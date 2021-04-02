China aims to vaccinate entire city in 5 days after outbreak

  • In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, residents wearing masks line up for COVID-19 vaccination at the Jingcheng Hospital in Ruili city in southwestern China's Yunnan Province, April 1, 2021. The Chinese border city hit by a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 this week began a five-day drive Friday to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people. (Chen Xinbo/Xinhua via AP)
  • In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a woman registers information for COVID-19 vaccination at the Jingcheng Hospital in Ruili city in southwestern China's Yunnan Province, April 1, 2021. The Chinese border city hit by a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 this week began a five-day drive Friday to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people. (Chen Xinbo/Xinhua via AP)
  • ADDS VACCINE MANUFACTURE’S NAME - In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a medical worker administers a Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine at the Jingcheng Hospital in Ruili city in southwestern China's Yunnan Province Thursday, April 1, 2021. The Chinese border city hit by a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 this week began a five-day drive Friday to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people. (Chen Xinbo/Xinhua via AP)
  • A woman wearing a face mask to help protect against COVID-19 walks past a tree in bloom on a rainy day in Beijing, Friday, April 2, 2021. A Chinese border city hit by a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 this week began a five-day drive Friday to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)
1 / 4

Virus Outbreak China

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, residents wearing masks line up for COVID-19 vaccination at the Jingcheng Hospital in Ruili city in southwestern China's Yunnan Province, April 1, 2021. The Chinese border city hit by a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 this week began a five-day drive Friday to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people. (Chen Xinbo/Xinhua via AP)
·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — A Chinese border city hit by a fresh outbreak of COVID-19 began a five-day drive Friday to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people.

State broadcaster CCTV showed people lining up and getting vaccinated in Ruili, where 16 cases have been confirmed since Tuesday. Twelve of them are Chinese and the other four are nationals of Myanmar, which lies across the border.

A city Communist Party official told CCTV the previous day that 159,000 doses of vaccine had arrived in the city.

Television footage showed vacant streets as officials ordered people to home quarantine and closed non-essential businesses. The city has also said it would tighten controls around the porous border to try to stop anyone crossing illegally from Myanmar.

China has largely eradicated local transmission of COVID-19 and quickly rolls out strict measures whenever a new cluster emerges.

This is the first time China has tried to vaccinate an entire city in response to new outbreak. The move comes as the government ramps up a nationwide vaccination drive.

Recommended Stories

  • China's foreign ministry took a victory lap after the BBC moved its correspondent out of the country, claiming he was 'smearing' them

    The BBC said it relocated China correspondent John Sudworth to Taiwan. He had reported on the coronavirus and treatment of Uyghur Muslims.

  • US slams Beijing, fires back at Lavrov

    The State Department slammed Beijing for convictions against seven Hong Kong pro-democracy advocates and fired back at Russia's top diplomat after he said relations with the U.S. and its allies have “hit the bottom." (April 1)

  • Yangon mall ablaze amid protests - local media

    Ruby Mart was seen ablaze at around 2 a.m. local time on Thursday (1930GMT on Wednesday), with some onlookers capturing images of the fire on their phones.Local media said two military-owned malls were on fire on Thursday morning during a curfew, with two people arrested near Ruby Mart.Myanmar has been rocked by almost daily protests since the army overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government on Feb. 1 citing unsubstantiated claims of fraud in a November election. Suu Kyi and other members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) are being held in detention.

  • Inflation Is Coming. Why it Could Be Here to Stay.

    In today’s global economy, what happens in one country can strike another one half-way around the world. A case in point: China, the United States and consumer prices.

  • Beauty queen takes Myanmar's democratic fight to international stage

    Myanmar model Han Lay did not win last week's Miss Grand International beauty pageant, but she'll be remembered as one of its most impassioned contestants. On Friday, she said her compatriots in an anti-coup movement would not back away from a struggle that has so far claimed close to 550 lives in the two months since the generals overthrew Aung San Suu Kyi's elected government. "I can say one thing, that we Myanmar citizens will never give up," she told Reuters.

