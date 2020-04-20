China Advertising Association and Trustworthy Accountability Group Partner to Fight Criminal Activity in Digital Advertising

BEIJING and WASHINGTON, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- China Advertising Association (CAA) and Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG), an advertising industry self-regulatory initiative to fight criminal activity in the digital advertising supply chain, today announced a new collaboration to fight criminal activity and promote transparency in digital advertising.

Starting immediately, the CAA will promote TAG's international self-regulatory standards to its member companies in China, so Chinese businesses can participate in TAG's four existing certification programs to reduce fraud, malware, piracy, and lack of transparency in digital advertising.

Zhang Guo Hua, Chairman of China Advertising Association, said: "As businesses emerge from the challenges of the recent COVID-19 crisis, China's digital advertising industry is leading the way, and CAA is working to establish industry standards that ensure continued advertiser confidence and success. By extending the benefits of TAG's international certification programs to our members, CAA is helping the Chinese advertising industry compete with its peers worldwide, while addressing cross-border challenges that impact the global supply chain."

Nick Stringer, Vice President of Global Engagement and Operations at TAG, said: "CAA has been at the forefront of digital advertising self-regulation. Our collaboration with CAA will enable Chinese businesses to benefit from robust international standards to tackle fraud, malware and piracy to ensure a trusted environment for brand advertisers."

About CAA

Founded in 1983, the China Advertising Association (CAA) is a national non-profit industry organisation voluntarily formed by advertising business units including advertisers, advertising operators, advertising publishers, advertising endorsers (celebrity management agencies), advertising (marketing) research agencies, advertising equipment supply agencies, as well as local advertising industry organizations and advertising educational research institutions, and etc. Holding around 2000 member companies currently, the CAA is the collection of the core resources and strength of the advertising and marketing industry in China and therefore serves as an important platform and service carrier for China's creativity to integrate with the international vision, and the local market to link the global economy.

About TAG

TAG is the leading certification programme fighting criminal activity and increasing trust in the digital advertising industry. Created by the US digital advertising industry's leading trade organizations, TAG's mission is to eliminate fraudulent traffic, combat malware, prevent internet piracy, and promote greater transparency in digital advertising. TAG advances those initiatives by bringing companies across the digital advertising supply chain together to set the highest standards. TAG is the first and only registered Information Sharing and Analysis Organization (ISAO) for the digital advertising industry – www.tagtoday.net.

