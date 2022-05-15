China Adds Support to Property Market as Shanghai Reopens Shops

China Adds Support to Property Market as Shanghai Reopens Shops
Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) --

China eased mortgage rates for first-time homebuyers to support the property market as Shanghai prepares to reopen shops after weeks of lockdown.

The central bank on Sunday cut the lower-bound range of mortgage interest rates by 20 basis points amid a persistent slump in the property market. It will set its medium-term lending facility rate on Monday, with some economists expecting a modest reduction.

That’ll come ahead of retail sales, factory output, investment and employment data for April that are also set to illustrate the economic damage from the lockdowns. The economy took a heavy hit last month as authorities deployed widespread lockdown measures to contain Covid, with manufacturing and services activity, as well as export growth all slowing sharply.

China Rate Cut in Focus as Economy Counts Cost of Covid Zero

China’s loan growth weakened sharply in April to the worst level in almost five years, with mortgage loans contracting again as lockdowns and the property market slump disrupted economic activity and sapped borrowing demand. The slowdown in yuan loans came as the impact of the outbreak in Shanghai and elsewhere on the economy became clearer, the People’s Bank of China said in a rare statement accompanying the release on Friday.

Shanghai -- under a lockdown for about six weeks -- will reopen physical stores in phases from Monday after reporting no new Covid-19 cases outside of quarantine. Shopping malls, department and convenience stores and supermarkets will resume operations in a gradual manner, Vice Mayor Chen Tong said in a briefing Sunday.

Drug stores and barber shops will also be allowed to reopen, while restaurants can offer takeaway beyond only online options previously, he said. Tesla Inc. loaded more than 4,000 cars for shipment from Shanghai on Sunday, having restarted work at its plant amid the lockdown, Shanghai Media Group’s Knews reported, without saying where it got the information.

Signs of reopening will be a relief for Shanghai residents. So far, 183 major supermarkets and 673 convenience stores in the city are open for in-person services, local commerce official Gu Jun said at the Sunday briefing. Some 118,000 delivery workers are on a “white list” that allows them to work, he said.

The city reported 1,203 local asymptomatic Covid infections and 166 local confirmed cases for Saturday, according to a statement from the local health authority. Officials have said three consecutive days of zero community transmission is required before they can start to ease restrictions.

Once a clear success story, China’s Covid strategy has become a liability. The zero-tolerance approach that kept the virus out for much of the pandemic is struggling to contain the virus without more and more disruptive control measures in the face of more contagious variants. The prospect of lockdowns across major cities still looms large, with Beijing facing a growing list of Covid restrictions.

As Shanghai Nears End of Lockdown, China’s Covid Angst Grows

There were a total of 1,718 new local Covid cases in China for Saturday, according to the National Health Commission, down from 1,979 on Friday.

Beijing reported 55 new Covid cases in the 24 hours to 3 p.m. Sunday, 45 of whom were in quarantine and the other 10 were in the wider community. The city ordered all public transport and car hailing services to be suspended in Fangshan district, where 12 infections were found Saturday. Residents in that district, as well as Chaoyang, Shunyi and Fengtai, have been asked to work from home. The city will conduct three rounds of testing in 12 of its 16 districts from Monday, according to a Sunday briefing by the local government.

Officials have denied Beijing will be locked down amid growing concern the Chinese capital’s response to a persistent outbreak is about to be intensified.

The economic consequences from China’s Covid-19 lockdowns are starting to be felt by companies and consumers across the globe, and expectations are that the reverberations will only get stronger. China’s Covid response has idled factories and warehouses, slowed truck deliveries and worsened container logjams. The country accounts for about 12% of global trade.