  • Boycott threats loom over Qatar World Cup and Beijing Olympics

    The hosts of both of the two biggest global sporting events on the 2022 calendar are facing boycott threats, but they're handling the scrutiny much differently.Driving the news: When European qualifying for the 2022 World Cup kicked off last week, players from three countries seized the opportunity to protest the human rights conditions in host nation Qatar.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeNorway donned shirts that said "Human rights on and off the pitch."Germany spelled out "human rights" on their shirts.The Netherlands wore shirts that said, "Football supports change."Background: Qatar has faced scrutiny over the poor conditions migrant workers are facing as they help build the infrastructure for the tournament.The Gulf kingdom has introduced major reforms of its labor laws since being controversially awarded the World Cup, in a sign that this kind of public pressure can work.But in late February, The Guardian reported that over 6,500 migrant workers had died in the last decade.Top clubs in Norway recently called for a boycott, though that currently looks unlikely.The big picture: There are also calls for a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, but that pressure is coming mainly from human rights groups and politicians, rather than the athletes themselves.It's hard to envision stars with the profile of Germany's top soccer players taking a similar stand against the mass detentions in Xinjiang, because so much money is at stake for the players and their clubs.Flashback: After German soccer star Mesut Özil, then with English club Arsenal, condemned China's repression of Uyghur Muslims in a 2019 tweet, Chinese state TV canceled plans to air Arsenal's next game and later refused to refer to Özil by name on air. Özil is no longer with Arsenal.That might sound familiar to NBA fans who recall the fallout in 2019 after then-Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey tweeted in support of the Hong Kong protests.What to watch: Sponsors of the 2022 Olympics are under pressure to pull out, or at least to speak out.But China's blacklisting last month of H&M and other retailers who raised concerns about the use of forced labor to pick cotton in Xinjiang sent a clear message: Even the slightest criticism could see you cut off from China's massive market.And while Qatar has promised reforms, China continues to deny that it is holding Uyghurs in detention camps, despite all evidence to the contrary.Go deeper:China's soccer dreamSoccer stars speak out on China's Uyghurs — and pay a priceLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Japan and South Korea reported unexpectedly strong economic data, as Asian stocks rise

    Asian stock markets followed Wall Street higher Thursday after Japan and South Korea reported unexpectedly strong economic data and President Joe Biden announced a $2.3 trillion U.S. infrastructure spending plan.

  • What Are the 12 Zodiac Sign Dates?

    From the moment you heard about astrology, you probably asked yourself the most basic question, “What is my zodiac sign?” You were probably told there were 12 zodiac signs—but are you familiar with the zodiac sign dates? While this one zodiac sign works as your main archetype, we dare say it barely scratches the surface […]

  • Analysis - In China's small cities, home buyers suffer as debt-ridden developers fail to finish projects

    In Zhuozhou, a small city in China's north, Zhu has stopped making mortgage payments on her apartment after its developer did not build a promised rail line that would have allowed residents to commute to Beijing for work. The accountant is one of some 1,000 home owners in the housing project who ceased payments in anger last year, according to Zhu and two other buyers campaigning for compensation who spoke with Reuters. "I didn't do anything wrong, so why do I have to bear all the consequences?" said Zhu.

  • U.S. Labor Secretary Walsh on Jobs Report, Infrastructure Bill

    Apr.02 -- Labor Department Secretary Marty Walsh called the jobs report “very encouraging,” in an interview on Bloomberg Television. But he said, “we still have a long way to go.”In addition, the sweeping infrastructure plan that Biden unveiled Wednesday will help to “reinvigorate labor” and the economy in the future, Walsh said.

  • Myanmar: Aung San Suu Kyi charged with violating secrets law

    Myanmar's ousted leader is charged with breaking an official secrets law which carries a heavy jail term.

  • Defense tells Canada court that Huawei CFO's arrest was legal, but not her detainment

    Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou’s arrest was valid, but her ongoing detainment is illegal, defense lawyers told a Canadian court on Wednesday, in a slight deviation from China’s official stance on the case. Meng, 49, was arrested in December 2018 at Vancouver International Airport on a warrant from the United States, where she faces charges of bank fraud for allegedly misleading HSBC about Huawei Technologies Co Ltd’s business dealings in Iran. She maintains her innocence and is fighting extradition while under house arrest in Vancouver.

  • Steven Yeun to do something in whatever Jordan Peele's next movie is

    Good news for fans of Jordan Peele’s directorial efforts: We can now add another item to the list of things we know about his next movie, bringing the grand total of things we know to… two. Or three, if you count the fact that Jordan Peele will be directing it. Wow! Three things is almost four things. Before long, we might even know the basic premise, or the title, or even what genre it fits into (smart money’s on horror, but the fact that we don’t know means it shouldn’t be assumed).

