China sanctions U.S. and Canadian bodies over Xinjiang

FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside the building of an American company in Beijing
·2 min read

BEIJING (Reuters) - China on Saturday imposed sanctions against two American religious rights officials and one Canadian lawmaker in response to sanctions imposed by the United States and Canada over Xinjiang.

Beijing has been pushing back against sanctions imposed by the United States, European Union, Britain and Canada for what they say are rights violations against Uighur Muslims and other Turkic minorities in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang.

China will take measures against the chair and vice-chair of the U.S. government's advisory Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), Gayle Manchin and Tony Perkins, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

It also sanctioned Canadian member of parliament Michael Chong, vice-chair of parliament's Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs and International Development (FAAE), as well as the FAAE's Subcommittee on International Human Rights, which has eight members and this month presented a report https://www.ourcommons.ca/DocumentViewer/en/43-2/SDIR/news-release/11172289 concluding that atrocities had been committed in Xinjiang that constitute crimes against humanity and genocide.

"The Chinese government is firmly determined to safeguard its national sovereignty, security and development interests, and urges the relevant parties to clearly understand the situation and redress their mistakes," the ministry said.

"They must stop political manipulation on Xinjiang-related issues, stop interfering in China's internal affairs in any form and refrain from going farther down the wrong path. Otherwise they will get their fingers burnt."

The individuals are banned from entering the Chinese mainland, Hong Kong and Macau, the ministry said, and Chinese citizens and institutions are prohibited from doing business with the three individuals or having any exchanges with the subcommittee.

China's previous sanctions on U.S. individuals who it says have seriously undermined China's sovereignty and interests on Xinjiang-related issues remain in effect, according to the statement.

Activists and U.N. rights experts say at least a million Muslims have been detained in camps in Xinjiang. The activists and some Western politicians accuse China of using torture, forced labour and sterilisations.

China has repeatedly denied all accusations of abuse and says its camps offer vocational training and are needed to fight extremism.

(Reporting by Ryan Woo; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

Recommended Stories

  • GOP lawmakers seek greater control over local elections

    Threats to fine county election officials and overturn results. In addition to their nationwide efforts to limit access to the ballot, Republican lawmakers in some states are moving to gain greater control over the local mechanics of elections, from voter registration all the way to certifying results. The bills, which have already become law in Georgia and Iowa, resurrect elements of former President Donald Trump's extraordinary campaign to subvert his loss, when his backers openly floated the notion of having legislatures override the will of the voters and launched legal challenges against measures that made it easier to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Biden not ruling out chance US stays longer in Afghanistan

    President Joe Biden on Thursday did not rule out the possibility of U.S. troops staying in Afghanistan through the end of the year, and one of his top generals told Congress that Afghanistan's military forces need American assistance to successfully counter the Taliban. Biden, at his first news conference as president, repeated his assessment that it will be hard for the United States to meet the May 1 deadline for a full American troop withdrawal, as outlined in a peace agreement between the Trump administration and the Taliban.

  • Many history interpreters of color carry weight of racism

    Stephen Seals stood onstage waiting to be auctioned off. The scene, titled “What Holds the Future,” was Seals’ first scripted piece at Colonial Williamsburg, an immersive living-history museum in Williamsburg, Virginia, where costumed interpreters of history reenact scenes from the colonial past and portray figures from that period. As historic sites like Colonial Williamsburg are working to be more racially inclusive, many actor-interpreters of color say they appreciate the efforts.

  • Trump says he didn't listen to Fauci 'because I was doing the opposite of what he was saying' in Fox interview

    Former president calls doctor a “self promoter”

  • NCAA March Madness betting: The trends you need to know for Sunday's Sweet 16 games

    Here are the betting trends you need to know for Sunday's Sweet 16 games in the NCAA men's tournament.

  • India is blocking exports of AstraZeneca vaccines to use for itself, disrupting vaccine rollouts in other countries

    The move comes as India is facing a spike in COVID-19 cases. It could hit vaccination programs including the WHO-backed COVAX scheme.

