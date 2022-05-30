China Suffers Setback as Pacific Nations Spurn Broad Deal

Bloomberg News
·4 min read

(Bloomberg) -- China’s plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback because some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal, Australia’s ABC News reported.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said the Pacific island nations were united in their approach. “We put consensus first among our countries throughout any discussion on new regional agreements,” he was quoted as saying in a press conference Monday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Beijing’s ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo, told the news outlet that China will release a position paper after Wang finishes his visit to the region Saturday, adding that his nation would “never impose anything to other countries.”

There had been some signs that Pacific nations were uneasy with China expanding its role in the region. Micronesian President David Panuelo had criticized China’s plans, warning they could spark a Cold War, ABC reported. Fiji joined the US in a wide-ranging economic initiative last week, making it the first Pacific Island nation to do so. It then signed three economic pacts with China on Monday, evidence Pacific nations may seek ways to balance relations with the world’s two largest economies.

Wang’s ten-day trip to the region has been seen as a sign of Beijing’s intensifying competition with the US and Australia for influence there. Earlier on Monday he held a summit in Suva, Fiji, with top diplomats from the countries to discuss issues including trade, policing and cybersecurity, ABC said earlier, citing documents it said explain Beijing’s plans.

The documents show China was proposing ideas such as a free-trade deal and a special envoy for the Pacific nations, and that diplomats from the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Niue and Federated States of Micronesia would attend.

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a statement to the summit saying his nation was willing to work with the countries to create a closer-knit community, state broadcaster China Central Television reported.

How US and China Jockey for Economic Sway Across Asia: QuickTake

Some countries appear to be moving ahead with limited deals with China, though the details are hazy. There were reports in recent days that Samoa inked an agreement for “greater collaboration,” including on infrastructure projects.

Also, the Communist party-backed Global Times cited ambassador David Teaabo as saying that China and Kiribati would sign 10 memorandums of understanding on “development cooperation” during Wang’s trip, though the report on Friday didn’t give specifics.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian avoided answering questions about any pacts with Kiribati and Samoa during a regular press briefing on Monday. He added that issues discussed at the summit were subject to “an ongoing process,” indicating Beijing may still try to press ahead with a sweeping agreement with Pacific Islands.

Greater Sway

Monday’s summit underscores Beijing’s desire for greater sway in a region that has traditionally been dominated by Australia and the US. China’s push started with the Solomon Islands, which signed a security agreement in April, and over the weekend added a deal involving the aviation, tourism and business sectors. China has previously denied reports it plans to build a naval base in the Solomons.

Still, the moves have set off alarm bells in Australia, prompting Foreign Minister Penny Wong to visit Fiji within days of her Labor party taking power and promising Canberra’s aid to Pacific nations wouldn’t come “with strings attached.”

It has also spurred more competition between China and the US. Last week, Fiji said it would sign onto President Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which is aimed at asserting Washington’s leadership in Asia.

Solomon Islands Signs China Security Pact, Rebuffing Australia

Over the weekend, Wang hit back at a policy speech by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that laid out how the US will seek to influence China’s behavior, calling Washington’s views of his nation “seriously miscalibrated.”

Countries could engage in “fair competition,” but it should not turn “vicious,” Wang said, adding that China-US ties were “at an important crossroads” and that it was up to Washington to see the right choice was made.

(Recasts and adds comments from China’s Foreign Ministry.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Is Leading the Global Decline in Venture Capital Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- China, once the primary rival to Silicon Valley’s technology success, is now leading the global decline in venture capital investments.Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One Disaster a YearThe value of venture deal

  • China threatens to downgrade ties with Israel after newspaper publishes Taiwan interview

    China is threatening to downgrade relations with Israel after a newspaper published an interview with Taiwan's foreign minister

  • China unveils detailed stimulus policies to support virus-hit economy

    China's cabinet unveiled a package of 33 measures covering fiscal, financial, investment and industrial policies on Tuesday to revive a pandemic-ravaged economy, saying it will inspect how provincial governments implement them. The stimulus package, which was flagged by China's State Council in a routine meeting last week, underscores Beijing's shift toward growth, after draconian COVID-19 control measures pounded the economy and threatens Beijing's 5.5% growth target for the year. To revive investment and consumption, China will promote healthy development of platform companies, which are expected to play a role in stabilising jobs, according to the measures.

  • Memorial Day at the World War II Museum

    Special commemoration on Memorial Day

  • How A 1979 Camaro Became A War Veteran

    This story is pretty badass…

  • Worries about coming ObamaCare premium spikes intensify

    Democrats are growing increasingly concerned that a spike in ObamaCare premiums could hit this fall right before the midterm elections. The party is already facing major headwinds from inflation and President Biden’s lagging approval ratings, and a health care premium spike would add a major blow. The American Rescue Plan signed by President Biden last year temporarily…

  • Ukraine's Donbas 'unconditional priority' for Moscow - Russia's Lavrov

    (Reuters) -The "liberation" of Ukraine's Donbas region is an "unconditional priority" for Moscow, while other Ukrainian territories should decide their future on their own, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Sunday. Lavrov was speaking in an interview with France's TF1 television channel as Russia pressed on with its offensive to secure control of key towns in Donbas, Ukraine's traditional industrial heartland made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

  • Ukraine: Russia's military has entered the outskirts of key Donbas city, governor says

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine's military was continuing to fight off Russian forces from entering Sievierodonetsk, a key city in the Donbas region.

