improve the transmission of monetary policy.

Infrastructure projects are a key factor in determining how fast the economy can grow in the remaining six months of this year as other sources of growth such as housing and private consumption are still slowing. President Xi Jinping pledged last month to strive to meet economic targets for the year, although Beijing’s Covid Zero strategy has caused analysts to cut their forecasts for annual growth to levels far below the official goal of around 5.5%.

The new money is in addition to the 800 billion yuan the three policy banks were told in June to lend for infrastructure projects. That loan quota has already been allocated to the policy banks, local newspaper the 21st Century Business Herald reported Friday, citing sources it didn’t identify.

Read more: What Are the Policy Banks China Uses to Spur Economy?: QuickTake

China Development Bank received a credit line of 400 billion yuan, Agricultural Development Bank of China got 300 billion yuan and another 100 billion yuan went to the Export-Import Bank of China, the newspaper reported. The development banks’ main source of funds come from issuing bonds or loans from China’s central bank, although it hasn’t been announced who is providing these credit lines.

The size of the additional bonds is only a fraction of what the policy banks normally issue in a year. The banks sold a gross amount of 5.5 trillion yuan bonds in the interbank market last year, with a monthly average of 460 billion yuan, according to Bloomberg calculation based on Chinabond and Shanghai Clearing House data. Between January and May this year, they issued 2.3 trillion yuan in bonds.

The State Council, the cabinet, also vowed to implement a batch of investment projects that are aimed at increasing workers’ income and boosting their consumption. These projects will have to spend over 30% of central government funding on paying workers, up from 15% previously.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Elon Musk demanded Tesla staff return to the office – but it has gone wrong already, report says

    Mr Musk banned remote work and said employees must be in the office for a minimum of 40 hours per week

  • Stock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- The selloff in stocks deepened after weak consumer-spending data fueled worries about a recession, with the S&P 500 suffering its cruelest first half since Richard Nixon’s presidency.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limi

  • Arzooo raises $70 million to bring 'best of e-commerce' to physical stores in India

    Arzooo, an Indian startup that is attempting to bring the “best of e-commerce” to physical stores, has raised $70 million in a new financing round as it looks to scale its retail platform across the South Asian market. SBI Investment and Trifecta Leaders Fund led the Bengaluru-headquartered startup’s Series B funding. Tony Xu, founder of DoorDash, Celesta Capital and 3 Lines VC also invested in the new round, which values it at $310 million.

  • Companies cut spending, jobs as outlook grows less certain

    Executives at electric car marker Tesla, drug maker Novartis and retailer Bed Bath and Beyond are cutting spending or jobs while others are shelving projects or deals as inflation rages and confidence in the world economy wanes. Manufacturing growth is slowing worldwide as China's COVID-19 curbs and Russia's invasion of Ukraine disrupt supply chains and keep inflation at the highest in years, while the growing risk of a U.S. recession poses a new threat to the global economy. More companies are now taking early action to help them weather any downturn, a preview that more drastic cuts may loom when earnings reports pour in next month.

  • How Long Can Macau Survive Without Gamblers? We May Soon Find Out

    The only way to win money from a casino is to own one. But in Macau, that strategy hasn’t worked over the past two years: The Covid-19 pandemic and strict restrictions on arrivals have kept most gamblers away.

  • Jordan Hulls' IU basketball homecoming an opportunity he 'just couldn't pass up.'

    The Bloomington South graduate recently retired from playing basketball to be closer to family in Bloomington.

  • Financier Chanos Sees Golden Opportunity For Amazon, Microsoft, Google

    The legendary short seller has just bet against REITs that own data centers because they are at the mercy of the three tech giants.

  • Byju’s cuts hundreds of jobs, pushes back payments for $1 billion acquisition

    Byju’s, India’s most valuable startup, has eliminated hundreds of jobs in recent days and pushed back on payments for a $1 billion acquisition it announced last year. The Bengaluru-headquartered startup, valued at about $22 billion, has cut hundreds of jobs at Toppr, an online learning startup it acquired last year for $150 million, and about hundreds at WhiteHat Jr, a kids-focused coding platform it acquired two years ago for $300 million. The development follows Byju’s extending the deadline for making parts of the payments for a ~$1 billion acquisition of Aakash, a 34-year-old chain of physical coaching centres, it announced over a year ago, according to a person familiar with the matter.