  • Unmade in China: H&M CEO Helena Helmersson’s Terrible Year

    (Bloomberg) -- Only 14 months into the role, Hennes & Mauritz AB CEO Helena Helmersson has already suffered more challenges than some long-time CEOs face during their careers.She faces the brunt of the Chinese government’s ire against clothing retailers who criticize human rights abuses in the cotton-producing Xinjiang region. The timing couldn’t be worse for Helmersson, who’s been busy navigating mass store closures amid pandemic lockdowns while trying to manage its stockpile of clothes.“It has been a challenging year, of course,” Helmersson said in a phone interview. She’s learned a lot about “how to lead in a more unpredictable world.”Last week, the Communist Youth League and the People’s Liberation Army called out an H&M statement dating back to September that expressed concern about reports of Uyghurs in forced labor. That turned the company into a symbol for foreign companies meddling in internal Chinese politics. Then store locations vanished from online maps, Chinese e-commerce platforms dropped the brand and about 20 H&M stores were shut, some by landlords.The backlash was swift and markedly stronger than previous reactions when foreign brands crossed political lines. The unwanted attention comes just as the economy in China, the Swedish company’s biggest growth engine, roars back to life. China accounted for 6% of revenue last quarter, making it the third-biggest market after the U.S. and Germany.It isn’t alone in having to balance customers wanting to know how their clothes are made against China’s growing assertiveness and the heft of its market. Western brands including Nike Inc., Adidas AG and Under Armour Inc. also drew fire for their pledges not to use Xinjiang cotton. The region supplies around 80% of the material for China.H&M’s attempt to smooth things over by affirming its commitment to China on Wednesday fell flat.In an opinion piece, China’s state broadcaster called the statement a “second-rate public relations essay that lacks sincerity and is full of empty words,” asking why H&M doesn’t apologize to consumers.While challenging, the store closures in China represent only a fraction of the 502 shops it has in the country, and these flare-ups tend to settle down.H&M is a role model in the industry when it comes to fair working conditions, such as opposing forced labor, said Emilie Westholm, head of responsible investments and corporate governance at Folksam, which holds 0.6% of the stock. “The new CEO has continued on H&M’s path of high ambitions and targets in the sustainability area.”Read more: Boycott Battles May Not Go China’s Way: Clara Ferreira MarquesRough StartHelmersson, 47, became the first female CEO of the fast-fashion company, taking over from founding family scion Karl-Johan Persson, 46, who’s now chairman.She had just started in the role when the pandemic hit, and saw the shares plunge a whopping 50% in her first six weeks. The stock has now clawed most of that back.Besides dealing with the widespread lockdowns, Helmersson had to navigate a scandal after some H&M clothing designers gave a hat a product name containing a racist slur in the heat of the Black Lives Matter protests.Helmersson was prepared for the job, having advanced through the ranks since joining the company’s purchasing department in 1997. She served as sustainability chief for five years, then headed global production from Hong Kong. She was chief operating officer for just over a year before becoming CEO.Pandemic aside, she inherited the biggest inventory backlog of any major clothing apparel maker, an issue H&M had been wrestling with for five years. She initiated H&M’s biggest retrenchment of its store network, announcing plans to permanently shut about 300 stores and cut 16,000 full-time job equivalents.Closing stores “will be needed in the long run, but it’s a defensive move,” said Nicklas Skogman, an analyst Handelsbanken Capital Markets, who has a hold rating on the stock.Lockdowns led to as many as 80% of H&M’s 5,000 stores being closed temporarily at the peak in mid-April. It’s been touch-and-go throughout. For example, 1,800 stores were closed in January, tentative reopenings brought that number down to 1,050 by mid-March, but that’s back to 1,500 now.“Helena and the team have done a fantastic job during a very challenging period,” Persson said in an emailed statement.That ebb and flow hasn’t made the Swedish clothing giant’s warehouse management easier, but Helmersson said she was happy with how H&M has adapted through the lockdowns. Its inventory stood at 37 billion kronor ($4.2 billion), or 21.5% of 12-month revenue at the end of its first quarter, up from 20.4% three months earlier. That’s double the level of Zara owner Inditex SA.H&M shouldn’t be counted out in China, which together with Bangladesh is its biggest production market for clothing. Helmersson’s challenge will be to ride out the storm and get back to managing through the pandemic.“Flexibility and customer focus have been key in how to manage this past year, and will also be key to us going forward,” Helmersson said. “I do believe in a strong recovery as we gradually can see that restrictions hopefully will be lifted going forward.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • The U.S. isn't losing to Russia and China on vaccine diplomacy. It's not even playing.

    Although Beijing and Moscow deny it, experts say they are beginning to see how the strategy of selling or donating their vaccines abroad is allowing them to expand their influence.

  • Fake COVID vaccine cards are a growing — and illegal — trend. Here’s what’s being done

    It’s illegal to make or buy bogus vaccine cards, the FBI said.

