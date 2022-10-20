China anger over death of girl, 14, sent to Covid quarantine

·4 min read
A mother and child in a quarantine zone at makeshift hospital in Shanghai this year
File photo: A mother and child in a quarantine zone at a makeshift hospital in Shanghai earlier this year

The family of a 14-year-old girl in China who died after she was put in a Covid quarantine centre are demanding justice, saying their calls for medical help were ignored.

Guo JinJin, 14, developed a fever two days after being taken to the centre in Ruzhou, Henan province last Friday.

Videos of her shaking and convulsing on a bed sparked an outcry online in China which retains strict pandemic controls.

Her family had shared the clips, appealing for help and accountability.

Officials contacted by the BBC have yet to comment on the allegations or the cause of Guo Jinjin's death, which remains unclear.

In his video, her father Guo Lele said workers at the centre had failed to provide any treatment to JinJin as her condition worsened.

On Sunday, she had begun to "convulse, dehydrated and shaking", he said in a video uploaded to Douyin, China's local version of TikTok.

"Health workers at the centre took no care of her, no one even inquired," he said in the video, which was widely shared before censors took it down in some places.

Mr Guo's video - and another uploaded by JinJin's aunt calling for justice - have been increasingly censored in the past 48 hours.

"I'm requesting the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party and Discipline Inspection Commission come down to investigate the Ruzhou government's neglect... and give my daughter's life back!" he said, in a video which shows him next to his daughter's body.

The BBC has confirmed JinJin's death and the circumstances surrounding it with a separate member of the family.

They confirmed that the ninth-grader's condition had swiftly deteriorated on Monday afternoon and she was taken to Ruzhou No.4 Hospital that evening.

However she was in a critical condition by then and could not be saved.

JinJin's death and the circumstances surrounding it have triggered an outpouring online, with people expressing anger over her treatment and criticising President Xi Jinping's Covid policies, which are unpopular with many people in China.

"I'm so angry. Why didn't they just give her a [medicine] pill?" one user wrote. Another said: "It's always like this. Nothing will ever change."

Some referenced a bus crash in September, where 27 people were killed as they were being ferried to a quarantine facility.

However the case has not been reported in Chinese media - which some users attributed to a "media blackout" during an important Communist Party congress this week at which Mr Xi's tenure is expected to be extended.

Ruzhou city officials are yet to issue an official comment. A spokesman told the BBC on Thursday he was personally aware of the case but had no official comment from his superiors.

Local Communist Party officials also declined to respond to BBC inquiries, saying: "Please wait for an official announcement."

China's Covid rules demand that anyone who is infected, or a close contact, must be sent to a state-run quarantine centre.

It's not clear if JinJin had Covid or if she had been placed in the quarantine site because she was a contact.

The relative said JinJin had been taken to a quarantine centre set up in a local school and placed in a separate building to her father. Hundreds of other children are being held in such centres across the region - with many separated from their families.

The BBC has heard from four other families who say they've been separated from their children - as young as seven and eight - who are in quarantine on their own in various facilities.

One mother, a Mrs Lu, told the BBC her 12-year-old son was scared and suffering after days in a centre.

"My child can not stand it any more. They [authorities] are not letting them return. He's such a small kid, he can not deal with being alone in one room for such a long time," she told the BBC.

Another parent, Mr Zhu, told the BBC he and other parents were even more alarmed after hearing about JinJin's death.

Parents have told the BBC they are extremely concerned over the conditions and the lack of proper care for minors in the facilities. Such centres have become known for their lack of staff and resources.

There have also been multiple reports this year of people failing to receive proper medical help in the centres because there are few doctors assigned to such sites.

Recommended Stories

  • RSPB lodges Natural World Heritage site bid for wetlands area

    "A wide range of species use the east coast as an essential home", the RSPB says.

  • The massive 2021 infrastructure act aimed to fight climate change. Is it living up to Biden's pledge?

    The U.S. might be closer to electric school buses and a better charging network for electric cars, but experts see cracks in more ambitious plans.

  • Arch Capital Group (ACGL) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy?

    Arch Capital (ACGL) doesn't possess the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

  • Procter & Gamble sales, earnings get boost from price hikes

    (Reuters) -Procter & Gamble Co beat estimates for quarterly sales and profit on Wednesday, as price hikes on everything from Head & Shoulders shampoo to Tide detergent helped blunt the impact of higher raw material costs and a stronger dollar. Shares of the Cincinnati, Ohio-based consumer goods conglomerate rose nearly 3% in morning trading, as it also maintained its full-year organic sales growth forecast even as inflation starts to put a squeeze on consumer spending. Demand for household consumer goods has so far fallen at a slower pace than discretionary products like apparel and electronics, as shoppers prioritize spending on essential items.