  • Biden rallies old alliances behind new mission: Challenging China

    President Biden has made it his mission to reinvigorate America’s alliances and mobilize them for a new purpose: competition with China. The big picture: Biden views U.S.-China competition as the paramount foreign policy challenge of our time, and he considers America’s alliances to be its most significant advantage over Beijing.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe state of play: Shortly before Biden took office, the EU and China sealed an investment pact — over Biden's tacit objections — that seemed to augur poorly for the prospects of a united trans-Atlantic front on China. Things have changed dramatically.Beijing's furious response this week to EU sanctions over its abuses in Xinjiang — coordinated with the U.S., but limited in scope — could imperil the ratification of that trade pact.Meanwhile, the U.S. and EU yesterday announced a new forum to coordinate on China policy.What they're saying: Secretary of State Tony Blinken lingered on the China challenge during remarks at a NATO gathering on Wednesday, noting that Beijing was “actively working to undercut the rules of the international system and the values we and our allies share.”Blinken added that the U.S. wouldn’t “force our allies into a ‘us or them’ choice with China” — something allies feared Donald Trump was attempting to do — but said it was time for Western alliances to demonstrate “what they stand for,” namely human rights and democracy.China was also on the agenda when Biden met virtually with the leaders of the EU member states this afternoon. Between the lines: European leaders are growing increasingly suspicious of Beijing, but most remain wary of a prolonged struggle that would pit the EU against its top trading partner.German Chancellor Angela Merkel, for one, has focused more on economic synergies with China than on systemic rivalry.Some NATO allies, meanwhile, would rather the alliance keep its attention focused on Russia.Blinken weighed his words carefully in Brussels, noting that "our allies have complex relationships with China that won’t always align perfectly."But he argued that if like-minded democracies could work together to develop technology and infrastructure, and to set the rules of the road on trade, "we can outcompete China or anyone else on any playing field."In what might be described as an "all democracies on deck" approach, Blinken said America's various alliances shouldn't operate in "siloes" but pool their various strengths.One area of increased cooperation could be intelligence. The Five Eyes — Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the U.K. and the U.S. — who spent decades sharing intelligence on the Soviet Union, have already become a major thorn in China’s side, notes Axios’ China reporter Bethany Allen-Ebrahimian.And while there's little desire in Europe to join an "anti-China bloc," there's a clear willingness to enter "issue-based coalitions" on everything from economic practices to human rights, says Andrew Small, a senior fellow at the German Marshall Fund.Those coalitions will also involve America's allies and partners in Asia. Blinken made a point to travel to South Korea and Japan earlier this month before sitting down for a frosty meeting with Beijing's top diplomats.Biden also convened the first leader-level gathering of "the Quad," an informal partnership with Australia, India and Japan.That grouping first met in 2007, but it's grown much closer as its members — particularly Australia and India, which once worried that the club might antagonize China — have butted heads with Beijing.A similar trend may now be on display in Europe.The other side: That's a worrying prospect for the Chinese government, which has already lashed out at U.S. attempts to form “enclosed small cliques" in Asia and had seen the U.S.-Europe rift as a major benefit of the Trump era.Behind the scenes: “Chinese officials come through Europe and pretty much say, ‘look, there’s a lot that we can swallow, we just don’t want to see you team up with the United States. If you do that, it’s going to be a problem,'" Small says.While China can look at the trend lines in terms of competition with the U.S. and feel relatively confident, he adds, "If it’s China taking on the U.S. and its partners and allies in a kind of loosely coordinated manner, then China is still massively on the back foot.”While China has built relationships with countries all over the world, they appear shallow when compared to the decades-old U.S. alliances.Before the EU, U.S., U.K. and Canada announced their sanctions over Xinjiang, Beijing trumpeted the fact that 64 countries had backed a statement at the UN supporting Beijing's actions there.Yes, but: The statement did not actually list the countries that signed on, a UN spokesperson tells Axios.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • U.S. pledges to slash solar energy costs by 60% in a decade

    For the U.S. power grid to run entirely on clean energy within 15 years, a key pillar of President Joe Biden's climate change agenda, solar energy will need to be installed as much as five times faster than it is today, DOE said. To get there, the agency committed to spending $128 million on technologies including perovskite solar cells, which are regarded as a promising cheap alternative to the silicon cells that dominate the market. Funds will also support research on cadmium telluride and concentrating solar technologies.

  • Germany struggles to shift AstraZeneca vaccine doses

    Berlin pensioner Gerhard Schaeufele decided he'd prefer to wait 10 days and cross the city for a shot of the BioNTech/Pfizer coronavirus vaccine, rather than accept an AstraZeneca vaccine in two days' time at his local centre. "A week ago, maybe I would have taken AstraZeneca," the 72-year-old retired university arts teacher told Reuters, describing himself as someone who follows his gut feeling. But he said the recent back-and-forth over the vaccine's efficacy and safety put him off.

