China's Xi says country willing to work with US toward 'win-win cooperation' amid tensions

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Brie Stimson
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Chinese President Xi Jinping said he is willing to work with the United States on the condition of mutual respect as an anticipated virtual meeting with President Biden nears, according to reports.

The meeting could happen as early as next week, according to Reuters.

"Right now, China-U.S. relations are at a critical historical juncture. Both countries will gain from cooperation and lose from confrontation. Cooperation is the only right choice," Xi wrote in a letter read aloud by Chinese ambassador Qin Gang at the New York-based National Committee on U.S.-China Relations' annual gala, CNBC reported. The committee is a nonprofit committed to improving relations between China and the U.S. It was live-streamed to China on Tuesday night in New York, Wednesday morning in Beijing.

PENTAGON, CONGRESS INCREASINGLY WORRIED ABOUT THE RISE OF CHINESE MILITARY

Xi continued, "Following the principles of mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation, China stands ready to work with the United States to enhance exchanges and cooperation across the board."

Biden and Xi last spoke in September.

"This discussion, as President Biden made clear, was part of the United States’ ongoing effort to responsibly manage the competition between the United States and the PRC," a White House readout of the call said. "President Biden underscored the United States’ enduring interest in peace, stability, and prosperity in the Indo-Pacific and the world and the two leaders discussed the responsibility of both nations to ensure competition does not veer into conflict."

Relations between China and the U.S. have been tense in recent years, worsened by the coronavirus pandemic, trade issues and accusations of the genocide of Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region.

A date hasn't yet been scheduled between Xi and Biden, according to Reuters.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Netflix launches games to iPhone and iPad users worldwide

    Last week, Netflix launched its debut lineup of mobile games to Android users globally. The lineup, which includes two "Stranger Things" games and a few other casual gaming titles, will be delivered to iOS users the same way they are on Android. With the Android launch, Netflix introduced a new "Games" tab within the app where users could browse the catalog and find a game they wanted to play.

  • All Major Chipmakers Pledge to Give U.S. Requested Data

    (Bloomberg) -- Every major semiconductor company has pledged to comply with a U.S. request for information pertaining to the global chip shortage, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said on the day of a deadline set by the government.Most Read from BloombergWhy Hong Kong Is Building Apartments the Size of Parking SpacesWhere Did All the Public Bathrooms Go?Do Prisons Deserve a Second Chance?COP26 Protests: Inflatable Cows, Megaphones and a Rainbow“The past two weeks, I personally have called the C

  • Schools, roads closed, 1 person dead in snowstorm in China

    A snowstorm that has lingered for several days in northeastern China has forced schools to close, suspended rail services, crushed greenhouses and left one person dead. More than 50 centimeters (20 inches) of snow was reported in some cities in Liaoning province and China's Inner Mongolia region. Chinese state media said that one person died in Tongliao, a city in Inner Mongolia, but provided no further details.

  • Loss of glaciers will hurt tourism, power supplies and more

    From the southern border of Germany to the highest peaks in Africa, glaciers around the world have served as moneymaking tourist attractions, natural climate records for scientists and beacons of beliefs for indigenous groups. With many glaciers rapidly melting because of climate change, the disappearance of the ice sheets is sure to deal a blow to countries and communities that have relied on them for generations — to make electricity, to draw visitors and to uphold ancient spiritual traditions. The retreat can be seen in Africa, on the border of Uganda and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, where the jagged peaks of the Rwenzori Mountains jut into the sky above a green jungle.

  • Biden, Putin may meet for talks in person in early 2022 - Kommersant

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin may meet for talks in person in early 2022 and speak by video conference before the end of this year, Russia's Kommersant newspaper reported on Wednesday, quoting sources. Biden met Putin in Geneva in June with relations at post-Cold War lows and troubled by an array of issues including Ukraine, Syria and Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's jailing. The Kommersant report said the two sides had not yet agreed the details of a new round of talks, but that the preliminary plan was to hold a video conference by the end of this year, followed by a meeting in-person early next year.

  • India hosts first regional meeting on Afghanistan since Taliban takeover

    Diplomats and security analysts from Afghanistan's neighbours, with the notable exceptions of China and Pakistan, gathered in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss how to engage with the country's Taliban rulers. Convened less than three months after the withdrawal of the last U.S. and Western forces from Kabul, the Delhi Regional Security Dialogue for Afghanistan was attended by representatives from India, Iran, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

  • The climate fight hits cities

    As world leaders meet in Glasgow at the United Nations climate summit — COP26 — to set the global agenda in the climate fight, cities are developing their own plans to stay resilient.Why it matters: Cities are on the front lines of climate change, dealing with power outages, floods and fires — and they're often acting more swiftly than countries to combat the crisis.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free"The hesitancy we’ve seen at th

