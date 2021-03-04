China legislature to deliberate Hong Kong electoral changes

  • Delegates wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
  • Delegates wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and his Premier Li Keqiang arrive for the opening session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
  • Chinese President Xi Jinping, left, and Premier Li Keqiang arrive for the opening session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
  • The 11th Panchen Lama Bainqen Erdini Qoigyijabu, left, a member of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC), left, wearing a face mask looks at a work reports during the opening session of the CPPCC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
  • Tea hostesses wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus prepare tea for members of the National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) ahead of the opening session of the CPPCC at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
  • Chinese paramilitary policemen stand guard near the Great Hall of the People before delegates arrive to attend the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held in Beijing on Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Security personnel stand guard at a retail district near the Great Hall of the People where the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) is held in Beijing on Thursday, March 4, 2021. The sign means “to encourage the use of serving chopsticks for shared dishes.” (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • Residents wearing masks past by paramilitary officers on duty near the Great Hall of the People where delegates are attending the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held in Beijing on Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
  • A paramilitary police officer stands guard in an area near the Great Hall of the People where delegates are attending the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held in Beijing on Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
1 / 9

APTOPIX China Congress

Delegates wearing face masks to help curb the spread of the coronavirus applaud as Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives for the opening session of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, Thursday, March 4, 2021. (AP Photo/Andy Wong)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
KEN MORITSUGU
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BEIJING (AP) — China's ceremonial legislature will deliberate changes to Hong Kong's electoral system during its annual session, a spokesperson said Thursday, adding to concerns that Beijing intends to shut opposition voices out of the city's political process entirely.

National People's Congress spokesperson Zhang Yesui said the changes are aimed at ensuring that Hong Kong's political system will “keep abreast of the times” under the principle of “patriots" administering the city.

Zhang gave no details about the changes, although speculation has focused on the possibility of reassigning votes in the 1,200-member committee that selects the city’s leader to deprive a small number of elected local district counselors from taking part.

Officials have also increasingly insisted that only those who prove themselves sufficiently loyal to Beijing and the ruling Communist Party may hold office.

The NPC opens Friday morning with a lengthy address from Premier Li Keqiang reviewing the past year and spelling out priorities for the coming 12 months. The vast majority of the roughly 3,000-member body's legislative work is handled by a standing committee that meets throughout the year.

The crackdown on dissent in Hong Kong has intensified since China imposed a sweeping national security law on the city last year, bypassing Hong Kong’s local Legislative Council, saying it was necessary to provide stability after widespread anti—government protests in 2019, as well as to inculcate love of country in the former British colony.

Critics say the law and accompanying crackdown are stripping the city of many of its rights promised by Beijing at the time of its 1997 handover to Chinese rule under a “one country, two systems” framework.

In other comments at Thursday night's news conference, Zhang promoted China’s development of COVID-19 vaccines and its provisioning of doses to developing countries, including 10 million donated through the World Health Organization’s COVAX initiative.

In doing so, China is seeking to protect global health without attaching “political strings” or pursuing a larger geopolitical strategy, Zhang said, echoing other recent statements from government spokespeople.

China has been criticized by the U.S. and others for being insufficiently transparent about its handling of the pandemic in its initial stages, when the first cases were discovered in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

Questioned on this year's defense budget, Zhang declined to give a figure but said the spending level was appropriate for China's security needs and to meet its international obligations. China has the world's largest standing military and its defense budget is second only to the U.S., which sees in China's assertions of territorial and maritime claims an attempt to supplant the U.S. as East Asia's leading military power.

“We are committed to the path of peaceful development," Zhang said. China's military “doesn't target or threaten any country,” he said.

Asked about relations with the new administration of U.S. President Joe Biden, Zhang echoed the broadly positive comments coming from Chinese officials, listing important converging interests including battling climate change and the pandemic, aiding the global economic recovery and “maintaining regional peace and stability.”

“It is in the fundamental interest of both countries and both peoples for the two sides to work together ... and steadily advance U.S.-China relations," Zhang said. “This is also the expectation of the broader international community."

