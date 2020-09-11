China Aircraft Imports Report 2020: Impact of the Pandemic and Forecasts to 2024

DUBLIN, Sept. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Research Report on Aircraft Imports in China 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

It is estimated that it would be difficult for China's aviation industry to recover to the level of 2019 from 2020 to 2024. As a result, the number of medium, large, and super large aircraft imported into the Chinese market will decline. With the development of China's general aviation market, the number of small aircraft imported into the Chinese market would continue to rise.

In 2019, China's civil aviation transport airports completed 1.35 billion passenger throughput, an increase of 6.9% over the previous year. By the end of 2019, the number of aircraft registered with CAAC was 3,818, an increase of 179 over the previous year.

The rapid expansion of China's airlines has benefited from China's demographic dividend and economic development, but the traditional product-service concepts, segmented business processes, and department settings, as well as relatively old core systems, limit the innovation ability of the aviation industry.



Since 2020, the global epidemic has brought an unprecedented impact on the aviation industry. Many airlines have experienced suspension, even bankruptcy, and restructuring. The whole industry is facing a reshuffle. The passenger traffic volume of the whole industry in February 2020 decreased by 84.5% compared to the same period last year, and the loss of the aviation industry reached about RMB 21 billion, the largest loss in a single month in history.



China's civil aviation industry is gradually recovering from novel corona-virus since March 2020. However, it will take a long time to fully recover to the level before the outbreak. In the first five months of 2020, the aviation industry was hit hard by the pandemic. Compared to the same period in 2019, the import volume decreased by 84.53%. According to the unladen weight, China Customs divides the imported aircraft into four categories: small, medium, large, and super large. Among them, the import volume of small aircraft is always the highest.



The major sources of aircraft are normally the USA, Germany, and France. Major Aircraft Importers include airlines and some enterprises that provide leasing services of aircraft. The top three airlines in China are Air China, China Eastern Airlines, and China Southern Airlines.



Due to the lack of aircraft manufacturing capacity of Chinese local enterprises, it is estimated that China's civil aviation aircraft will mainly rely on imports from 2020 to 2024. Considering the development of China's aviation industry and the influencing factors of the epidemic situation, it is estimated that the CAGR of China's civil aircraft imports would be about 4.38% from 2020 to 2024, reaching 762 by 2024.