  • Taiwan Stock Benchmark Falls 20% From Peak, Set for Bear Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s stock market slid again on Friday, taking its decline from a January high to over 20% and is on track to enter a bear market.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAThe Taiex gauge dropped as much as 1.1%

  • Google to pay $90 million to settle legal fight with app developers

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Alphabet Inc's Google has agreed to pay $90 million to settle a legal fight with app developers over the money they earned creating apps for Android smartphones and for enticing users to make in-app purchases, according to a court filing. The app developers, in a lawsuit filed in federal court in San Francisco, had accused Google of using agreements with smartphone makers, technical barriers and revenue sharing agreements to effectively close the app ecosystem and shunt most payments through its Google Play billing system with a default service fee of 30%. As part of the proposed settlement, Google said in a blog post it would put $90 million in a fund to support app developers who made $2 million or less in annual revenue from 2016-2021.

  • UK Business Confidence Drops to 15-Month Low as Inflation Surges

    (Bloomberg) -- UK business confidence tumbled to the lowest level since 2021’s coronavirus lockdown as the impact of the cost-of-living crisis began to filter through to companies.Most Read from BloombergTrump’s Final Scene Didn’t Go According to ScriptDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinVenice Plans to Start Weeding Out Cheap TouristsFauci Suffers Covid Symptom Rebound After Course of Pfizer’s PaxlovidPokemon Go Creator Niantic Cancels Four Projects, Cuts 8% of StaffLloyds

  • US STOCKS-S&P 500 closes the book on its biggest first-half plunge since 1970

    Wall Street ended the session lower on Thursday, crossing the finish line of a grim month and quarter, a dismal coda to the S&P 500's worst first half in more than half a century. All three major U.S. stock indexes finished the month and the second quarter in negative territory, with the S&P 500 notching its steepest first-half percentage drop since 1970. The Nasdaq had its largest-ever January-June percentage drop, while the Dow suffered its biggest first-half percentage plunge since 1962.

  • Chinese Professor Loses $2.4 Billion After SenseTime Slumps

    (Bloomberg) -- A co-founder of SenseTime Group Inc. lost almost half of his fortune after shares of the artificial intelligence giant plummeted 47% on Thursday.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPATang Xiao’ou, a Massachusetts

  • Chinese Manufacturing Grows for First Time Since February

    China’s manufacturing purchasing managers index for June is higher than 50, which indicates growth for the sector after three months of contraction.

  • Stock Market Sells Off As Economic Data Rolls In; These Major Stocks Off Sharply

    The Dow led the stock market lower with a 2.7% tumble. Honeywell International sank to a November 2020 low.

  • Find Out All About Mizuho's Top China Internet Sector Pick

    Mizuho analyst James Lee recently hosted an investor call with Baidu, Inc (NASDAQ: BIDU) management. Firstly, Lee noted that the reopening has been orderly, and advertising is recovering faster than Cloud. Secondly, for adverting, post reopening, he expects rational competition with GDP+ growth and stable margins at 40%+ OPM. The interoperability framework could enable share gains over time. Thirdly, for Cloud, Baidu is positioned as a market share gainer with significant opportunities from trad

  • Bears Picked Right Stocks to Short With Declines Twice the S&P’s

    (Bloomberg) -- To state the obvious, it has been a good time to be short the market. But the success of bearish traders in 2022 goes beyond luck.Most Read from BloombergStock Doomsayers Vindicated in Historic First Half: Markets WrapUS Will Face High Gas Prices ‘as Long as It Takes,’ Biden SaysThe Wheels Have Come Off Electric VehiclesDemocrats Weigh Paring Biden Tax Hike to Win Over ManchinSupreme Court Crimps Biden’s Climate Agenda With Limits on EPAWith the S&P 500 down about 20% over the six

  • Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza to Reprise Their Roles in ‘Who’s the Boss?’ Sequel

    Alyssa Milano and Tony Danza are returning for the revival of ‘Who’s the Boss?', which is in development at Amazon’s Freevee.

  • As Hong Kong Marks 25 Years of British Handover, Its 'Cage Homes' Remain a Stark Reminder of Its Inequities

    Over 220,000 people live in so-called ‘subdivided flats’, a dainty euphemism for their 4 by 4 by 6 ft shoeboxes

  • Americans have lost more than $1 trillion in 401(k) savings this year

    Yahoo Finance columnist Kerry Hannon reports on how Americans' retirement accounts are dwindling like never before thanks to market volatility and inflation.&nbsp;