The NPC's advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, opened its annual session on Thursday, with chairman Wang Yang pledging support for calls that only “patriots” who show undivided loyalty to the ruling Communist Party should be allowed to hold elected office in Hong Kong,.

“We will strengthen unity and friendship with our compatriots overseas and in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, and conduct studies and consultations on fostering patriotism among young people in Hong Kong and Macao,” Wang told delegates in the hulking Great Hall of the People in the heart of Beijing.

Taiwan is a self-governing democracy that China claims as its own territory.

The CPPCC has no legislative powers of its own but is mandated to conduct research and offer proposals to the National People's Congress.

With COVID-10 on the wane in the country, the leadership decided to hold the sessions on the usual dates in March, rather than delay them until May as they did last year. However, the meetings are shorter this year and media coverage is being conducted remotely.

Recommended Stories

  • EXPLAINER: What to look for at China's annual Congress

    China’s legislature begins its annual meeting this week with economic growth, climate and a crackdown on political opponents in Hong Kong expected to be on the agenda. The gathering of the National People’s Congress and its advisory body, the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, brings handpicked delegates from across the country to discuss governing priorities and receive instructions from the ruling Communist Party leadership. Party leader and head of state Xi Jinping has eliminated limits on his term, potentially putting him in control for life.

  • Hospitalized Prince Philip has successful heart procedure

    Prince Philip has had a successful heart procedure at a London hospital and is expected to remain for several days of “rest and recuperation,” Buckingham Palace said Thursday.

  • China's parliament to delay Hong Kong legislative vote, overhaul electoral system

    Elections for Hong Kong's legislature will likely be deferred for a second year to September 2022 as Beijing plans a major overhaul of the city's electoral system, a severe blow to remaining hopes of democracy in the global financial hub. The delay, which the South China Morning Post and other local media reported on Friday, citing unnamed sources, would be in line with a new effort by Beijing to ensure "patriots" are in charge of all public institutions in the former British colony. The National People's Congress, China's rubber-stamp parliament, will pass the changes at its annual session which opened on Friday and will last a week.

  • Powell says current policy appropriate even as bond market turmoil has caught his eye

    Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell on Thursday said he would be concerned if there was persistent tightening in U.S. financial conditions

  • China will guard against interference by external forces in Hong Kong: Premier Li

    China will "resolutely guard against and deter" interference by external forces in Hong Kong's affairs, Premier Li Keqiang said, amid criticism from western countries over Beijing's suppression of pro-democracy opposition in the Asian financial hub. Speaking on Friday at the opening of the annual session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress (NPC), Li said China will ensure the implementation of law and enforcement mechanisms to safeguard national security in Hong Kong.

  • U.S. Capitol calm amid high security; Trump supporters hold faith he will return

    A smattering of followers of the QAnon conspiracy theory gathered near the U.S. Capitol on Thursday, the day the movement had predicted former President Donald Trump's return to office, but they were far outnumbered by security forces deployed to deter any possible attack. National Guard troops patrolled inside the fence encircling the Capitol, the scene of a deadly insurrection by Trump supporters that killed five people. John and Karyn Carson, who took time off work and came from California to see Trump be inaugurated for a second term, were undaunted.

  • Myanmar protests and crackdown intensify, U.S. imposes trading curbs

    The United Nations said 38 people had been killed during Wednesday's demonstrations, far more in a single day than the 23 believed to have been killed up until March 1. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet demanded the security forces halt what she called their "vicious crackdown on peaceful protesters." Bachelet said more than 1,700 people had been arrested, including 29 journalists.

  • Leaked Chinese report suggests it is forcing Uighurs to take jobs thousands of miles away to change the demographics of their homeland

    A Chinese report obtained by the BBC shows Uighurs were given job-transfer schemes to "meld" them into mainstream society.

  • Ban Ki-moon asked to act on complaint against Beijing Games

    Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is being asked to rule on an ethics complaint filed against the International Olympic Committee by a human-rights group representing Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China. Ban is the chairman of the IOC’s ethics commission. The World Uyghur Congress says an initial ethics complaint filed with the IOC to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing was largely ignored and may not have reached Ban.

