China’s anniversary deal for Hong Kong: Conform and prosper

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ann Scott Tyson
·5 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Xi Jinping
    Xi Jinping
    General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party and paramount leader of China
  • Deng Xiaoping
    Deng Xiaoping
    Chinese politician and paramount leader from 1978 to 1989

Chinese leader Xi Jinping hailed the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong’s return from a British colony to Chinese rule last week with a call to strengthen national unity and bring the once freewheeling city more fully under Beijing’s control.

Amid tight security on his first trip outside mainland China since the pandemic began, Mr. Xi declared a “new phase” for Hong Kong. To align the port city with mainland China, he stressed, Hong Kong’s officials must show greater political allegiance – not only to the country, but also to the Communist Party leadership and socialist system. Hong Kong’s government “must be in the hands of patriots” who are “assessed on both ability and political integrity before they are recruited,” Mr. Xi said in an address marking the handover anniversary on July 1.

But Mr. Xi’s push to solidify China’s grip on Hong Kong is sharply curtailing the unique diversity and freedom that Hong Kong has enjoyed as a cosmopolitan metropolis of 7 million people on Chinese soil, where until recent years, free speech, a free press, and political protest flourished – including mass pro-democracy demonstrations in 2019. In the days since Mr. Xi’s visit, China’s central bank deepened its ties to Hong Kong’s monetary authority – part of a plan to integrate the financial hub with the mainland economy to boost overall development. At the same time, a group of Hong Kong therapists went on trial for publishing a set of children’s books that allegedly contain anti-Beijing sentiment.

“Hong Kong has gone from being such a free city to such a tightly controlled system,” says Jeffrey Wasserstrom, author of “Vigil: Hong Kong on the Brink” and history professor at University of California, Irvine. “This is part of a larger story of forced assimilation, the energy that’s put particularly on the physical edges of the People’s Republic of China to sort of rein in forms of diversity.”

For Mr. Xi, China must prioritize sovereignty and national security in Hong Kong and elsewhere as it rises from a “century of humiliation,” starting with the 1839-1842 Opium War, that saw foreign powers wrest territory and occupy the country.

Under a national security law imposed on Hong Kong two years ago, political dissent has been silenced, with hundreds of activists and opposition politicians jailed or exiled, pro-democracy media outlets shuttered, and protests banned.

“Fear is now the main emotional driver used by the regime to maintain this kind of unity and stability,” says Kenneth Chan, associate professor of government at Hong Kong Baptist University. “In a nutshell, Hong Kong must fully integrate with the mainland on all fronts.”

An alternate route

Hong Kong didn’t have to turn out this way, China analysts say.

In the 1980s, Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping conceived a pragmatic formula for reintegrating Hong Kong known as “one country, two systems,” under which the former colony would enjoy “a high level of autonomy” with its basic freedoms, an independent judiciary, and capitalist system unchanged for at least 50 years. Mr. Deng’s plan was designed to accommodate cultural, ideological, and institutional differences between Hong Kong and the mainland, says Dr. Chan.

In a 1987 speech, Mr. Deng left open the possibility of eventual general elections in Hong Kong, and said that after the 1997 handover “we shall still allow people in Hong Kong to attack the Chinese Communist Party and China verbally.”

Yet since coming to power in 2012, Mr. Xi has recast the policy, putting the priority squarely on “one country.”

Mr. Xi “emphasizes ‘one country,’ socialism, and Communist Party rule – and only under that principle can you have ‘two systems,’” says Chen Daoyin, a political scientist and former associate professor at the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law.

Moreover, Mr. Xi has more narrowly interpreted “two systems” to refer only to the economy, meaning Hong Kong can preserve capitalism. Last week, he advanced for Hong Kong the same implicit political bargain as on the mainland: accept party rule in return for economic prosperity.

Indeed, Beijing’s crackdown on civil society and dissent in Hong Kong marks in many ways an extension of Mr. Xi’s sweeping moves to bolster the party’s power across China, experts say.

“What I see is domestic politics now being more rigorously enforced in Hong Kong,” including Mr. Xi’s “emphasis on unity and ideological conformity,” says Timothy Cheek, a history professor and expert in modern China at the Institute of Asian Research at the University of British Columbia.

The price of change

In a Hong Kong courtroom this week, five local speech therapists faced trial on sedition charges for publishing children’s books about a village of sheep threatened by wolves.

Prosecutors in the national security case say the defendants, jailed without bail for a year, wrote the books to incite separatism and hatred toward mainland China, according to the South China Morning Post. The therapists deny the charges.

