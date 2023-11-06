China appoints He Lifeng as head of office of the Central Financial Commission -central bank publication

BEIJING (Reuters) - China's economy tsar He Lifeng has been appointed as head of office of Central Financial Commission, according to a central bank publication Financial News report on Monday.

He was also appointed as party chief of Central Financial Work Commission, according to the publication.

The publication for the first time referred to He by the new titles in a readout of a meeting of the Central Financial Commission, without giving details on the appointments.