  • Fierce fighting as Russians advance in Donbas

    STORY: Russian troops have entered the outskirts of the eastern Ukrainian city of Sievierodonetsk.Luhansk Region’s Governor Serhiy Gaidai said on Monday (May 30) that Russian forces are advancing in the city’s southeastern and northeastern fringes.This Ukrainian soldier on patrol near the town of Bakhmut, southwest of Sievierodonetsk, spoke of a nagging fear that his government could be drawn into negotiating an end to the conflict.Sievierodonetsk - a key part of Moscow’s offensive in Donbas - is enduring fierce fighting and incessant shelling.But Ukrainian forces' refusal to withdraw has slowed the Russian offensive. This was the soldier, a former English teacher who gave his name as Dymytro: "You know now what I'm most afraid of, now that the fighting is so intense, so tough? That we would be told "That's it, stop it, we have a ceasefire. Such things happened already in our history and I'm afraid that this could happen now when the situation is very tough for the country, that we'd be told that we have a ceasefire and we negotiate. Negotiated settlement can only happen on Ukrainian terms and at present if it happened it would be horror, it would be the end of the president's career and of them all. Because people went to defend Ukraine not for Zelenskiy but for Ukraine, and if we are now told, "That's it, we have a ceasefire, we negotiate peace terms" it will be very bad and it would dishearten patriots... all those patriotic, maybe not all but the majority of them and they would become disillusioned."Repeated strikes also hit Kharkiv and the surrounding region on Sunday (May 29), according to a Reuters journalist on the ground.Ukraine’s second biggest city has been relatively quiet since Russian forces were pushed back this month.President Volodymyr Zelenskiy - who visited troops on the front lines in the northeastern Kharkiv region on Sunday - said in a televised speech Russia’s current key aim was taking Sievierodonetsk.“In the aftermath of Russian strikes on Sievierodonetsk, all the town's critical infrastructure was destroyed. 90% of buildings are damaged. More than two-thirds of residential dwellings are completely destroyed. There are no telecommunications. The shelling is non-stop. To capture Sievierodonetsk is of primary importance to the occupation corps."Having failed to take the capital Kyiv in the early phase of the war, Russia is seeking to consolidate its grip on the Donbas, large parts of which are already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.The Ukrainian government has urged the West to provide more longer-range weapons to turn the tide in the war, now in its fourth month.European Union leaders meeting on Monday and Tuesday are trying to agree a new sanctions package against Russia, potentially including an oil embargo.They've been unable to unify their stance in a month of talks.

  • B17 World War Two Bomber Barn Find

    This WWII bomber is ready for restoration after spending much of its life in a junkyard.

  • Civilian casualties reported as Russian invaders enter outskirts of Severodonetsk, says Luhansk governor

    Two civilians were killed and another five were wounded after invading Russian forces entered the northeastern and southeastern outskirts of the town of Severodonetsk, Luhansk Governor Serhiy Hayday said in a Telegram messenger post on May 30.

  • Airbnb Is Closing Its Domestic Business in China. Rival Apps Are Very Popular.

    China’s splintered and chaotic homestay sector features numerous local players who understand the market better than outsiders.

  • Russia has suffered 'devastating losses' of junior officers, harming its ability to fight, claims UK intel

    British officials said that Russia losing many future leaders because, unlike in the West, those soldiers are expected to lead from the front.

  • Police Release Details On DUI Arrest Of Nancy Pelosi's Husband Following Crash

    The House Speaker's husband, Paul Pelosi, was involved in a collision in Napa County, authorities said.

  • Asian stocks rise after Wall St breaks string of declines

    Asian stocks rose Monday after Wall Street rebounded from a seven-week string of declines and China eased anti-virus curbs on business activity in Shanghai and Beijing. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney advanced. On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index finished Friday up 6.6% for its biggest weekly gain in 18 months after surging inflation declined in April.

  • European leaders reach an agreement on a Russian oil ban, a significant measure aimed at cracking down on Moscow

    The ban will cut some 90% of oil imports from Russia to the EU by the end of 2022, the European Commission's president said in a tweet on Monday.

  • Chinese Banks Overflow With Cash That Nobody Wants to Borrow

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities are facing an uphill battle convincing companies and households to boost borrowing as long as Covid outbreaks and lockdowns continue to crush confidence. Most Read from BloombergStocks Trim Gains as Inflation Concerns Increase: Markets WrapNATO Should Think Twice Before Accepting Finland and SwedenBiden to Meet Powell to Discuss Economy as Inflation BitesEU Leaders Back Push to Ban Most Russia Oil Over Putin’s WarWorld’s Riskiest Place for Flying Averages One D

  • Commuters watch as large bear teaches cubs how to climb trees in North Carolina mountains

    Drivers in North Carolina stopped in their tracks and got a wildlife treat when a large bear was seen climbing down a tree with her cubs.

  • Meteorite bears the imprint of a supernova from before the solar system was born

    A very strange meteorite found in western Egypt in 1996 may have tiny pieces of the debris from a supernova in it, and not just any supernova but one created by the explosion of a white dwarf, the remnant core of a once Sun-like star. If so, this would be the first evidence of a relatively nearby supernova of that kind that occurred before the Sun and planets were born [link to paper]. The stone is called Hypatia, and right away it was seen to be an oddball. The idea that it even was a meteorite

  • Breakout Indian Rapper Sidhu Moose Wala Shot Dead at 28

    The performer-turned-politician, who had won a congressional election last December, was hit by multiple rounds in an attack involving at least three weapons, police in Punjab said