Hong Kong residents say the parade of such trials amid an ongoing crackdown is stifling the city’s creative character. “The once diverse and vibrant cultural scene of the city has suffered … [from] the ill-defined but arbitrarily extendable red lines and no-go areas, all done in the name of national security and patriotism,” says Dr. Chan.

“Widespread disillusionment in Hong Kong … is the price of the changes,” he says.

The crackdown has led growing numbers of people to depart Hong Kong, with more than 130,000 people exiting this year, and a similar number applying for British visas. To a degree, Hong Kong’s unique identity is thriving in the diaspora, Dr. Wasserstrom says.

In mainland China as well as Hong Kong, analysts say, the suppression of dissenting voices may keep people quiet, but ultimately won’t change their views. “Forty years of reform and opening created pluralism,” says Dr. Cheek. “The uniformity that is required by Xi Jinping’s ideological approach is just anathema.”

Related stories

Read this story at csmonitor.com

Become a part of the Monitor community

Recommended Stories

  • EU plans investment in world's tallest dam to dent Russia's energy clout

    The European Union plans to become the top investor in the world's tallest dam in Tajikistan, EU officials told Reuters, in a move aimed at helping Central Asia cut its reliance on Russian energy and part of EU's answer to China's Belt and Road Initiative. Tajikistan began in 2016 the construction of the giant hydropower Rogun plant, which could deliver full energy independence to the landlocked former Soviet Union nation. The EU's investment arm, the European Investment Bank (EIB), has so far not funded the project, whose main developer is Italian construction firm Webuild.

  • This $20 shower hack will make you a morning person

    Morning showers will pack as much punch as freshly squeezed orange juice with this cool Vitamin C-filtered shower head.

  • Bitcoin Hints at a Bottom, But It May Be Different This Time

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s a perennial exercise whenever an asset is mired in a prolonged and deep drawdown: People look at the charts, they go over this or that indicator and they get their checklists out to try to figure out when it might find a floor. For Bitcoin, there’s plenty of such action happening right now, with technical signals that in the past have suggested just such a formation. Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Co

  • China Huadian's renewable energy unit files for US$4.5 billion Shanghai IPO to fund expansion of solar and wind capacity

    Huadian New Energy, the renewable energy unit of China Huadian, one of China's five state-owned electricity generators, aims to raise about 30 billion yuan (US$4.5 billion) via a listing on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, according to its draft initial public offering (IPO) filing. The Beijing-based company, which is engaged in solar and wind power generation and claims to have 27.24 gigawatts (GW) of installed capacity, is seeking the A-share listing after it was delisted from the Hong Kong bourse

  • Oil Extends Its Losses as Growth Concerns Stoke Two-Day Decline

    (Bloomberg) -- Oil extended its drop for a second day as fears of a global slowdown outweighed continued supply disruptions and market tightness.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereRoaring US Rental Market Shows Early Signs of Slowing DownWest Texas Int

  • Take a look at Tesla's 4 biggest rivals in China's booming, $124 billion electric-vehicle market

    Tesla is the third-largest player in China's fast-growing electric vehicle market — but it only has a small fraction of the multibillion-dollar pie.

  • Chinese Chipmakers Surge After US Pushes for More Industry Curbs

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington’s latest move to restrain Beijing from fostering its chipmaking industry is powering China’s semiconductor stocks as the US restrictions could fire up support for homegrown technology.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say It's Already HereRoaring

  • Minnesota Carlson Associate Dean Accused Of Misconduct In High-Profile Sex Assault Case

    Liu Qiangdong, also known as Richard Liu, the founder of the Beijing-based e-commerce site JD.com, is accused of sexually assaulting a Minnesota student in 2018. Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office An associate dean and long-time ... The post Minnesota Carlson Associate Dean Accused Of Misconduct In High-Profile Sex Assault Case appeared first on Poets&Quants.

  • China probes 1990s case of baby taken from parents that sparked outrage online

    China has suspended two health officials in the southern region of Guangxi as authorities investigate the case of a baby boy taken from his parents by local government officials in the 1990s, an incident that provoked a torrent of criticism online. The case, which was among those drawing the largest number of comments on Chinese social media, comes amid a crackdown on abduction and trafficking of women after public uproar about incidents of women chained or caged by men who bought them. The boy's parents, Tang Yueying and Deng Zhensheng, filed a petition for police in the county of Quanzhou to investigate their son's whereabouts after he was taken more than 22 years ago, under a one-child policy prevailing at the time.