  • Egypt begins vaccine rollout to wider population

    Egypt on Thursday expanded its coronavirus vaccination rollout to include the elderly and people with chronic diseases after several weeks of vaccinating medical staff, the cabinet said. Nearly 153,000 people have applied for vaccinations since Sunday when the North African country opened online registration, the cabinet said in a statement. Egypt, the Arab world's most populous country with more than 100 million, has prepared 40 vaccination centres and plans to increase that number after the arrival of more vaccine batches, Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly said.

  • Deliveroo Plans to List in London With Dual-Class Structure

    (Bloomberg) -- Deliveroo is planning an initial public offering in London as the U.K. prepares to reform listing rules that would allow the company to have a dual-class share structure.The share structure, which typically gives founders a greater say in shareholder votes, will provide Chief Executive Officer Will Shu with the “stability” to execute long-term plans, the food-delivery company said in a statement Thursday. The dual-class setup will last for three years.Deliveroo, which was founded in 2013 and provides online ordering and delivery services to restaurants and grocery stores, was valued at more than $7 billion in its latest funding round in January. The company and others like it have seen an explosion in orders in the last year as Covid-19 restrictions kept customers out of stores and restaurants.Read More: London to Join SPAC Boom in Post-Brexit Market OverhaulIn December, Deliveroo said it had been profitable “at the operating level” for more than six months. Operating revenue in 2019 rose 62% to 771.8 million pounds ($1.1 billion).A review of the U.K. listings regime, led by former European Union commissioner Jonathan Hill, recommended this week to allow dual-class structures and ways to ease the path for special-purpose acquisition companies. The proposed changes aim to make London more attractive after the country’s split from the EU, which took effect at the end of last year.While no timeline for the implementation of the reforms has been given, Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak said Wednesday the government will act quickly on the proposals.Some of London’s biggest investors have expressed concerns that changing standards could weaken investor protections. Dual-class share structures generally are in “conflict with increased stewardship requirements,” said Colin McLean, chief investment officer at SVM Asset Management, adding that they can limit shareholders’ ability to change a company’s management or alter the direction of a business.Ahead of the review, the Universities Superannuation Scheme, the largest private pension manager in the U.K., warned against a “race to the bottom” on listing standards that could weaken investor protections.While welcoming the proposals, the Investment Association -- an influential body representing the fund management industry -- said it will work with the government and regulator to ensure there are appropriate investor protections for minority shareholders.Listings in London are surging, meanwhile, with IPO proceeds for 2021 already totaling 3.3 billion pounds ($4.6 billion), the most for this time of the year since 2006, data compiled by Bloomberg show. (Updates with background on London IPOs and regulatory reforms from the fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Boss of Chinese gaming titan NetEase calls for shared parental leave

    China's relaxation of its one-child restriction has not delivered the population targets set by its policy planners. One way to fix China's demographic crisis is to lighten mothers' burden, said Ding Lei, founder and CEO of NetEase, the second-biggest gaming company in China, which also runs a popular music streaming service. Ding made the proposal at China's annual parliament session this week, comprising the meetings of the National People’s Congress (NPC) and the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC).

  • U.S. Debt Set to Reach Double Economy’s Size by 2051, CBO Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. federal debt will grow to more than double the size of the economy in three decades, increasing the risk of a fiscal crisis even though dangers appear low in the near term, the Congressional Budget Office said.Debt will be equivalent to 202% of gross domestic product by 2051 from 102% this year, the nonpartisan arm of the legislature said Thursday in its long-term budget outlook. Its projection for 195% in 2050 was unchanged from the prior report, whose forecasts ran through that year.Net interest payments on the debt are expected to remain relatively low for the next decade, then rise rapidly over the following 20 years, the CBO said. The agency projects 10-year Treasury yield, after inflation, at 2.6% in 2050. The nominal yield was at 1.54%, near the highest in more than a year, on Thursday.The CBO also said that the two Social Security trust funds, for seniors and people with disabilities, will be exhausted later than the agency projected last year.The report -- which doesn’t reflect the $1.9 trillion stimulus plan currently working its way through Congress -- follows the selloff in Treasuries over the past week that sent yields spiking. Investors are gaining more confidence that rates will move up, with U.S. growth and the labor market set for a stronger-than-expected uptick as vaccines roll out and states lift restrictions.The CBO outlook’s debt projections will likely underpin already-firm opposition by Republicans to the relief plan, and could also concern some Democratic lawmakers as President Joe Biden prepares a followup multitrillion-dollar plan to build infrastructure and boost the economy in other ways.“The risk of a fiscal crisis appears to be low in the short run despite the higher deficits and debt stemming from the pandemic,” the CBO said in the report. “Nonetheless, the much higher debt over time would raise the risk of a fiscal crisis in the years ahead.”Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Thursday that the U.S. economy still has a long way to go before the central bank considers tightening, and underscored that the low-inflation world of the past several decades is unlikely to change.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How 'Raya and the Last Dragon' built a Southeast Asian fantasy world

