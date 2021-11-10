China's Xi says country willing to work with US toward 'win-win cooperation' amid tensions

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he is willing to work with the United States on the condition of mutual respect as an anticipated virtual meeting with President Biden nears, according to reports.

The meeting could happen as early as next week, according to Reuters.

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture. Both countries will gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. Cooperation is the only right choice," Xi wrote in a letter read aloud by Chinese ambassador Qin Gang at the New York-based National Committee on U.S.-China Relations' annual gala, CNBC reported. The committee is a nonprofit committed to improving relations between China and the U.S. It was live-streamed to China on Tuesday night in New York, Wednesday morning in Beijing.

Xi continued, "Following the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China stands ready to work with the United States to enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board."

Biden and Xi last spoke in September.

"This discussion, as President Biden made clear, was part of the United States’ ongoing effort to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC," a White House readout of the call said. "President Biden underscored the United States’ enduring interest in peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world and the two leaders discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict."

Relations between China and the U.S. have been tense in recent years, worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, trade issues and accusations of the genocide of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

A date hasn't yet been scheduled between Xi and Biden, according to Reuters.