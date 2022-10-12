China Allows Rare Close-Up of Advanced Missiles Ahead of Party Congress

(Bloomberg) -- China has allowed rare, close-up access to some of its most advanced ballistic missiles, as President Xi Jinping touts efforts to deter the US ahead of a key leadership reshuffle next week.

Several home-grown weapons systems including the Dongfeng-41 and Dongfeng-17 ballistic missiles were put on display as part of an exhibit Wednesday in Beijing marking Communist Party achievements under Xi’s rule. While both weapons were paraded through Tiananmen Square to mark the People’s Republic’s 70th anniversary in 2019, they’ve rarely been shown at such an intimate distance.

The DF-41 intercontinental ballistic missile is one of the world’s longest-range missiles, capable of carrying multiple warheads and striking anywhere in the US. The medium-range DF-17 carries a hypersonic glide vehicle, an ultra-modern system under development that makes missiles harder to intercept.

Both weapons are central to Beijing’s success in building one of the largest and most diverse missile arsenals in the world, a key challenge facing US military planners contemplating a potential clash with China over Taiwan. Xi will likely allude to such progress during a speech Sunday to open the Communist Party’s twice-a-decade leadership congress, at which he’s expected to secure a third, five-year term in office.

The GJ-11 Sharpe Sword stealth combat drone was also among the weapons on display Wednesday at the Beijing Exhibition Center. The unmanned aerial vehicle is capable of delivering weapons by a remotely located pilot and doing surveillance at sea, pushing China into technological terrain long dominated by the US.

