China announces on-site Didi cybersecurity investigation

A visitor checks an autonomous car developed by Didi at an auto show in Shanghai, China on April 19, 2021. The Chinese government on Friday, July 16, 2021 announced a cybersecurity investigation of ride-hailing service Didi, stepping up scrutiny after earlier criticism of its handling of customer information caused the company's New York-traded shares to tumble. (Chinatopix via AP)
·1 min read

BEIJING (AP) — China's cyber-watchdog on Friday announced an on-site cybersecurity investigation of ride-hailing service Didi, stepping up scrutiny after earlier criticism of its handling of customer information caused the company’s New York-traded shares to tumble.

The on-site inspection comes two weeks after the regulator said it would probe the ride-hailing company over concerns about national security and data security. That came days after Didi raised $4.4 billion and went public on the New York Stock Exchange.

According to a statement released Friday by the Cybersecurity Administration of China, other Chinese government departments involved in the on-site investigation include the Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of Natural Resources, Ministry of Transport, State Taxation Administration and the State Administration of Market Regulation.

The Cyberspace Administration of China gave no other details.

Didi was earlier was ordered to stop signing up new customers while it overhauled its collection and handling of information about its users.

The ruling Communist Party is tightening control over China’s booming technology industries and information about its public and economy, which it sees as a sensitive strategic asset.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Why China is tightening control over cybersecurity

    As part of China’s attempt to rein in the Wild West of the internet, Beijing has been tightening its grip on cybersecurity. And under fire are big tech companies, like ride-hailing giant Didi. A cybersecurity review of Didi has kicked off a new era in China that prioritises data security over unfettered growth for tech companies. The Post’s tech editor John Artman and tech reporter Xinmei Shen unpack what this new era means for tech companies in China.

  • Influencers with Andy Serwer: Jenny Johnson

    In this episode of Influencers, Andy is joined by Franklin Templeton President & CEO Jenny Johnson as they discuss volatility on Wall St, the meme stock frenzy,&nbsp;and why she thinks blockchain technology will be a major disruptor in the world of finance.

  • Webinar: How to invest in meme stocks while managing trading risk

    The revolution in retail trading that has catapulted companies like GameStop and AMC to prominence is opening the door to a new class of investors. Michele "Mish" Schneider, Marketgauge.com partner and director of trading research & education, joins Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre to break down some of the basics as well as advanced charting methods for new and veteran investors alike. They'll focus on identifying target markets and stocks, including cryptocurrencies and momentum names, as well as how to manage risk both before and after the trade. Jared will also demonstrate how to leverage the power of Yahoo Finance Plus for market technicals, fundamentals and portfolio management. Not a subscriber?&nbsp;Start your free trial&nbsp;to join future webinars live!

  • How loan growth is being affected by credit costs and low-interest rates

    Director of Bank Advisory & Strategic Services at Vining Sparks, Marty Mosby, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the outperforming of U.S. bank stocks and the challenges banks can expect to see moving forward.

  • Markforged CEO on SPAC debut, future of 3D printing

    On Thursday, 3D printing company Markforged went public on the NYSE. Shai Terem, Markforged CEO, joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on the company’s public debut, future growth plans and supply chain challenges amid the pandemic.

  • Meme stocks fall from June highs, Netflix explores gaming with new hire

    Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss Thursday’s trending tickers which include: AMC and GameStop shares declining to half their June peak, causing tension amongst individual investors and Netflix hiring veteran video-game executive Mike Verdu as they attempt to branch into the gaming industry.

  • Morning brief: Why more bank execs are talking about worker pay

    Yahoo Finance’s Myles Udland, Brian Sozzi, and Julie Hyman discuss worker pay on Wall Street.

  • SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of August 31, 2021 - (DKNG)

    New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - July 14, 2021) - The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders of DraftKings Inc. f/k/a Diamond Eagle Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DKNG).Shareholders who purchased shares of DKNG during the class period listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.CONTACT US HERE:https://securities

  • Coronavirus vaccines are a ‘miracle of science’: Doctor

    Dr. Steven Corwin, NewYork Presbyterian Hospital CEO, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Donald Trump files suit against social media giants Facebook and Twitter

    Former President Donald Trump has announced plans to file class-action lawsuits against several Big Tech companies that removed him from their platforms, including Facebook and Twitter. However, many are calling it nothing but a performative gesture with almost no chance of success. On July 7, Trump announced that he was filing a series of lawsuits against Google, Facebook, and Twitter alongside their CEOs. "We're demanding an end to the shadow banning, a stop to the silencing, a stop to the bla

  • Stocks Up Slightly After Powell Speaks to Congress

    U.S. stocks edged higher Wednesday after Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell told members of Congress that inflation will moderate and that the central bank plans to maintain its current monetary policies.

  • China Dispatches Officials to Inspect Didi’s Data Security

    (Bloomberg) -- China has dispatched a team of officials to conduct on-site inspections at Didi Global Inc. as part of a probe into the ride-hailing giant.Officials from the Cyberspace Administration of China, Ministry of Public Security, Ministry of State Security, Ministry of Natural Resources, as well as the tax, transport and antitrust regulators are beginning an investigation into Didi’s data security, according to a statement released by the cyberspace watchdog Friday.Days after Didi’s init

  • These 2 Stocks Are Making Moves Thursday Night

    Find out why one hot high-growth stock was headed higher while a consumer-products specialist didn't fare as well.

  • How Rich Is Mayim Bialik?

    Early on in Mayim Bialik's career, she portrayed the child version of Bette Midler's character in the 1989 movie "Beaches." Depending on the decade of television you grew up in, you might know Bialik...

  • Reported Kremlin Leak Appears to Confirm Existence of Trump ‘Kompromat’

    Reuters/Mikhail KlimentyevFor years, there have been whispers that the Russian government holds compromising materials on Donald Trump. Now, The Guardian claims to have its hands on an alleged leak from the heart of the Kremlin that shows them boasting about “kompromat.”The supposed leak obtained by The Guardian reportedly claims that President Vladimir Putin personally approved a nefarious plan to throw Russia’s support behind Trump’s 2016 campaign. The document states that Putin, his spy chief

  • Michelle MacDonald asks Supreme Court for new hearing on law license suspension

    West St. Paul attorney Michelle MacDonald is asking the Minnesota Supreme Court to reconsider its decision last month to indefinitely suspend her law license for a pattern of misconduct. Among the arguments outlined this week in a 17-page filing to the state's high court — to which MacDonald has unsuccessfully run for election four times — is that the justices overlooked her participation in a ...

  • Top US general said Trump spread 'gospel of the Führer' and threatened US democracy with 2020 election lies: new book

    Gen. Mark Milley reportedly compared Donald Trump to Adolf Hitler and said his supporters were like "Brownshirts," according to an upcoming book.

  • Liz Cheney smacked GOP Rep. Jim Jordan's hand away when he tried to escort her during the Capitol riot, telling him, 'You f---ing did this,' book says

    Cheney was ousted from her high-ranking post in the House GOP after she criticized Trump and fellow Republicans for spreading false election claims.

  • 'This has to stop': Ivanka Trump repeatedly tried to convince Trump to tell his supporters to leave the Capitol on January 6, book says

    "I'm going down to my dad. This has to stop," Ivanka Trump told her aides after she saw the mob breach the Capitol, according to a new book.

  • Judge rejects Arizona Senate's bid to dismiss lawsuit seeking Maricopa audit records

    A judge rejected the Arizona Senate's motion to dismiss a lawsuit seeking the disclosure of records related to its 2020 election audit in Maricopa County.