  • North Korea’s Expanding Missile Arsenal Unpacked

    From railway-launched missiles to hypersonic ones, North Korea has been displaying new weapons alongside its nuclear bombs and submarines. WSJ takes a look at Pyongyang’s growing arsenal to see what message it sends to the world. Composite: Diana Chan

  • TSMC to build new chip factory in Taiwan's southern city amid shortage

    Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co (TSMC) said on Tuesday it will set up a new chip factory in the island's southern city of Kaohsiung as the world's largest contract chip maker bids to boost production amid a global chip shortage. TSMC, a major Apple supplier, said in a statement the new chip fabrication plant will produce advanced 7-nanometer chips as well as mature 28-nanometer semiconductors. Tech powerhouse Taiwan, home to chip makers like TSMC, has become front and centre of efforts to resolve a shortage of chips that has shut global auto production lines and impacted consumer electronics makers around the world.

  • More pain likely for hedge funds as leveraged investors unwind wrong-way bond market bets, traders say

    Tuesday's fall in Treasury yields is being partly attributed to continued short-covering by hedge funds, with markets turned "upside down" by the recent dovish pivot of some major central banks.

  • John Kerry: U.S. "won't have coal" by 2030

    U.S. climate envoy John Kerry in an interview with Bloomberg at COP26 Tuesday predicted the U.S. would stop burning coal by 2030.Our thought bubble via Axios' Andrew Freedman: The U.S. did not join last week to a pledge, signed by more than 40 countries, to phase out coal-fired power plants in the 2030s and 2040s. The Biden administration has a goal of decarbonizing the electricity sector by 2035, but it doesn't have a policy of ending coal use by 2030, as Kerry's comments may have implied.Get m

  • Climate talks draft agreement expresses 'alarm and concern'

    Negotiators at the United Nations climate talks are considering a draft decision that highlights “alarm and concern” about global warming the planet already is experiencing and continues to call on the world to cut about half of its emissions of heat-trapping gases by 2030. The early version of the cover decision released Wednesday at the climate talks in Glasgow, Scotland, doesn’t provide specific agreements on the three major goals that the U.N. set going into the negotiations. The draft also acknowledges “with regret” that rich nations have failed to live up to their pledge of providing $100 billion a year in financial help by 2020 to help poor nations dead with global warming.

  • NVIDIA's new AI brain for robots is six times more powerful than its predecessor

    NVIDIA has launched the Jetson AGX Orin, its new AI brain for robots with six times the processing power of its predecessor.

  • 'A band-aid on a broken leg': Residents speak out on Dover's proposed anti-dawdling law

    Civil rights organizations oppose an ordinance that would make it a civil violation to loiter in the city of Dover.

  • Russia's Yandex to spend 'tens of millions of dollars' on fashion

    Russia's Yandex said on Wednesday it had started selling clothing, footwear and accessories on its Yandex.Market e-commerce service, months after pulling out of a deal to buy online fashion retailer KupiVIP. Sometimes described as Russia's Google, Yandex offers services ranging from advertising and search to ride-hailing and food delivery and has said it plans to spend around $650 million on e-commerce initiatives this year. Yandex.Market did not disclose financial terms, but said in a statement that it would spend "tens of millions of dollars" to develop its fashion division in 2022.

  • What Japan's New Naval Power Means for Lockheed Martin

    A joint Chinese-Russian flotilla of 10 warships spent much of last week circling Japan's main island before retreating back to Chinese waters. This was the first-ever joint Chinese-Russian naval patrol in the region, and an action CNN warned could "potentially reignit[e] regional tensions.

  • China's Singles' Day shopping fest muted amid tech crackdown

    China’s biggest online shopping day, known as “Singles’ Day” on Nov. 11, is taking on a muted tone this year as regulators crack down on the technology industry and President Xi Jinping pushes for “common prosperity.” The Singles’ Day shopping festival — also known as Double 11 — is a massive event for China's e-commerce companies. Alibaba — China’s largest e-commerce firm — usually holds a massive gala the night before Nov. 11.

  • Obama tells young climate change activists to 'harness that anger'

    Speaking at the U.N. Climate Change Conference on Monday, former President Barack Obama devoted a substantial portion of his nearly hourlong speech to addressing not the delegates watching in person, but the younger generation of viewers online.

  • This statistical chart shows Mac Jones is far ahead of NFL’s other rookie QBs

    It's really not even close: Mac Jones is the NFL's top rookie QB.

  • WHO: Coronavirus cases declining everywhere except Europe

    The World Health Organization reported Wednesday that coronavirus deaths rose by 10% in Europe in the past week, making it the only world region where both COVID-19 cases and deaths are steadily increasing. It was the sixth consecutive week that the virus has risen across the continent. In its weekly report on the pandemic, the U.N. health agency said there were about 3.1 million new cases globally, about a 1% increase from the previous week.