    Just like how "Game of Thrones" could be seen as a mishmash of Western history, “Raya” is using Southeast Asian influences to tell a new kind of fantasy story.

  • ByteDance developing Clubhouse-like app for China amid copycat rush: sources

    TikTok owner ByteDance is working on a Clubhouse-like app for China, sources familiar with the matter said, as the global success of the U.S.-based audio chat service inspires a rush of copycats in the country. At least a dozen similar apps have been launched in the past month, with momentum picking up after Clubhouse was blocked in China in early February. Clubhouse had seen a surge in users who participated in discussions on sensitive topics such as Xinjiang detention camps and Hong Kong independence.

  • Rockets hit airbase in Iraq housing US troops

    Military officials said at least 10 rockets hit a base housing U.S. and other coalition troops in western Iraq on Wednesday. President Joe Biden said he’s weighing who is responsible for the attack.

  • Hong Kong financial secretary on Bond Connect, taxes and US-China relations

    Financial Secretary Paul Chan Mo-po shared his thoughts on Hong Kong's plans for a bond connect scheme with markets on the Chinese mainland. Mr Chan also discussed taxation and the growing wealth gap in the city, and the prospects for US-China relations during the latest webinar in the Redefining Hong Kong series organised by the South China Morning Post.

  • Dollar Is Increasingly Overvalued as Deficit Widens, IIF Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar has become increasingly overvalued thanks to a swelling U.S. current-account deficit, according to the Institute of International Finance.China’s yuan is the mirror image, becoming increasingly undervalued, the IIF found in a periodic assessment of exchange-rate misalignments.“The biggest surprise is that U.S. dollar overvaluation has grown since our November 2020 update, even though the dollar has fallen,” Robin Brooks, the IIF’s chief economist, wrote in a March 4 report. “The offset to this overvaluation is China, where the renminbi is substantially undervalued.”The “aggressive” deployment of fiscal stimulus in the U.S. has helped boost its economic growth prospects, in turn widening the country’s current-account deficit, Brooks wrote.IIF modeling indicates the dollar is 11.7% overvalued, compared with 10.2% in the November analysis, while China’s yuan -- also known as the renminbi -- is 12.8% undervalued, slightly less than the 13.4% last time.Brazil’s real is some 18.6% undervalued in the latest tally, while the Russian ruble’s shortfall from fair value is 13.9%, according to the IIF.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • WHO investigators to scrap interim report on probe of COVID-19 origins: WSJ

    In Geneva, WHO spokesman Tarik Jasarevic said in an email reply: "The full report is expected in coming weeks". No further information was immediately available about the reasons for the delay in publishing the findings of the WHO-led mission to the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the first human cases of COVID-19 were detected in late 2019.China refused to give raw data on early COVID-19 cases to a WHO-led team probing the origins of the pandemic, Dominic Dwyer, one of the team's investigators said last month, potentially complicating efforts to understand how the outbreak began. The probe had been plagued by delays, concern over access and bickering between Beijing and Washington, which accused China of hiding the extent of the initial outbreak and criticised the terms of the visit, under which Chinese experts conducted the first phase of research.

  • Trump served with lawsuit accusing him of breaking ‘Ku Klux Klan’ laws on day of Capitol riot

    NAACP accuses Trump of disenfranchising Black voters and trying to ‘destroy democracy’