  • New York AG gathers personal finance records from Trump Org CFO Allen Weisselberg

    Allen Weisselberg has been known for decades to be the most powerful person in the Trump Organization beyond Trump himself.

  • Companies Must Quickly Report Hacks to U.S. Under Proposed Order

    (Bloomberg) -- Companies doing business with the federal government would be required to report hacks of their computer networks within a few days, according to a draft executive order that the Biden administration is urgently trying to complete, people familiar with the matter said.President Joe Biden hasn’t yet signed off on the executive actions, which are likely to reach his desk in the next two weeks, one of the people said.The executive order, when signed, would mandate important cybersecurity improvements, but it also would push basic changes that could deter cyber-attacks in both the government and private sector, according to people familiar with it. They requested anonymity to speak about actions the administration hasn’t yet announced.The order is part of a number of new initiatives pursued by the administration’s new cybersecurity team, which is hoping to take advantage of the crisis created by what is known as the SolarWinds hack to institute a broad security overhaul. The administration is seeking stronger protections of the electrical grid and wider government visibility into some private-sector networks.The order would also require companies that work with the U.S. government to meet certain software standards, as well require improvements for federal agencies’ basic security practices, including mandating data encryption and two-factor authentication.Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said Wednesday that an executive order on cybersecurity would include nearly a dozen actions.Anne Neuberger, deputy national security advisor for cyber and emerging technology, said in a statement Wednesday that the administration was consulting extensively with the private sector on the proposed executive order and has “set our goals for cybersecurity improvement to be aggressive and achievable.”“We will have an executive order shortly that will make fundamental improvements to national cybersecurity,” she said. “Many of the measures in the executive order will be long overdue and we look forward to sharing them with the American people soon.”In February, Neuberger told reporters that at least nine government agencies and 100 U.S. companies were breached by the suspected Russian hackers, who installed malicious code in updates to SolarWinds Corp. software. The hackers could then use the malicious code as a sort of backdoor to infiltrate SolarWinds customers who received the compromised update.The hack was discovered by the cybersecurity company FireEye Inc., which disclosed it December.The executive order would ask software and hardware vendors who become aware of a hack to notify their customers in the federal government within a few days, people familiar with the draft language said. The proposal is designed to fix longstanding issues that keep companies from sharing security incidents with the government, including a fear of reputational damage and non-disclosure agreements that prevent sharing the information.That information would then be passed to the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency, part of the Department of Homeland Security. While the requirement would be part of the executive order, some details -- including protocols for protecting that information -- would be worked out by a designated task force of officials and experts, according to an administration official.Software vendors would be required to secure their so-called build systems -- where complex software is assembled -- by insuring they aren’t accessible to the internet and that the identity of workers who access the code is protected by two-factor authentication, among other measures, the official said.Biden officials also want software companies selling to the government to be more transparent about their products. The order would require the companies to provide the government with a “software bill of materials” that breaks down the various pieces of code in a software product, according to several people familiar with the draft order. The move would give both the government and other customers a better chance at spotting hidden flaws in the software that can be exploited by hackers.A key element of the order would be the requirement that government agencies encrypt the data now stored in their computers, which would make it unreadable by hackers. An senior administration official declined to specify which agencies had the poorest record when it came to deploying basic security measures but said problems were found in every agency examined.(Updates with comment from Anne Neuberger in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Broward County Public Schools, the sixth largest U.S. school district, targeted by massive ransomware attack

    Broward County Public Schools, the sixth largest school district in the United States, said Thursday it had been the target of a massive ransomware attack, according to AP.Why it matters: In March, hackers encrypted some of the Fort Lauderdale-based district's data and demanded a $40 million cryptocurrency payment or they would erase the files and publish the personal information of students and employees online. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.What they're saying: Broward said Thursday it made no extortion payment and that no personal information had been published online, according to AP.The district added that it is working with cybersecurity experts to shore up its computer systems and restore affected systems.The big pictures: Screenshots of negotiations between Broward County Public Schools and the hackers show that at one point the school district offered $500,000 to restore the data, according to WPTV, an NBC-affiliated television station.The attack briefly shutdown the district’s computer system in early March, but classes were not disrupted. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • S.Korea pays price for reliance on COVAX, scrambles for vaccines

    South Korean authorities are facing a backlash for relying on global vaccine-sharing scheme COVAX for a bulk of its COVID-19 shots as shipment delays threaten to slow the country's inoculation programme. Once praised by the World Health Organization for its decision to procure vaccines through the global scheme, South Korea is now facing criticism at home as the government scrambles to meet the supply shortfall. South Korea, Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam are among countries to be hit by shipment delays to vaccines they have been promised following export curbs by manufacturer India.