  • How to survive a nuclear bomb attack: Minute-by-minute steps to protect yourself

    If a nuclear bomb attack was imminent, Americans would have 30 minutes or less to prepare. Knowing what to do could save your life.

  • Florida Republicans rip ‘disgusting’ Dem push for ‘equity’ rules at FEMA

    Republicans indicate they will reject the Democratic push to give FEMA an "equity" mission if they take back control of Congress in the midterm elections.

  • Biden administration to provide $2 million to Cuba for Hurricane Ian relief

    The Communist government of Cuba made a rare request for aid from Washington in September after Hurricane Ian knocked out power to the entire island of 11 million people, killed three people and drove thousands from their homes. The United States will work with independent organizations to provide the aid, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

  • Federal help continues to grow for Hurricane Ian survivors and their SWFL businesses

    SBA leader, key Biden cabinet member tours Ian damage in Southwest Florida: 'Since Katrina, we haven't seen anything of this magnitude.'

  • 1987: Military plane crashes into Indianapolis Ramada Inn

    Tragedy struck near the Indianapolis International Airport on October 20, 1987 when a military plane crashed into a bank and hotel killing ten people.

  • Private Plane Makes Emergency Landing on Dallas Street

    A private plane experiencing engine issues made a Dallas surface street its runway over the weekend.

  • Plane Crashes into Car Dealership

    A small plane crashed into a car dealership parking lot near the border of Ohio and West Virginia early Tuesday, killing two people on board and sparking a large fire. https://www.kgun9.com/news/national/two-killed-when-small-plane-crashes-into-ohio-car-dealership

  • Fundraiser Hopes to Raise Money to Recover Bodies of Megan Hilty's Family Members Who Died in Crash

    Ten people, including Megan Hilty's family members, died on Sept. 4 when a float plane crashed in Washington's Puget Sound

  • Air Force F-35 fighter jet crashes in Utah; pilot safely ejects

    Hill Air Force Base, Utah, is investigating the mishap that destroyed the advanced fighter jet on Wednesday.

  • Methane in Turkey mine was below critical level: Erdogan

    Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday that the methane level in a mine in northwest Turkey was below the critical threshold before an explosion killed 41 people last week.

  • A Georgia college student was killed when he was struck by the propeller of a plane he rented for a date

    Emergency medical services responded to the scene, but Sani Aliyu was killed instantly when the propeller struck him in the head twice, a coroner said.

  • I-75 Fatal Crash

    Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on I-75 southbound near mile marker 132 in Fort Myers

  • US offers hurricane assistance to Cubans amid blackouts

    The United States said Tuesday it has offered critical emergency humanitarian assistance to the people of Cuba to recover from the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian, an unusual but not unprecedented move after years of bilateral tensions. “We are responding to a disaster by working with our international humanitarian assistance partners to deliver critical assistance directly to those most in need,” she said in a telephone interview with The Associated Press before the official announcement. The emergency aid will be provided through “trusted international partners,” like the Red Cross, by way of the United States Agency for International Development, or USAID.

  • NCDOT: Part of I-95 northbound back open after fish truck overturned

    22,000 pounds of catfish was thrown all over I-95 after the crash near Godwin.

  • US will give $2m to Cuba in emergency relief funding for Hurricane Ian victims

    The money will be used in work with independent organizations like the Red Cross and not go through the Cuban government

  • Death toll rises in central Venezuela flooding

    STORY: A downpour on Monday (October 17) afternoon caused a dam to overflow, causing a flood that carried rocks, trees, and mud down a main road in El Castano, a suburb of the city of Maracay about 74 miles southwest of the capital Caracas.Resident Daniel Becerra recounted to Reuters the moment his home was flooded out. “A deluge of rain came down, and we heard a rumble. When we saw the garage door in the street, we saw an avalanche making 'boom, boom, boom' sounds. All the river came in and filled our house," Becerra said. Locals moved rubble on the street in attempt to dam off more water from entering their houses, many of which were destroyed. At Marielle Figallo's home, floodwaters tore down walls, windows, and gates. But she said at least the two workers who were there when the disaster happened heard the gushing water and managed to leave the house before the water reached it.Authorities said around 50 families were impacted, with multiple that had to be rescued.Heavy rains have killed dozens and left hundreds homeless in the state of Aragua in recent weeks. At least 54 people died in the town of Las Tejerias on Oct. 8 after heavy rains provoked mudslides that buried houses and businesses.