  • PNC, F.N.B. among nation's fastest-growing real estate lenders

    PNC Financial Services Group Inc. led the list with growth of 34% over the year as its commercial and residential real estate loans in Q1 2022 grew to $111.8 billion from $83.39 billion in the first quarter of 2021. F.N.B. Corp. joined PNC among the top third at No. 33 as its real estate loans grew 14% to $18.75 billion from $16.41 billion over the same time period. The list was produced by American City Business Journals and sourced from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. ACBJ, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, is the parent of the Pittsburgh Business Times.

  • U.S. auto safety agency plans new push against speeding

    The head of National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said on Wednesday the agency plans a new push to convince Americans to stop speeding, hoping to reduce traffic deaths which have risen sharply in recent years. "We have a new speed campaign that's going to be kicking off in a couple of weeks," NHTSA Administrator Steven Cliff told Reuters Wednesday in a wide-ranging interview. Cliff, the top auto safety regulator and a former California air official, has been running NHTSA on an acting basis since early 2021, and was confirmed by the Senate in May.

  • Imminent heatwaves to scorch northern China

    BEIJING (Reuters) -Heatwaves are predicted to sweep through northern China in the next two weeks, with more than 250 million people expected to grapple with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) in some regions. For four to six days, the regions of Xinjiang, Inner Mongolia and Ningxia, and the provinces of Hebei, Henan, Gansu and Shaanxi, will see temperatures of more than 40°C, said Fang Xiang, deputy head of the National Meteorological Center (NMC). As of 5:40 p.m. (0940 GMT), the meteorological centre had issued 184 heatwave alerts across northern, northwestern and southwestern China.

  • Chinese researchers develop AI that can read minds and determine party loyalty, report reveals

    Chinese researchers have reportedly developed artificial intelligence (AI) that can read the minds of Chinese Communist Party (CCP) officials. A video report detailed the software’s features and attributed it to the Hefei Comprehensive National Science Center, a relatively new institute focused on health and environment, energy research, information management and artificial intelligence.

  • Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: See 18 Images From the New Teaser — What's Everybody Staring At?

    Prime Video subscribers received a special gift from Amazon today: an exclusive, 60-second sneak peek at the upcoming series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The new teaser features Middle-earth inhabitants of all sorts staring up as a comet blazes across the sky. Onlookers include the elves Galadriel, Elrond, High King Gil-Galad […]

  • The 'Most Magical Place on Earth' can be overwhelming: 10 tips to keep the magic in your Disney World vacation

    With so much to see and do at Disney World, it's easy to feel like you're missing out. Here's how to keep the magic in your vacation.

  • China Accuses US of ‘Technological Terrorism’ as Chip Curbs Grow

    (Bloomberg) -- China accused the US of “technological terrorism” in pushing to stop ASML Holding NV and Nikon Corp. from selling key chipmaking technology to the country, in some of its strongest criticism yet of Washington’s efforts.Most Read from BloombergNatural Gas Soars 700%, Becoming Driving Force in the New Cold WarCiti Says Oil May Collapse to $65 by the Year-End on RecessionOil Plummets Below $100 as Recession Risks Come to ForefrontWall Street Says a Recession Is Coming. Consumers Say

  • Virgin Atlantic announces direct daily flights from Tampa to London’s busiest airport

    Virgin Atlantic will be the only airline to directly connect Tampa with London’s busiest airport, London Heathrow.

  • Russia foreign minister visits Mongolia in drive for support

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov met with leaders in Mongolia on Tuesday during a trip to Asia to seek support amid his country’s diplomatic isolation by the West and punishing sanctions leveled over its invasion of Ukraine. Lavrov met with Mongolian Foreign Minister Battsetseg Batmunkh and paid a courtesy call on President Ukhnaagiin Khurelsukh, Mongolian state media reported. Mongolia is a landlocked nation sandwiched between Russia and China, and has sought to maintain friendly relations with both neighbors while also cultivating close ties with the U.S., whose relations with Moscow and Beijing have become increasingly fraught.

  • At 34, Maria reaches Wimbledon semifinals for 1st time

    The first semifinalist at this year's Wimbledon is the oldest woman remaining in the draw.

  • Why the Raptors should leverage their future for Kevin Durant

    Since Durant reportedly requested a trade out of Brooklyn three years after his experiment to create a superteam failed, the Toronto Raptors have come up as a natural landing spot for the Slim Reaper.