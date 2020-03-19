China appoints new deputy party secretary in Shanghai

BEIJING, March 19 (Reuters) - China's ruling Communist Party approved the appointment of Gong Zheng as a deputy party secretary for Shanghai, the city's government said on Thursday.

Gong was previously deputy party secretary and governor in Shandong province.

China last month appointed one new deputy party secretary for Shanghai, after the previous deputy party secretary Ying Yong was transferred to head Hubei province to lead the fight against the coronavirus epidemic. (Reporting by Brenda Goh and Lusha Zhang; Editing by Toby Chopra)