  • Georgia governor signs new state elections law

    State elections official Gabriel Sterling says the new law is about better election administration, not voter suppression.

  • Johnson and Biden share UK-US concern about Chinese response to sanctions: spokesman

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and U.S. President Joe Biden expressed concern on Friday about the Chinese response to the imposition of sanctions on its officials, and saying Iran had to come back into compliance with the nuclear deal. On Monday, the United States and Britain together with the European Union and Canada imposed sanctions on Chinese officials over human rights abuses in Xinjiang, the first such coordinated action since Biden became president. China has responded by imposing sanctions itself on nine Britons, including lawmakers from Johnson's Conservative Party, along with EU lawmakers and other European institutes.

  • Duterte Backs Rise in Pork Imports as Supply Crunch Fans Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has asked Congress to increase the cap on pork imports purchased under lower tariffs to address a supply crunch that has helped stoke inflation to a two-year high.The president recommended the increase in the minimum access volume by 350,000 metric tons on top of the 54,210 metric tons agreed under terms of the World Trade Organization, his spokesman Harry Roque said in a statement late Friday. Temporary adjustments can be made to the WTO agreement by Congress or through a presidential executive order.“This is to immediately augment the supply of pork, stabilize increasing prices and address the pressing issues on food security,” Roque said. As many as 1.9 million hogs, about 15% of the inventory, were lost to African swine fever in 2020, the agriculture department said this month.Philippines Says It Can’t Meet 25% of Pork Requirement This YearConsumer prices rose 4.7% from a year earlier in February, the fastest pace since December 2018, driven by higher food costs, particularly meat. The central bank, which kept its key rate unchanged at 2% on Thursday, said that it now expects inflation to exceed its 2%-4% target this year.The Agriculture Department had asked Duterte to issue an executive order to increase imports of pork. Congress is in recess from March 27 to May 26.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Belarus detains opposition media editors as anti-government protests resume

    Three editors of major Belarus independent media platforms were detained in Minsk on Saturday, their outlets said, along with dozens of others, at the site where fresh protests were due to begin against the rule of President Alexander Lukashenko. The city square where the demonstration was called to start on Saturday afternoon was surrounded by police vehicles and prison vans, and roads leading to it were closed, as several small groups of people gathered at its edges. Police detained a few dozen people at this site, videos shared on Belarus opposition media channels showed, with scenes of black-clad officers violently detaining people, including what appeared to be passersby.

  • Boxing betting preview: Can Dillian Whyte recover from knockout loss in rematch?

    This is one of the rare situations where the clear, convincing winner of the first fight is a fairly significant underdog in the rematch.

  • Baidu, Tencent in U.S. extend slide after SEC actions amid U.S.-China tension

    U.S.-listed shares of China based Baidu Inc and Tencent Music Entertainment group plunged this week, dropping as much as 33.5% and 48.5%, respectively, from Tuesday's closing levels. Talks last week between U.S. and Chinese officials in Alaska culminated in U.S. sanctions being announced against Chinese officials over alleged crimes against humanity and genocide on Uighurs in Xinjiang. Baidu stock was last down 4.7%, while Tencent had lost 9.6% on the day.

  • Vice presidents' policy projects come with political risks

    Mike Pence led the coronavirus task force only to be constantly overruled by the White House. Al Gore's efforts to “reinvent government" were largely forgotten during the Monica Lewinsky scandal. Dan Quayle's revamping of space policy never got much notice to begin with.

  • Texas AG refuses to release texts he sent on day of Capitol riot

    ‘Save America’ rally booked Mr Paxton to speak and covered his travel expenses. His texts and other messages would reveal his real-time reaction to what was going on, but his office is attempting to withhold his records

  • Buying a Tesla with bitcoin could come with a hefty tax bill

    Some cryptocurrency investors may soon learn about the IRS' capital gains tax the hard way, thanks to bitcoin's meteoric price surge this year.

  • Boulder shooter was cuffed with his victim’s handcuffs

    Officer Talley, 51, had joined BPD in 2010 and was the first officer on the scene when he was fatally shot

  • ‘It was homegrown’: Republican senator laments that the US doesn’t produce its own meth anymore

    ‘The meth version of They Took Our Jobs,’ jokes one social media user