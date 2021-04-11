China administers 164.47 million COVID-19 vaccinations as of April 10

The Telegraph

The Prime Minister has paid tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh in Downing Street, hailing him as a "devoted" husband who "earned the affection of generations". Boris Johnson said he "helped to steer the Royal Family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life". The Prime Minister's full statement It was with great sadness that a short time ago I received word from Buckingham Palace that His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh has passed away at the age of 99. Prince Philip earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth and around the world. He was the longest serving consort in history, one of the last surviving people in this country to have served in the second world war at Cape Matapan, where he was mentioned in despatches for bravery and in the invasion of Sicily, where he saved his ship by his quick thinking and from that conflict he took an ethic of service that he applied throughout the unprecedented changes of the post war era. Like the expert carriage driver that he was he helped to steer the royal family and the monarchy so that it remains an institution indisputably vital to the balance and happiness of our national life. He was an environmentalist, and a champion of the natural world long before it was fashionable. With his Duke of Edinburgh awards scheme he shaped and inspired the lives of countless young people and at literally tens of thousands of events he fostered their hopes and encouraged their ambitions.