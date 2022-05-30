China Suffers Setback as Pacific Nations Spurn Broad Deal

(Bloomberg) -- China’s plan to sign a sweeping trade and security deal with ten Pacific Island countries was dealt a setback because some of them expressed concern about specific elements in the proposal, Australia’s ABC News reported.

Most Read from Bloomberg

Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama said the Pacific island nations were united in their approach. “We put consensus first among our countries throughout any discussion on new regional agreements,” he was quoted as saying in a press conference Monday with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Beijing’s ambassador to Fiji, Qian Bo, told the news outlet that China will release a position paper after Wang finishes his visit to the region Saturday, adding that his nation would “never impose anything to other countries.”

There had been some signs that Pacific nations were uneasy with China expanding its role in the region. Micronesian President David Panuelo had criticized China’s plans, warning they could spark a Cold War, ABC reported. Fiji joined the US in a wide-ranging economic initiative last week, making it the first Pacific Island nation to do so. It then signed three economic pacts with China on Monday, evidence Pacific nations may seek ways to balance relations with the world’s two largest economies.

Wang’s ten-day trip to the region has been seen as a sign of Beijing’s intensifying competition with the US and Australia for influence there. Earlier on Monday he held a summit in Suva, Fiji, with top diplomats from the countries to discuss issues including trade, policing and cybersecurity, ABC said earlier, citing documents it said explain Beijing’s plans.

The documents show China was proposing ideas such as a free-trade deal and a special envoy for the Pacific nations, and that diplomats from the Solomon Islands, Kiribati, Samoa, Fiji, Tonga, Vanuatu, Papua New Guinea, Cook Islands, Niue and Federated States of Micronesia would attend.

Story continues

Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a statement to the summit saying his nation was willing to work with the countries to create a closer-knit community, state broadcaster China Central Television reported.

How US and China Jockey for Economic Sway Across Asia: QuickTake

Some countries appear to be moving ahead with limited deals with China, though the details are hazy. There were reports in recent days that Samoa inked an agreement for “greater collaboration,” including on infrastructure projects.

Also, the Communist party-backed Global Times cited ambassador David Teaabo as saying that China and Kiribati would sign 10 memorandums of understanding on “development cooperation” during Wang’s trip, though the report on Friday didn’t give specifics.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian avoided answering questions about any pacts with Kiribati and Samoa during a regular press briefing on Monday. He added that issues discussed at the summit were subject to “an ongoing process,” indicating Beijing may still try to press ahead with a sweeping agreement with Pacific Islands.

Greater Sway

Monday’s summit underscores Beijing’s desire for greater sway in a region that has traditionally been dominated by Australia and the US. China’s push started with the Solomon Islands, which signed a security agreement in April, and over the weekend added a deal involving the aviation, tourism and business sectors. China has previously denied reports it plans to build a naval base in the Solomons.

Still, the moves have set off alarm bells in Australia, prompting Foreign Minister Penny Wong to visit Fiji within days of her Labor party taking power and promising Canberra’s aid to Pacific nations wouldn’t come “with strings attached.”

It has also spurred more competition between China and the US. Last week, Fiji said it would sign onto President Joe Biden’s Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, which is aimed at asserting Washington’s leadership in Asia.

Solomon Islands Signs China Security Pact, Rebuffing Australia

Over the weekend, Wang hit back at a policy speech by Secretary of State Antony Blinken that laid out how the US will seek to influence China’s behavior, calling Washington’s views of his nation “seriously miscalibrated.”

Countries could engage in “fair competition,” but it should not turn “vicious,” Wang said, adding that China-US ties were “at an important crossroads” and that it was up to Washington to see the right choice was made.

(Recasts and adds comments from China’s Foreign Ministry.)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.